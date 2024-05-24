8 Days a Week



Summer movies start at libraries, “Valley Inn” kicks off outdoor movies in Fayetteville.

At The Movies

Movie Matinee — “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” 2 p.m. June 6, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Family Movie Fridays — 2 p.m. June 7, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Summer Family Movies — “Migration,” 2 p.m. June 7, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

First Friday Film — “Now Voyager” (1942), 2 p.m. June 7, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

“Valley Inn” — 10th anniversary screening, 8 p.m. June 7, Walker Park in Fayetteville. Free. Hosted by the Arkansas Cinema Society. arkansascinemasociety.org.

Second Saturday Movie — “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” 11 a.m. June 8, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

__

Out And About

Spring Market — With more than 75 makers, artists, crafters and foodies, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. May 31-June 1, Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. Free. facebook.com/liveloveevents.

Bentonville Fine Art Festival — With local, regional and national artists, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 1-2, Orchards Park in Bentonville. Free. Email at ArkansasArtShows@att.net.

__

Hear It Here

Wonderful Wednesday — With the Don Bailey Jazz Combo, 2 p.m. June 5, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

__

Take The Kids

Memorial Day Drop-In Artmaking — Paint a Poppy, 1-4 p.m. May 26-27, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

Summer Reading Kickoff Celebration — With Tommy Terrific’s Magic Show, 10:30 a.m. June 1, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Mountain Street Stage — The Downtown Livewires, 2 p.m. June 2, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Little Red’s Most Unusual Day” — Presented by Opera in the Ozarks, 10:30 a.m. June 8, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Mountain Street Stage — Dandelion Heart, 2 p.m. June 2, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Candy Songs & Backyard Bugs — 10:30 a.m. June 15, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Priceless Nights — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. Pay what you wish. amazeum.org.

__

Walk & Talk Art

MOPROS — In Conversation with Danielle Hatch, 6 p.m. May 29, Tower Bar at the Momentary in Bentonville. $15. themomentary.org.

Garden Week — Visit the trails and share garden memories written by local garden clubs, June 2-8, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Conversation — “Pride” with Stace Treat, Content Strategy director, 1 p.m. June 8, Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Second Saturdays — “Pride,” taking a closer look at the “LOVE” sculpture, 1-4 p.m. June 8, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nature Demo — Arthropods with Dr. Carolyn Lewis, 1-4 p.m. June 15, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Small Works on Paper — Including works by Milan Jilka, Springdale; Kellie Lehr, Bentonville; Vianny Nolasco, Rogers; Joy Noir Phillips, Hindsville; and Trevor Segraves, Siloam Springs, through June 24, Arts on Main, 415 Main St. in Van Buren. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday-Saturday. Free. artsonmainvb.org.

__

Get Out!

Warming Up to Gardening — With the Garden Club of Rogers, 9:30 a.m.-noon June 1, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

War Eagle Appreciation Day — With free, family-friendly activities focused on water, wildlife, history, tourism, and more, plus a free lunch and music by Paul & The Pilgrims, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. June 1, Withrow Springs State Park near Huntsville. Hosted by the Beaver Watershed Alliance. 750-8007.

Garden Gate Garden Tour — Hosted by the Washington County Master Gardeners, featuring four privately owned gardens (three in Springdale, one one near Hindsville) and the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 8. $15 at wcmgar.org or on June 8 at BGO.

__

Historically Speaking

Genealogy Writers’ Workshop — Learn the five parts of a memoir, 5:30 p.m. May 28, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Statehood Day — “When the World was Watching Arkansas: The 1992 Presidential Election” by Skip Rutherford, 2 p.m. June 9, First Christian Church, 220 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Washington County Historical Society. Free. washcohistoricalsociety.org.

__

Get Healthier

Hula Dancing for Adults — 6 p.m. May 29, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Moment of Meditation — With Cocoon Yoga Lab, 11:45 a.m. May 31, Fermentation Hall at the Momentary in Bentonville. $5. themomentary.org.

Sunday Reset — Outdoor sound-filled slow flow, 7:30 p.m. June 9, the Momentary in Bentonville. $12. themomentary.org.

__

Read & Write

Hoopla Book Club — “Great Expectations,” 2 p.m. May 28, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org/hoopla.

Sleuth or Consequences — “Down the River unto the Sea” by Walter Mosely, 6 p.m. May 28, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Bingo For Books — 6 p.m. May 28, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Latina Ladies Book Club — “Crituras Luminosas” by Shelby Van Pelt, 6 p.m. May 30, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Author Talk — By Donna Hanson, author of “Heroes All,” the story of the first ship to land troops on Omaha Beach in 1944, 2 p.m. June 2, Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free. 220-2377.

Books & Brews Book Club — “The Secret Book of Flora Lea” by Patti Vallahan Henry, 5:30 p.m. June 3, Ozark Beer Co. in Rogers. Hosted by the Rogers Public Library. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Author Talk — With Taylor Jenkins Reid, author of “Daisy Jones and the Six” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” 7 p.m. June 6, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Romance Book Club — “Don’t Want You Like a Best Friend” by Emma R. Albon, 6 p.m. June 6, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

__

Learn A Little

Beginning Quilting — 1 p.m. June 1, Springdale Public Library. springdalelibrary.org.

Stitch Together — 10-11:30 a.m. June 4, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Communicating Through Music — With Chamber Music of the Ozarks, 6 p.m. June 4, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Crafts — DIY enamel adventure mugs, 6 p.m. June 4, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

__

Eat & Drink

Cocktail Tour — Express Yourself, 5:30 & 6:30 p.m. May 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com