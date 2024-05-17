LIVE! Music: Stars come out for Live on the Green at the Momentary May 17, 2024

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



R&B royalty and legendary ’90s hip-hop are coming to Bentonville.

R&B queens Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight perform an evening of classics on Sept. 13, and ’90s favorites TLC and Shaggy will have the crowd “Chasing Waterfalls” Sept. 6.

The Momentary has also announced the establishment of box suites for the 2024 season, which provide reserved, casual soft seating, food and a private bar for up to 10 guests. For information about reserving a suite, call 367-7528.

Next up is a special solo performance from 12-time Grammy Award winner John Legend on June 1 followed by Portugal. The Man July 6; Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on July 14; Lake Street Dive on July 17; S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival with Slash; Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Robert Randolph and ZZ Ward, 6 p.m Aug. 16; deadmau5, Aug. 24; Gary Clark Jr. on Sept. 7; and Kaskade, Sept. 27.

More acts will be announced in the coming weeks, as the Momentary aims to have 14 concerts this year, more than double the number of Live on the Green shows in 2023.

Tickets for all concerts at The Momentary may be purchased at themomentary.org.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Songwriters in the Round with Bernice Hembree, Effron White, Lacy Hampton and Daniel Moody, 6:30 p.m. May 16; TRAPT, 7 p.m. May 26; Afroman with R3altalk, Paris Wilds, Kountry Boy Kev, Lil Mickey, Scoobie Dundee and John Jethro, 6 p.m. July 11; Beach House on the Hill with Will Kimbrough, Jim Hoehn and Even Keel Beach Band, 5 p.m. July 20; Ian Moore, Sept. 20.

Undercroft — Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; Vinyl Nights with Bentonville Radio, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

Crystal Bridges — Ambient electronics from Go Find Water, June 9.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar — Los Roscoes, 5 p.m. May 16; Dominic B. Roy, 7 p.m. May 17; The Bison, 7 p.m. May 18; 96 Miles, 7 p.m. May 24; Cherise Carver & Crimson road, 7 p.m. May 25; Jake Reno, 7 p.m. May 31.

Missy’s White Rabbit — Buddy Shute and Mark McGee, 9 p.m. May 31.

The Aud — The Creek Rocks and Ozark Mountain Daredevils, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6; The Elders and Matt the Electrician, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7.

Gotahold Brewing — Mason Jar Revival, 6 p.m. May 18; Buddy Shute & Mark McGee, 5 p.m. June 3.

Basin Park — Forte Quintet Jazz Band, 4 p.m. May 18.

New Dehli Cafe — Buddy Shute & the Motivators, 6 p.m. June 1.

FAYETTEVILLE

Kingfish — Admiral Phunk Brass Band, 8 p.m. May 16; Magnolia Brown, 9 p.m. May 17; Patti Steel’s Swing Party, 9 p.m. May 18; Admiral Phunk Brass Band, 4 p.m. May 19; 2Shock, 8 p.m. May 23; Red Oak Ruse, 9 p.m. May 24; MoonShroom, Jake Keegan Band and Lily B. Moonflower, 9 p.m. May 25; Lucas Parker & Jessica Paige, 4 p.m. May 26; Nate Hancock and The Declaration, 8 p.m. May 30; The Kory McKelvey Band, 9 p.m. May 31.

Walton Arts Center — Ted Ludwig Quartet, 7 p.m. June 15; Eddie Gomez Trio, 7 p.m. June 15.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Pickin & Grinnin’ 1st annual celebration, 2 p.m. May 19; Bluegrass Jam, 6 p.m. May 20; Old Time Jam, 6 p.m. May 21; Dad Jam, 7 p.m. May 25; Soldier Songs & Voices Gathering, 2 p.m May 26; Irish Jam, 6 p.m May 27.

Mount Sequoyah — Music on the Mountain, 6:30 p.m. with Shiloh Old Time Pickers, May 18 at Vesper Point; Sequoyah Ukulele Society jam, 3 p.m. May 19; Chamber Music on the Mountain Summer Festival, June 14-15.

JJ’s Live — Umphrey’s McGee, 7:30 p.m. May 16; Taking Back Sunday, 7:30 p.m. May 21; C-Kan, Neto Pena, Yoss Bones, and Toser One, 8 p.m. Aug. 4; Bowling for Soup: 20 years of ‘A Hangover You Don’t Deserve,’ 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5; Faye Webster, 8 p.m. Sept. 17; La Santa Grifa and Dharius 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 & Sept. 23; King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13; El Alfa, 8 p.m. Nov. 21.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Fayetteville Public Library — Violinist Er-Gene Kahng + Khemia Ensemble, June 23.

Faulkner Center — Aldo López-Gavilan, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18.

Arkansas Event Center — Poolside at the Flamingo, Leona, Orphan Crippler, Gallowwalker and Power Tool Ninja, 7 p.m. May 19.

Smoke & Barrel — Years Down, The Storyline and Midnight Wagon, 8 p.m. May 18; Mammoth Caravan, Stash Hag, Fight Dream and Tao of Lucy, 8 p.m. May 31; Redwitch Johnny, Direwolf and Protohive, 9 p.m. June 21. Gravehuffer, Dissonant, Possession and Grand Inquisitor, 8 p.m. June 23;

LAMPE, Mo.

