FreshGrass, But No Backwoods: Festival at Momentary on, Mulberry Mountain offFreshGrass, But No Backwoods May 9, 2024

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



Ticket are still on sale for this year’s FreshGrass festival with headliners Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Trampled by Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway and more May 17-18 at the Momentary in Bentonville.

After May 7, tickets to the festival increase to $175 for general admission, two-day passes for adults, and to $45 for two-day passes for kids ages 7-16. Single day passes for general admission will be $99 for adults for Friday night and $18 for children. Single day, adult general admission tickets are $125 for Saturday with child tickets at $28. Discounts are available to Momentary members and VIP upgrades are available.

The weekend lineup of live music also features Valerie June, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Alison Brown, Ruthie Foster, S.G. Goodman, Arkansauce, Meridian Brothers, The Harlem Gospel Travelers, Mr. Sun, JD Clayton, Peter One, Aurelio Martinez, Eric Mingus and more.

Aiofe O’Donovan will give a special performance, “America, Come,” with Hawktail and the University of Arkansas Children’s Choir, a special commission for the festival. The song is from O’Donovan’s latest album, “All My Friends,” that was inspired by the passage of the 19th Amendment and the evolving landscape of women’s rights in America over the past century. Other special commissions for FreshGrass in Bentonville include a performance of Duke Ellington’s Nutcraker Suite, a SongRider performance sponsored by House of Songs and a performance by Eric Mingus & The Sacred Roots Vocal Ensemble.

Find tickets and more information at https://freshgrass.com

Backwoods cancels

On April 29, organizers of Backwoods at Mulberry Mountain announced via social media that the 2024 festival was canceled. The announcement came just six days after posts promoting the festival’s performers and camping spots were shared on Instagram.

“It’s with deep sorrow that we must announce today the cancellation of Backwoods 2024. Rising production costs, labor, and overall business expenses, coupled with a change in consumer buying patterns and economic conditions post covid have rendered production of the 2024 event impossible at this point to sustain,” read a social media post by the organization.

According to the post, refunds were in process, and ticketholders were directed to email info@backwoodsmusicfestival.com for more details. The post did not mention how those who bought lifetime tickets to the festival would be affected by the cancellation.

More information is available at backwoodsmusicfestival.com.

BENTONVILLE

The Momentary — FreshGrass, May 17-18; John Legend, 7 p.m. June 1; Portugal. The Man, July 7; Lake Street Dive, 7 p.m. July 17; Slash, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Robert Randolph and ZZ Ward, Aug. 16.

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Songwriters in the Round with Bernice Hembree, Effron White, Lacy Hampton and Daniel Moody, 6:30 p.m. May 16; TRAPT, 7 p.m. May 26; Afroman with R3altalk, Paris Wilds, Kountry Boy Kev, Lil Mickey, Scoobie Dundee and John Jethro, 6 p.m. July 11; Beach House on the Hill with Will Kimbrough, Jim Hoehn and Even Keel Beach Band, 5 p.m. July 20; Ian Moore, Sept. 20.

Undercroft — Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; Vinyl Nights with Bentonville Radio, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

Crystal Bridges — Vocalist/autoharpist Stephanie Smittle, May 12; ambient electronics from Go Find Water, June 9.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar — Bryan Copeland, 7 p.m. May 10; Brian Odle and the Hillbilly Underground, 7 p.m. May 11.

The Aud — Free Mother’s Day concert with Arkansas Music Works, 2 p.m. May 12; The Creek Rocks and Ozark Mountain Daredevils, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6; The Elders and Matt the Electrician, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7.

Gotahold Brewing — Jake Reno, 6 p.m. May 11.

Basin Park — King Cabbage Brass Band, 5 p.m. May 11; Forte Quintet Jazz Band, 4 p.m. May 18.

