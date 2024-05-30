Quick Pick: Eureka Springs Museum Celebrates Opera In The Ozarks

Quick Pick: Eureka Springs Museum Celebrates Opera In The Ozarks
May 30, 2024


FAQ

‘Opera in the Ozarks:

Celebrating 75 Years’

WHAT — A temporary exhibit showcases the history of Opera in the Ozarks at Inspiration Point from its humble beginnings as a summer youth music camp to its current incarnation as a world class, one-of-a-kind experience for aspiring opera singers and audiences. The new exhibit will feature images, information and artifacts from OiO, now celebrating its 75th year.

WHEN — Opening June 3 with a reception at 3:30 p.m., the exhibit will run through September; regular hours are 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (closed Sunday and Wednesday)

WHERE — Eureka Springs Historical Museum, 95 S. Main St.

COST — $5

INFO — eurekaspringshistoricalmuseum.org

Categories: Galleries

Related Articles

Panel to Panel

Panel to Panel

Panel to Panel

Panel to Panel

Book review

Book review

Panel to Panel

Panel to Panel

Deliberately Schizophrenic, Brilliantly Evasive

Deliberately Schizophrenic, Brilliantly Evasive

Book Reviews

Book Reviews

Bookworm

Bookworm

Celebrate Kwanzaa

Celebrate Kwanzaa