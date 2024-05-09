River Valley Film Society Hits Homerun With Movie Night May 16
FAQ
Meet The Marshals
Movie Night
WHAT — Meet Fort Smith’s new Mid-America League baseball team the Marshals and experience Larry Foley’s documentary “The First Boys of Spring,” narrated by Billy Bob Thornton, along with food trucks, drinks and snacks, all hosted by the River Valley Film Society.
WHEN — Meet the team at 6 p.m., film at 7 p.m. May 16
WHERE — Bakery District in Fort Smith
COST — $5 suggested donation for the film
INFO — Email Brandon@fortsmithfilm.com
Categories: Family Friendly