Quick Pick: Eureka Springs Museum Celebrates Opera In The Ozarks

Eureka Springs Museum Celebrates Opera In The Ozarks May 30, 2024



‘Opera in the Ozarks:

Celebrating 75 Years’

WHAT — A temporary exhibit showcases the history of Opera in the Ozarks at Inspiration Point from its humble beginnings as a summer youth music camp to its current incarnation as a world class, one-of-a-kind experience for aspiring opera singers and audiences. The new exhibit will feature images, information and artifacts from OiO, now celebrating its 75th year.

WHEN — Opening June 3 with a reception at 3:30 p.m., the exhibit will run through September; regular hours are 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (closed Sunday and Wednesday)

WHERE — Eureka Springs Historical Museum, 95 S. Main St.

COST — $5

INFO — eurekaspringshistoricalmuseum.org