FAYETTEVILLE

Kingfish — Leeper and Simpson, 8 p.m., May 9; The Phase, 9 p.m. May 10; Charlie Mellinger Band, 9 p.m. May 10; Admiral Phunk Brass Band, 8 p.m. May 16; Magnolia Brown, 9 p.m. May 17; Patti Steel’s Swing Party, 9 p.m. May 18; Admiral Phunk Brass Band, 4 p.m. May 19; 2Shock, 8 p.m. May 23; Red Oak Ruse, 9 p.m. May 24; MoonShroom, Jake Keegan Band and Lily B. Moonflower, 9 p.m. May 25; Lucas Parker & Jessica Paige, 4 p.m. May 26; Nate Hancock and The Declaration, 8 p.m. May 30; The Kory McKelvey Band, 9 p.m. May 31.

Walton Arts Center — Ted Ludwig Quartet, 7 p.m. June 15; Eddie Gomez Trio, 7 p.m. June 15.

Botanical Garden of the Ozarks — Jazz in Bloom with The Claudia Burson Quartet and the Forte Quintet, 5:30 p.m. May 12.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Soldier Songs & Voices Jam & Gathering, 2 p.m. May 12; Irish Jam, 6 p.m. May 13; Pickin & Grinnin’ 1st annual celebration, 2 p.m. May 19; Bluegrass Jam, 6 p.m. May 20; Old Time Jam, 6 p.m. May 21; Dad Jam, 7 p.m. May 25; Soldier Songs & Voices Gathering, 2 p.m May 26; Irish Jam, 6 p.m May 27.

Mount Sequoyah — Music on the Mountain, 6:30 p.m. with Dylan Earl, May 11; Shiloh Old Time Pickers, May 18 at Vesper Point; Sequoyah Ukulele Society jam, 3 p.m. May 19; Chamber Music on the Mountain Summer Festival, June 14-15.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Cosmic Cream with Townhouse Fire and Frailstate, 8:30 p.m. May 9; The Nace Bothers, 6 p.m. and Ozark Riviera, The Selfless Lovers and Squash Garden, 9 p.m. May 10; Randall Shreve & the Devilles 8:30 p.m. May 11.

JJ’s Live — Local Natives, May 9; Clutch, May 15; Umphrey’s McGee, 7:30 p.m. May 16; Taking Back Sunday, 7:30 p.m. May 21; Bowling for Soup: 20 years of ‘A Hangover You Don’t Deserve,’ 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5; Faye Webster, 8 p.m. Sept. 17; La Santa Grifa and Dharius 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 & Sept. 23; King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 (almost sold out).

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Fayetteville Public Library — Aaron Smith with Still on the Hill & Friends, 2 p.m. May 12; violinist Er-Gene Kahng + Khemia Ensemble, June 23.

The Lower Ramble — Trail Mix with Ragtaggle, March to August, Harpist Devanee Williams, Mariachi Aguilas de Guerra, 5-7 p.m. May 10.

Faulkner Center — Aldo López-Gavilan, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18.

Arkansas Event Center — Poolside at the Flamingo, Leona, Orphan Crippler, Gallowwalker and Power Tool Ninja, 7 p.m. May 19.

LAMPE, Mo.

Black Oak Amphitheatre — Brett Young, 7 p.m. July 13; Aaron Lewis, 7:30 p.m Aug. 3; Flo Rida, DJ Skribble and NicDanger, 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Josh Turner, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16; Hairball and Paralandra, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31; Casting Crowns, 7 p.m. Sept 21.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Jeff Allen “Are We There Yet,” 6 p.m. May 10; Sarah Colonna, May 10-11; Jonnie W, 6 p.m. May 12; Mike Veccione, May 17-18; Magen King and Joe Means, 6:30 p.m. May 19; Tom Thakkar, May 24-25; Jon Lovitz 7 pm. May 31; Podcast taping with Jon Lovitz and Charlotte McKinney, 2 p.m. and Jon Lovitz, 7 p.m. June 1.

RIVER VALLEY

Riverfront Park — Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series starts at 6 p.m. with Genine Latrice Perez and opener Mystique, May 9; B2Wins on May 16; Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble on May 23; Mariachi America on May 30; and Kings & Associates on June 6.

Hero’s — NEWCO, 8 p.m. May 11; Grand Inquisitor, Blind Oath and RANT, 8 p.m. May 31.

