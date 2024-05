Strawberry Festival Sunday in Fayetteville celebrates summer May 17, 2024

Fayetteville Strawberry Festival

WHAT — A “kick-off to summer” with food, music, art, and of course, strawberries! Fun for all ages includes a dog parade, pie-eating and pie-baking competitions, a honky-tonk street dance, and a pop-up skatepark.

WHEN — Noon-6 p.m. Sunday

WHERE — On the Fayetteville downtown square

COST — Admission is free; food, beer and more for sale

INFO — experiencefayetteville.com