Black Oak Amphitheatre — Brett Young, 7 p.m. July 13; Aaron Lewis, 7:30 p.m Aug. 3; Flo Rida, DJ Skribble and NicDanger, 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Josh Turner, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16; Hairball and Paralandra, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31; Casting Crowns, 7 p.m. Sept 21.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Mike Veccione, May 17-18; Magen King and Joe Means, 6:30 p.m. May 19; Tom Thakkar, May 24-25; Jon Lovitz 7 pm. May 31; Podcast taping with Jon Lovitz and Charlotte McKinney, 2 p.m. and Jon Lovitz, 7 p.m. June 1.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Old Friends Farms — Old Friends Music Festival with Bayard Blain Trio, Creekbed Carter Hogan, The Creek Rocks, Dylan Earl, Fritz Hutchison Band, Hemlock, Jude Brothers, Little Marzan, Mary Elizabeth Remington, Sage & Aera, Star Charger, Still on the Hill, True Lions, Trevor Reichman and Mike Dillon, artist at large, May 24-26.

RIVER VALLEY

Riverfront Park — Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series starts at 6 p.m. with B2Wins on May 16; Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble on May 23; Mariachi America on May 30; and Kings & Associates on June 6.

Hero’s — Live Wire, 8 p.m. May 18; Grand Inquisitor, Blind Oath and RANT, 8 p.m. May 31; Chrono Wizard, The Salesman, Coffee From Kansas and Rant, 8 p.m. June 22.

Fort Smith Brewing Company — Aaron Scarbrough, Chase Myska and Kyle Gilber, 7:30 p.m. May 18.

King Opera House — William Lee Martin, June 8; Allan Hurt and The Music Showmen, 7 p.m. Sept. 21.

The Bakery District — Back in Time, 7 p.m. May 16; Fort Smith Blues Jam, 1 p.m. May 19; Vertical Groove, 7 p.m. May 23; Chris & Lolly, May 30; Escape Tones, 7 p.m. June 6; Jazz Jam, 7 p.m June 13; The Crumbs, 7 p.m. June 20; Sonic Katz, June 27.

TempleLive — Gideon, 7:30 p.m. May 24; Zach Rushing, 7:30 p.m. May 31; Jim Breur, 8 p.m. June 7; Todd Rundgren, 8 p.m. June 11; Shane Profitt, 8 p.m. Aug. 3; The Wallflowers, 8 p.m. Sept. 21; Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, 8 p.m. Oct. 4; John Michael Montgomery, 8 p.m. Oct. 12.

Majestic Fort Smith — Midnight South and Joe Stamm Band, 7:30 p.m. May 16; Trapt, 7 p.m. May 24; Kody West, 8 p.m. May 25; Josh Meloy, 8 p.m. June 15; Velcro Pygmies, 7 p.m. July 26; Samantha Fish, 7 p.m. Aug. 8.

Neumeier’s Rib Room & Beer Garden — Music starts around 6 p.m. Paden, May 17, Uncle Fudge, May 18; Borrowed Money, May 24; Sons of Turner, May 31.

Choctaw Casino Pocola — Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, 8 p.m. May 18.

ROGERS

AMP — 21 Savage with J.I.D., Nardo Wick & 21 Harold, May 18; HARDY with Kip Moore, Travis Denning and Stephen Wilson Jr., 7 p.m. May 3o; Hootie and the Blowfish Collective Soul & Edwin McCain, May 31; Maggie Rogers and The Japanese House, June 3;

The Victory Theater — Victor Wooten and The Wooten Brothers, June 27.

The Creamery — Untight, May 30; Kelby Clark & Jack Bird present violin and banjo improv, June 20.

The Music Depot — Casii Stephan, 7 p.m. May 17; Steve Back, 7 p.m. May 18; Derrick Dove & The Peacekeepers, 7 p.m. May 24; Smokey & the Mirror, 7 p.m. May 31.

Railyard Park — The Phlegms, Supermodel, Welles, May 17; Voltaje, May 10; Brick Fields with Dawn Cate Band, May 25; Funk Factory with Dane Ervin, May 30 and Members Only, May 31.

SPRINGDALE

The Medium — Pura Coco and Avery Bruce, June 12.

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 8 p.m. Thursdays with Tandem County Improv Takeover, May 16; Joe Pettis, May 23; Mo Alexander, May 30; Mo Mitchell and Emily Davis, June 6; Aditya Shankar & Dillon Krause, June 13; Neil Rubenstein, June 20; Aaron Scarbrough and Madi Stancic, June 27.

Turnbow Park — Shannon Wurst Band and Taylor Smith, Mark Harmony and WAIPA dancers, June 27; Brick Fields and March to August, July 25; The Sons of Otis Malone and Shiloh Old Time Pickers, Aug. 29; Funk Factory Goes to the Church with Arkansas Gospel Chorale, Sept. 28.

Tontitown Winery — Sip and sing starts at 6:30 p.m. Bad Jacksons, May 17; The Axios, May 18; Beer & Hymns: The Beatles, May 19; Old Dime Box, May 24; Rumours, May 25; Dr. Choice & The Bad Decisions, May 31.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com