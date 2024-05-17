8 Days a Week



Candy Songs, Opera in the Ozarks and ‘Alice in Wonderland’ make fun choices for families.

Take The Kids

Memorial Day Drop-In Artmaking — Paint a Poppy, 1-4 p.m. May 25-27, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

Mountain Street Stage — The Downtown Livewires, 2 p.m. June 2, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Little Red’s Most Unusual Day” — Presented by Opera in the Ozarks, 10:30 a.m. June 8, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Mountain Street Stage — Dandelion Heart, 2 p.m. June 2, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Candy Songs & Backyard Bugs — 10:30 a.m. June 15, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Priceless Nights — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. Pay what you wish. amazeum.org.

__

Walk & Talk Art

MOPROS — In Conversation with Danielle Hatch, 6 p.m. May 29, Tower Bar at the Momentary in Bentonville. $15. themomentary.org.

Garden Week — Visit the trails and share garden memories written by local garden clubs, June 2-8, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Conversation — “Pride” with Stace Treat, Content Strategy director, 1 p.m. June 8, Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Second Saturdays — “Pride,” taking a closer look at the “LOVE” sculpture, 1-4 p.m. June 8, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nature Demo — Arthropods with Dr. Carolyn Lewis, 1-4 p.m. June 15, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Small Works on Paper — Including works by Milan Jilka, Springdale; Kellie Lehr, Bentonville; Vianny Nolasco, Rogers; Joy Noir Phillips, Hindsville; and Trevor Segraves, Siloam Springs, through June 24, Arts on Main, 415 Main St. in Van Buren. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday-Saturday. Free. artsonmainvb.org.

__

Get Out!

Warming Up to Gardening — With the Garden Club of Rogers, 9:30 a.m.-noon June 1, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

__

Historically Speaking

Genealogy Writers’ Workshop — Learn the five parts of a memoir, 5:30 p.m. May 28, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

__

Hear It Here!

Mozart in the Museum — With the Artosphere Festival Orchestra, 7 p.m. May 22, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $54. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere.

__

Get Healthier

Moment of Movement — With Cocoon Yoga Lab, 6 p.m. May 21, Fermentation Hall at the Momentary in Bentonville. themomentary.org.

Hula Dancing for Adults — 6 p.m. May 29, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Moment of Meditation — With Cocoon Yoga Lab, 11:45 a.m. May 31, Fermentation Hall at the Momentary in Bentonville. $5. themomentary.org.

Sunday Reset — Outdoor sound-filled slow flow, 7:30 p.m. June 9, the Momentary in Bentonville. $12. themomentary.org.

__

Read & Write

Hoopla Book Club — “Great Expectations,” 2 p.m. May 28, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org/hoopla.

Sleuth or Consequences — “Down the River unto the Sea” by Walter Mosely, 6 p.m. May 28, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Bingo For Books — 6 p.m. May 28, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Latina Ladies Book Club — “Crituras Luminosas” by Shelby Van Pelt, 6 p.m. May 30, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Books & Brews Book Club — “The Secret Book of Flora Lea” by Patti Vallahan Henry, 5:30 p.m. June 3, Ozark Beer Co. in Rogers. Hosted by the Rogers Public Library. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Author Talk — With Taylor Jenkins Reid, author of “Daisy Jones and the Six” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” 7 p.m. June 6, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Romance Book Club — “Don’t Want You Like a Best Friend” by Emma R. Albon, 6 p.m. June 6, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

__

Out & About

Strawberry Festival — With music by Trout Fishing in America, Dandelion Heart, Noah Richmond’s Little Monster and more, a pie competition, a honky-tony street dance, beer and strawberries, noon-6 p.m. May 19, on the Fayetteville square. Many events are free. experiencefayetteville.com.

__

At The Movies

Film Screening — Larry Foley’s new documentary “Cries From the Cotton Field,” May 28, Butterfield Trail Village in Fayetteville. Email Riki Stamps for information at rstamps@btvillage.org.

Family Movie Fridays — 2 p.m. June 7, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Summer Family Movies — “Migration,” 2 p.m. June 7, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Learn A Little

Adult Speaker Series — Foraging in NWA with Bo Brown, 5 p.m. May 22, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Beginning Quilting — 1 p.m. June 1, Springdale Public Library. springdalelibrary.org.

Stitch Together — 10-11:30 a.m. June 4, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Communicating Through Music — With Chamber Music of the Ozarks, 6 p.m. June 4, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Do Something New

Artosphere — The Falconer: Bird Abatement Demos and Walmart AMP Mini Tour, 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. May 19, Walmart AMP in Rogers. Free but ticketed. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere.

True Crime Club — The Ken Rex McElroy case, 5:30 p.m. May 23, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

__

Eat & Drink

Cocktail Tour — Well-Behaved Women, 5:30 & 6:30 p.m. May 23, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. crystalbridges.org.

Paint, Pass and Sip — Artistic afternoon with mocktails, 2-4 p.m. May 25, Rogers Public Library. Free; please bring a dessert to share. Register at rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Cocktail Tour — Express Yourself, 5:30 & 6:30 p.m. May 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com