LIVE! Music: Hubbard and Spencer announce Bentonville shows; Rogers in Rogers June 3 May 30, 2024

In case you missed it, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Brittany Spencer, Black Oak Arkansas and Rissi Palmer will headline the Summer Forest Concerts in the North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville.

The concerts start at 7 p.m. June 22, 29, July 20 and Aug. 3. Tickets are $30 ($25 for members). Youth 18 and younger get in free. Concertgoers can purchase a ticket bundle for entry to all four concerts for $100 ($80 for members) until June 22. Guests can purchase tickets online or by calling 657-2335.

Rogers in Rogers

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Maggie Rogers is bringing the Don’t Forget Me Tour with The Japanese House to the Walmart AMP June 3 as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 6:15 p.m. Music starts at 7:45 p.m.

Special Delivery

Untight, an improvisation-driven sound art project by artist and musician Sam King, will release its new album, “Fair,” digitally and via cassette, limited to 100 copies, each with individually hand-drawn covers. A release show starts at 7:30 p.m. May 30 at The Creamery, 216 W. Birch St. in Rogers. As with all Trillium shows, this is an all ages event. Suggested donation is $10.

Jewel’s New Tune

Jewel just released a soundtrack to her 200-piece choreographed drone show currently at Crystal Bridges Museum of Art. The single, titled “The Portal,” is a 10-minute meditative track infused with catchy pop melodies, that offers an invitation to step back and breathe.

“Take the weight off,” Jewel soothes. “Undress yourself of your name … slip out of the iron skin of daily tasks, the tightrope of worry and wondering why. Set down your memories, if even for a moment. Just be here.”

The single artwork features an original painting by Jewel.

Learn more about “The Portal: An Art Experience by Jewel” at Crystal Bridges Museum of Art in Bentonville in our story by Associate Features Editor April Wallace.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Afroman with R3altalk, Paris Wilds, Kountry Boy Kev, Lil Mickey, Scoobie Dundee and John Jethro, 6 p.m. July 11; Beach House on the Hill with Will Kimbrough, Jim Hoehn and Even Keel Beach Band, 5 p.m. July 20; Ian Moore, Sept. 20; TAJ Farrant, Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice and Special Guest Jezel Farrant, 6 p.m. Sept. 21.

Crystal Bridges — Trillium Salon Series in the Gallery at 2 p.m.with Go Find Water, June 9; Andrew Weathers, July 14; Danny Kamins, Aug. 11; Nikola Radan, Sept. 8; Robbie Hunsinger, Oct. 13;Summer Forest Concerts start at 7 p.m. with Ray Wylie Hubbard and Bonnie Montgomery, June 22; Brittney Spencer, June 29; Black Oak Arkansas, July 20; Rissi Palmer, Aug. 3.

The Momentary — John Legend, 7 p.m. June 1; Portugal. The Man, 7 p.m. July 6; Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on July 14; Lake Street Dive on July 17; S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival with Slash; Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Robert Randolph and ZZ Ward, 6 p.m Aug. 16; deadmau5, Aug. 24; TLC and Shaggy, Sept. 6; Gary Clark Jr. Sept. 7; Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight, Sept. 13.

ELM SPRINGS

Heroncrest Event Center — Chamber Music Potpourri with Chamber Music of the Ozarks, 7 p.m. June 11.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Rowdy Beaver Den — Wesley Young, noon and Alex Hawf Revue, 8 p.m. May 30; Wesley Young, noon and Nighttimers, 7 p.m., Brooke White Band, 8 p.m. May 31; Den Brett Raines, 1 p.m., Almost Guilty, 7 p.m., Brooke White Band, 8 p.m. June 1; Mountain Alice, 1 p.m. June 2.

Barefoot Ballroom — Rachel Ammons, 8 p.m. and Patrick Sweany, 9:30 p.m. May 30; Red Oak Ruse, 8:30 p.m., Cris Jacobs, 10 p.m. May 31; Chad Marshall Band, 8:30 p.m. and John Nemeth, 10 p.m. June 1.

Basin Park — Joe Waters, 2 p.m. and Brad Absher, 4 p.m. May 31.

Chelsea’s — Hex Peddlers, 8 p.m. May 30; The Squirrels, 9 p.m. May 31; Eric Howell, 2 p.m., Eric Deaton Trio, 9 p.m. June 1; Patrick Sweany, 2 p.m. June 2.

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar — Los Roscoes, 5 p.m. May 30; Jake Reno, 7 p.m. May 31; Gemini Dragon, 7 p.m. June 1; ADD Trio, 5 p.m. June 2; Justin Larkin, 7 p.m. June 7; Statehouse Electric, 7 p.m. June 8; Alyssa Galvan, 7 p.m. June 14.

Missy’s White Rabbit — Buddy Shute and Mark McGee, 9 p.m. May 31; Jeff Horton Trio, 8 p.m. June 1.

The Aud — Sonny Landreth and special guest Seth Lee Jones, 7:30 p.m. May 31; Ian Moore, 7:30 p.m. June 1; Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys, 7:30 p.m. June 28; The Creek Rocks and Ozark Mountain Daredevils, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6; The Elders and Matt the Electrician, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7.