King Opera House — William Lee Martin, June 8; Allan Hurt and The Music Showmen, 7 p.m. Sept. 21.

The Bakery District — Fort Smith Jazz Jam, 6 p.m. May 9.

TempleLive — Lacuna Coil and New Year’s Day, 7:30 p.m. May 13; Gideon, 7:30 p.m. May 24; Zach Rushing, 7:30 p.m. May 31; Jim Breur, 8 p.m. June 7; Todd Rundgren, 8 p.m. June 11; Shane Profitt, 8 p.m. Aug. 3; The Wallflowers, 8 p.m. Sept. 21; Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, 8 p.m. Oct. 4; John Michael Montgomery, 8 p.m. Oct. 12.

Majestic Fort Smith — Me Like Bees, Green Gar and All of Her, 8 p.m May 10; Dylan Wheeler, 8 p.m. May 11; Hayes & The Heathens (Band of Heathens and Hayes Carll, 7 p.m. May 15; Midnight South and Joe Stamm Band, 7:30 p.m. May 16; Trapt, 7 p.m. May 24; Kody West, 8 p.m. May 25; Josh Meloy, 8 p.m. June 15; Velcro Pygmies, 7 p.m. July 26; Samantha Fish, 7 p.m. Aug. 8.

Neumeier’s Rib Room & Beer Garden — Music starts around 6 p.m. Hoodoo Cats, May 10; Rain Kings, May 11; Paden, May 17, Uncle Fudge, May 18; Borrowed Money, May 24; Sons of Turner, May 31.

Choctaw Casino Pocola — Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, 8 p.m. May 18.

Cousin’s Fort Smith — Gallowwalker, Stash Hag and Enter Oblivion, 8 p.m. May 11.

ROGERS

AMP — Brooks and Dunn with David Lee Murphy and ERNEST, May 10; Whiskey Myers with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Reid Haughton, 6:30 p.m. May 11; 21 Savage with J.I.D., Nardo Wick & 21 Harold, May 18; HARDY with Kip Moore, Travis Denning and Stephen Wilson Jr., 7 p.m. May 3o; Hootie and the Blowfish Collective Soul & Edwin McCain, May 31; Maggie Rogers and The Japanese House, June 3;

The Victory Theater — Victor Wooten and The Wooten Brothers, June 27.

The Creamery — Untight, May 30; Kelby Clark & Jack Bird present violin and banjo improv, June 20.

The Music Depot — Blew Reed and the Flatheads, 7 p.m. May 10; Casii Stephan, 7 p.m. May 17; Steve Back, 7 p.m. May 18; Derrick Dove & The Peacekeepers, 7 p.m. May 24; Smokey & the Mirror, 7 p.m. May 31.

Railyard Park — Benjamin Del Shreve, May 10; Gone country and Abbey Pierce Band, May 11; The Phlegms, Supermodel, Welles, May 17; Voltaje, May 10; Brick Fields with Dawn Cate Band, May 25; Funk Factory with Dane Ervin, May 30 and Members Only, May 31.

SPRINGDALE

The Medium — Mixtape Music Series with Joe Distrom and Patti Steel, May 15; Pura Coco and Avery Bruce, June 12.

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 8 p.m. Thursdays with Bernard Bell, May 9; Tandem County Improv Takeover, May 16; Joe Pettis, May 23; Mo Alexander, May 30; Mo Mitchell and Emily Davis, June 6; Aditya Shankar & Dillon Krause, June 13; Neil Rubenstein, June 20; Aaron Scarbrough and Madi Stancic, June 27.

Turnbow Park — Shannon Wurst Band and Taylor Smith, Mark Harmony and WAIPA dancers, June 27; Brick Fields and March to August, July 25; The Sons of Otis Malone and Shiloh Old Time Pickers, Aug. 29; Funk Factory Goes to the Church with Arkansas Gospel Chorale, Sept. 28.

Tontitown Winery — Sip and sing’s official patio opening is at 7 p.m. with Amber & the Relics, May 10, and 96 Miles May 11.

