River Valley Film Society Hits Homerun With Movie Night May 16 May 9, 2024



FAQ

Meet The Marshals

Movie Night

WHAT — Meet Fort Smith’s new Mid-America League baseball team the Marshals and experience Larry Foley’s documentary “The First Boys of Spring,” narrated by Billy Bob Thornton, along with food trucks, drinks and snacks, all hosted by the River Valley Film Society.

WHEN — Meet the team at 6 p.m., film at 7 p.m. May 16

WHERE — Bakery District in Fort Smith

COST — $5 suggested donation for the film

INFO — Email Brandon@fortsmithfilm.com