Gotahold Brewing — Tom Pevear, 5 p.m. May 30; Batterton & Edwards, 6 p.m. May 31; Vox Squardron, 8 p.m. June 1; Buddy Shute & Mark McGee, 5 p.m. June 2.

New Delhi Cafe — Tellina Rudd, 6 p.m. May 31; Tellina Rudd, noon and Buddy Shute & the Motivators, 6 p.m. June 1; Modern August, noon, Eureka Waters Band, 5 p.m. June 2.

Jack Rabbett’s Whisky Bar — The Bad Jacksons, 8 p.m. May 31 and June 1.

The Quarter — Vox Squadron, 9 p.m. May 31.

FAYETTEVILLE

Kingfish — Nate Hancock and The Declaration, 8 p.m. May 30; The Kory McKelvey Band, 9 p.m. May 31.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Free Show with The Big Sad, Not the Sun and The Idioms, 8 p.m. May 30; happy hour with Jesse Dean, Brother & the Hayes, 6 p.m. then Monk is King with Lemons and Mildenhall, 9 p.m. May 31; Jason Boland & the Stragglers with Jake Stringer & Better Than Nothin’, 8:30 p.m. June 1; NLE CHOPPA, 8 p.m. June 3.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Old Time Jam & Square Dance, 6 p.m. June 4; Soldier Songs & Voices Gathering, 2 p.m. June 2 & 9; Irish Jam, 6 p.m June 24. (Closed June 17-22)

Mount Sequoyah — Sequoyah Ukulele Society jam, 3 p.m. June 2 & 16; Chamber Music on the Mountain Summer Festival, June 14-15.

JJ’s Live — Prince Tribute, June 8; Van Halen Tribute, June 29; Mustache the Band, July 12; Beartooth, Currents, Boundaries, and Nevertel, 7 p.m. Aug. 3; C-Kan, Neto Pena, Yoss Bones, and Toser One, 8 p.m. Aug. 4; Taylor Party, Aug. 23; Bowling for Soup: 20 years of “A Hangover You Don’t Deserve,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5; Shrek Rave, Sept. 6; Faye Webster, 8 p.m. Sept. 17; GWAR, Sept. 20; La Santa Grifa and Dharius, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 & Sept. 23; Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise and The Scratch, 7 p.m. Sept. 30; Teddy Swims and Freak Freely, Oct. 6 (sold out); Cannons, Oct. 15; That Mexican OT with Drodi, 7 p.m. Nov. 10; King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13; El Alfa, 8 p.m. Nov. 21.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Fayetteville Public Library — The Mountain Street Stage summer music series starts at 2 p.m. each Sunday with The Downtown Livewires, June 2; Dandelion Heart, June 9; The D@mn Neighbors, June 16; Trillium Salon Series presents violinist Er-Gene Kahng + Khemia Ensemble, June 23; The Phase, June 30; Brick Fields, July 7; Fight Dream, July 14; The HopOut DIY presents Sad Palomino & Midnight Wagon, July 21; The Roving Gamble Band, July 28.

Faulkner Center — Aldo López-Gavilan, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18.

Smoke & Barrel — Mammoth Caravan, Stash Hag, Fight Dream and Tao of Lucy, 8 p.m. May 31; Redwitch Johnny, Direwolf and Protohive, 9 p.m. June 21; Gravehuffer, Dissonant, Possession and Grand Inquisitor, 8 p.m. June 23.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — Piano Man JR, 7 p.m. May 30; Mike Oregano, 7 p.m. May 31; Cherise Carver, 5 p.m. June 4; Riley McGill, 6 p.m. June 6; Peter Rexford, 6 p.m. June 6; Michael Bewley, 7 p.m June 8; Latin Dance Night, 6 p.m. June 9; JerGriffin Jam, 7 p.m. June 13.

Fayetteville Beer Works — Robin Bibeau, 7 p.m. June 8.

LAMPE, Mo.

Black Oak Amphitheatre — Brett Young, 7 p.m. July 13; Aaron Lewis, 7:30 p.m Aug. 3; Flo Rida, DJ Skribble and NicDanger, 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Josh Turner, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16; Hairball and Paralandra, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31; Casting Crowns, 7 p.m. Sept 21.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Jon Lovitz, 7 pm. May 30 & May 31 (sold out); podcast taping with Jon Lovitz and Charlotte McKinney, 2 p.m. and Jon Lovitz, 7 p.m. June 1; Michael Stringfellow (SNL), 6:30 p.m. June 7, 6:30 & 9 p.m. June 8; Ben Bailey, 6 & 9 p.m. June 12; Dan Whitehurst, 6:30 p.m. June 14 & 15.

RIVER VALLEY

Riverfront Park — Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series starts at 6 p.m. with Mariachi America on May 30; and Kings & Associates on June 6; Fridays the music starts at 6 p.m. with Nadjah Nicole, Aug. 30; Eric Johanson, Sept. 6; La 45, Sept. 13; Lola Kirke, Sept. 20; Larry & Joe, Sept. 27.

