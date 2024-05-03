Quick Pick: Levitt AMP Concert Series Kicks Off With Free Live Music Thursday May 3, 2024

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



FYI

Levitt AMP Series

WHAT — A series of free concerts each Thursday night sponsored in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation — which provides social impact funding to nonprofits at the intersection of music, public space and community building. Each outdoor concert is family friendly, and music spans several genres.

WHEN — 6 p.m. each Thursday with Genine Latrice Perez and Mystique, May 9; B2Wins on May 16; Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble on May 23; Mariachi America on May 30; and Kings & Associates on June 6. This fall the series moves to 6 p.m. Friday with Nadjah Nicole on Aug. 30; Eric Johanson on Sept. 6; LA 45 on Sept. 13; Lola Kirke on Sept. 20; then Larry and Joe on Sept. 27.

WHERE — Riverfront Park in Fort Smith

COST — Free

INFO — 646downtown.com/levitt-amp-music-series