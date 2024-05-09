8 Days a Week



Learn some of the history of the Arkansas Ozarks at programs Tuesday in Rogers and Wednesday in Springdale.

Historically Speaking

Second Tuesday Lunch & Learn — “Last Call: History of Alcohol in the Ozarks” with the Rogers Historical Museum, noon May 14, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Lunch & Learn — BYOQ (Bring Your Own Quilt to sit on) for “The Forgotten Town of Pettigrew,” a program by historian Rachel Whitaker, 12:15 p.m. May 15, Cooper Barn at Shiloh Museum in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

Genealogy Writers’ Workshop — Learn the five parts of a memoir, 5:30 p.m. May 28, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Take The Kids

Mother’s Day at “Maman” — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 12, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

Memorial Day Drop-In Artmaking — Paint a Poppy, 1-4 p.m. May 25-27, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

Walk & Talk Art

Gallery Talk — Bug Crawl with Samantha Best, 1 p.m. May 16, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with ticket to “Exquisite Creatures.” crystalbridges.org.

Artosphere — Paper Mums Workshop, 4:30 p.m. May 16, Fayetteville Public Library Teen Project Room. Free. waltonartscenter.org, faylib.org.

Wishing Spring Arts & Crafts Festival — All juried original artisan works, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 17-18, Wishing Spring Gallery, 8863 W. McNelly Road in Bella Vista. Free. wishingspringgallery.net.

Nature Demo — Geology with Dr. Van Brahana, 1-4 p.m. May 18, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

Time For Theater

“Fat Ham” — Winner of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, it’s a Southern spin on Shakespeare, 2 p.m. May 12, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. Final show. $43-$68. theatre2.org; 777-7477.

Hear It Here!

Artosphere — Mountain Street Stage with Aaron Smith, Still on the Hill and Friends, 2 p.m. May 12, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

American Soundscapes — With the Artosphere Festival Orchestra, 7 p.m. May 14, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere.

Verdi’s Requiem — With the Artosphere Festival Orchestra, 8 p.m. May 18, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $15-$50. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere.

Mozart in the Museum — With the Artosphere Festival Orchestra, 7 p.m. May 22, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $54. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere.

Get Healthier

Yoga on the Glade — 6 p.m. May 13, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m. May 14, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Motion Is Lotion — Movement that soothes, 10 a.m. May 16, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Read & Write

Book Talk — “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous” by Ocean Vuong, 1 p.m. May 13, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Books on Main Book Club — “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, 6 p.m. May 13, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Authors in the Afternoon — With Todd Arkyn Crush, author of “Beneath the Ice,” 4-6 p.m. May 14, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

First Edition Book Club — “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, 6 p.m. May 14, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

UA Press Author Spotlight — John C. Davis, author of “From Blue to Red: The Rise of the GOP in Arkansas,” 6 p.m. May 15, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The Book Lover’s Club — Read a good book lately? Come share, 10 a.m. May 16, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Hoopla Book Club — “Great Expectations,” 2 p.m. May 28, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org/hoopla.

Bingo For Books — 6 p.m. May 28, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Latina Ladies Book Club — “Crituras Luminosas” by Shelby Van Pelt, 6 p.m. May 30, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Out & About

Chaffee Crossing Food & Artisan Market — A diverse selection of handcrafted goods, ranging from unique jewelry and home decor to clothing and artwork; food trucks; farm-fresh produce; and the brand new Conex Bar, which will host live music, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. May 18, Chaffee Crossing in Fort Smith. Admission is free; items for sale. chaffeecrossing.com.

Strawberry Festival — With music by Trout Fishing in America, Dandelion Heart, Noah Richmond’s Little Monster and more, a pie competition, a honky-tony street dance, beer and strawberries, noon-6 p.m. May 19, on the Fayetteville square. Many events are free. experiencefayetteville.com.

At The Movies

Crafts & Cult Classics — Work on a craft project while watching “The Princess Bride,” 1 p.m. May 17, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Film Screening — Larry Foley’s new documentary “Cries From the Cotton Field,” May 28, Butterfield Trail Village in Fayetteville. Email Riki Stamps for information at rstamps@btvillage.org.

Learn A Little

Exploring Antarctica — With National Geographic & Lindblad Expeditions, 6 p.m. May 16, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Master Gardener Expo & Plant Sale — Buy your spring plants from an expert, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. May 17 & 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. May 18, outdoors at First United Methodist Church, 201 N.W. Second St. in Bentonville. bentoncountymastergardeners.com.

Tech Hub — iPhones for Intermediate Users, 9 a.m., and Android Phones for Intermediate Users, 10 a.m. May 18, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Watercolor on the Weekend — Small format landscapes, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 18, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Adult Speaker Series — Foraging in NWA with Bo Brown, 5 p.m. May 22, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Do Something New

Trillium Salon Series — With autoharpist and vocalist Stephanie Smittle, 2 p.m. May 12, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

Open Mic Night — 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 16, Dewey’s Cafe at the Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Draft — A PeopleForBikesNWA meet-up, 6-8 p.m. May 16, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

Pop-Up Shakespeare — Noon-2 p.m. May 18, Harmon Park in Eureka Springs. Part of the May Festival of the Arts. Free. VisitEurekaSprings.com.

Music in Basin Park — With Forte Quintet, 4-6 p.m. May 18, Basin Park in Eureka Springs. Part of the May Festival of the Arts. Free. VisitEurekaSprings.com.

Artosphere — The Falconer: Bird Abatement Demos and Walmart AMP Mini Tour, 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. May 19, Walmart AMP in Rogers. Free but ticketed. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere.

True Crime Club — The Ken Rex McElroy case, 5:30 p.m. May 23, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Eat & Drink

Cocktail Tour — A Night With Frank Lloyd Wright, 5:30 & 6:30 p.m. May 16, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. crystalbridges.org.

Art By the Glass — Exquisite Paper Collage, 6-8 p.m. May 17, Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour — Well-Behaved Women, 5:30 & 6:30 p.m. May 23, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. crystalbridges.org.

Paint, Pass and Sip — Artistic afternoon with mocktails, 2-4 p.m. May 25, Rogers Public Library. Free; please bring a dessert to share. Register at rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Cocktail Tour — Express Yourself, 5:30 & 6:30 p.m. May 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. crystalbridges.org.