Hero’s — Grand Inquisitor, Blind Oath and RANT, 8 p.m. May 31; Chrono Wizard, The Salesman, Coffee From Kansas and Rant, 8 p.m. June 22.

King Opera House — William Lee Martin, June 8; Allan Hurt and The Music Showmen, 7 p.m. Sept. 21.

The Bakery District — Chris & Lolly, May 30; Escape Tones, 7 p.m. June 6; Jazz Jam, 7 p.m June 13; The Crumbs, 7 p.m. June 20; Sonic Katz, June 27.

TempleLive — Zach Rushing, 7:30 p.m. May 31; Jim Breur, 8 p.m. June 7; Todd Rundgren, 8 p.m. June 11; Dustin Boyd w/ Brian Odle & The Hillbilly Underground, Jug Hill Annie, 8 p.m. June 15; Hannah Dasher, 8 p.m. June 21; Drowning Pool, 7:30 p.m. July 25; Darren Knight aka Southern Momma, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 2; Shane Profitt, 8 p.m. Aug. 3; Here Come the Mummies, 8 p.m. Sept. 12; The Wallflowers, 8 p.m. Sept. 21; Big BadJohn Michael Montgomery, 8 p.m. Oct. 12. Voodoo Daddy, 8 p.m. Oct. 4; Preacher Lawson: Best Day Ever, 8 p.m. Oct. 5.

Majestic Fort Smith — Josh Meloy, 8 p.m. June 15; Velcro Pygmies, 7 p.m. July 26; Samantha Fish, 7 p.m. Aug. 8.

Neumeier’s Rib Room & Beer Garden — Music starts around 6 p.m. with Sons of Turner, May 31; Troy and the Remedies, June 1; Rain Kings, June 7; Livewire, June 8; Sons of Turner, June 14; Robert Rauch, June 15; Uncle Fudge, June 21; Borrowed Money, June 28; Paden, July 5; Livewire, July 6; Troy & The Remedies, July 12; Sons of Turner, July 19; Rain Kings, July 20.

Choctaw Casino Pocola — Sir Charles Jones, 8 p.m. June 13; Moonshine Bandits, 8 p.m. July 3; Bruce Bruce, 8 p.m. July 20; Morris Day and the Time, 8 p.m. Aug. 24.

ROGERS

AMP — HARDY with Kip Moore, Travis Denning and Stephen Wilson Jr., 7 p.m. May 30; Hootie and the Blowfish, Collective Soul & Edwin McCain, May 31; Maggie Rogers and The Japanese House, June 3; Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice and Zach Top, 7 p.m. June 8; Styx & Foreigner with John Waite, June 19; New Kids On The Block with Paula Abdul & DJ Jazzy Jeff, June 26; Bert Kreischer’s Fully Loaded Comedy Festival with Whitney Cummings, Ralph Barbosa, Big Jay Oakerson, Dan Soder and Matt McCusker, June 27; Pixies & Modest Mouse with Cat Power, 6:30 p.m. June 28.

The Victory Theater — Victor Wooten and The Wooten Brothers, June 27.

The Creamery — Untight album release show for “Fair,” 7:30 p.m. May 30; Kelby Clark & Jack Bird present violin and banjo improv, June 20.

The Music Depot — Smokey & the Mirror, 7 p.m. May 31: NWA Jazz Orchestra, 7 p.m. June 1; Akeem Kemp, 7 p.m. June 7; The Blue Underground, 7 p.m. June 14; Earl & Them featuring Jesse Dean, 7:30 p.m. June 15; The 1Oz Jig, 7 p.m. June 22; Michael Fields, 7 p.m. June 28.

Railyard Park — Funk Factory with Dane Ervin, May 30 and Members Only, May 31; Rodney Block, 8 p.m. June 1; Reggae Fest featuring Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion, The Irie Lions and DJ Inversion, 7 p.m. June 7; Funk Fest with The 1Oz Jig, Crescent City Combo and Monk is King, 7 p.m. June 8.

SPRINGDALE

The Medium — Pura Coco and Avery Bruce, June 12. Groundwaves open mic signup starts at 5 p.m. with show at 6 p.m. June 4, July 9, Aug. 6, Sept. 3 and Oct. 1.

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays with Mo Alexander, May 30; Mo Mitchell and Emily Davis, June 6; Aditya Shankar & Dillon Krause, June 13; Neil Rubenstein, June 20; Aaron Scarbrough and Madi Stancic, June 27.

Turnbow Park — Shannon Wurst Band and Taylor Smith, Mark Harmony and WAIPA dancers, June 27; Brick Fields and March to August, July 25; The Sons of Otis Malone and Shiloh Old Time Pickers, Aug. 29; Funk Factory Goes to the Church with Arkansas Gospel Chorale, Sept. 28.

Tontitown Winery — Sip and sing starts at 6:30 p.m. with Dr. Choice & The Bad Decisions, May 31.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com