LIVE! Music: Spring music warms up; Hall of Fame ceremony set

Spring music warms up; Hall of Fame ceremony set May 3, 2024

Railyard Live returns with a legendary opener.

The Cate Brothers kick off the free outdoor concert series in downtown Rogers at 7 p.m. May 3. They will share the evening with The Nace Bros.

Semi-retired since 2006, The Cate Brothers are one of the region’s most famous bands. Blessed by Ronnie Hawkins in the early 1960s, The Cate Brothers have shared the stage with the likes of The Band — especially Levon Helm — Bonnie Raitt, Bob Dylan, Queen, Fleetwood Mac, The Beach Boys, Boz Skaggs, Little Feat and Crosby Stills and Nash.

“We still like to play music, we don’t want the late hours … unless the money is good! We try to keep it to where we’re not up until 1 in the morning driving,” Earl Cate told us in January.

These days, Cate says that in the summer they usually play a show at Basin Park in Eureka Springs as well as a show or two at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville each year. At 80 years old, he says that he doesn’t like to be out too late.

On May 4, performer Little Yei will warm up the Railyard stage. The local Spanish R&B/Reggaetown performer opens for Grupo Del 4 and Emmanuel Cortes, who will perform a mix of traditional favorites and unreleased material for an evening celebration just ahead of Cinco de Mayo.

Both performances are in partnership with the Walton Arts Center’s Artosphere Festival.

Over in Fayetteville, the Gulley Park concert series schedule has been released as the playground area undergoes reconstruction.

Put on by the Parks, Natural Resources and Cultural Affairs Department, the Gulley Park Concert Series shows are from 7-9 p.m. each Thursday at the Gulley Park gazebo.

This year’s lineup includes Opal Agafia, June 13; Andrew Igbokidi, June 20; Burnt CD’s for Kidz Night, June 27; The 1oz Jig, July 11; Marybeth Byrd, July 18; and Arkansauce, July 25.

In Springdale the Turnbow Park Concert series opener with Los Veleros and MEZCLAVE presented by Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society was postponed due to inclement weather expected on April 25. Keep an eye on downtownspringdale.org for more.

Hall of Fame

Northwest Arkansas Musicians Connection has announced that the NWA Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place Nov. 23 at Fayetteville Public Library.

The Northwest Arkansas Music Hall of Fame celebrates the past, present and future of the region’s vibrant and storied music history. The class of 2024 Hall of Fame Inductees list includes 98 names of Arkansas bands, individuals and organizations. Names were announced Jan. 31, 2024, on nwamc.org and social media.

Doors open to VIP inductees at 5 p.m. General admission opens at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour. The ceremony begins at 7. The red-carpeted, star-studded evening will showcase live musical performances from 2024 inductees, hosted by the School of Rock Hall of Fame All-Star Band.

Limited tickets go on sale May 1. For more information on tickets to the ceremony, membership and sponsorship to NWA Musicians Connection or to see the full list of honorees, visit nwamc.org.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Shaggy 2 Dope, 8 p.m. May 5; TRAPT, 7 p.m. May 26; Afroman with R3altalk, Paris Wilds, Kountry Boy Kev, Lil Mickey, Scoobie Dundee and John Jethro, 6 p.m. July 11; Beach House on the Hill with Will Kimbrough, Jim Hoehn and Even Keel Beach Band, 5 p.m. July 20; Ian Moore, Sept. 20.

The Momentary — FreshGrass with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Valerie June and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Trampled by Turtles, Aoife O’Donovan, Alison Brown, Ruthie Foster, S.G. Goodman, Arkansauce, Meridian Brothers, The Harlem Gospel Travelers,The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Mr. Sun, JD Clayton, Peter One, Aurelio Martinez, Eric Mingus, and more May 17-18; John Legend, 7 p.m. June 1; Portugal. The Man, July 7; Lake Street Dive, 7 p.m. July 17; Slash, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Robert Randolph and ZZ Ward, Aug. 16.

Undercroft — Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; Vinyl Nights with Bentonville Radio, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

Crystal Bridges — Vocalist/autoharpist Stephanie Smittle, May 12; ambient electronics from Go Find Water, June 9.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar — Shelly Watson, 7 p.m. May 3; Gullywasher, 7 p.m. May 4; Bryan Copeland, 7 p.m. May 10; Brian Odle and the Hillbilly Underground, 7 p.m. May 11.

The Aud — Free Mother’s Day concert with Arkansas Music Works, 2 p.m. May 12; The Creek Rocks and Ozark Mountain Daredevils, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6; The Elders and Matt the Electrician, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7.

Gotahold Brewing — Common Roots, 6 p.m. May 4; Jake Reno, 6 p.m. May 11.

The Farm — Jerryberry Music Festival with Melvin Seals & JGB, Arkansauce, Steadyflow, The Snozzberries, Friends of the Phamily, The 1Oz Jig, Vintage Pistol and Doctor Junior, May 2-4.

Basin Park — Alisha Pattillo Electric Band, 2:30 p.m. and Drumming in the park at 6 p.m. May 4; King Cabbage Brass Band, 5 p.m. May 11; Forte Quintet Jazz Band, 4 p.m. 18.

FAYETTEVILLE

Walton Arts Center — Ted Ludwig Quartet, 7 p.m. June 15; Eddie Gomez Trio, 7 p.m. June 15.

Botanical Garden of the Ozarks — Jazz in Bloom with The Claudia Burson Quartet and the Forte Quintet, 5:30 p.m. May 12.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Old Time Jam, 6 p.m. May 7; Good Cat Nice House concert and workshop, 5 p.m. May 4; Soldier Songs & Voices Jam & Gathering, 2 p.m. May 12; Irish Jam, 6 p.m. May 13; Pickin & Grinnin’ 1st annual celebration, 2 p.m. May 19; Bluegrass Jam, 6 p.m. May 20; Old Time Jam, 6 p.m. May 21; Dad Jam, 7 p.m. May 25; Soldier Songs & Voices Gathering, 2 p.m May 26; Irish Jam, 6 p.m May 27.

Mount Sequoyah — Sequoyah Ukulele Society jam, 3 p.m. May 5; Music on the Mountain, 6:30 p.m. with Dylan Earl, May 11; Shiloh Old Time Pickers, May 18 at Vesper Point; Sequoyah Ukulele Society jam, 3 p.m. May 19; Chamber Music on the Mountain Summer Festival, June 14-15.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Giovannie & the Hired Guns with Eddie Eberle, 8:30 p.m. May 4; Durry with Resing, 8 p.m. May 6; Water From Your Eyes with Friko and Idle Valley, 8 p.m. May 7; The Motet with Eminence Ensemble, 8:30 p.m. May 8; Cosmic Cream with Townhouse Fire and Frailstate, 8:30 p.m. May 9; The Nace Bothers, 6 p.m. and Ozark Riviera, The Selfless Lovers and Squash Garden, 9 p.m. May 10; Randall Shreve & the Devilles 8:30 p.m. May 11.

JJ’s Live — Local Natives, May 9; Clutch, May 15; Umphrey’s McGee, 7:30 p.m. May 16; Taking Back Sunday, 7:30 p.m. May 21; Bowling for Soup: 20 years of ‘A Hangover You Don’t Deserve,’ 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5; Faye Webster, 8 p.m. Sept. 17; La Santa Grifa and Dharius 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 & Sept. 23; King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 (almost sold out).

Smoke and Barrel — Holy Anvil Recording Co. Presents: Avery Lee and the Sweets, Supermodel and Midnight Wagon, 8 p.m. May 4.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Fayetteville Public Library —Violinist Er-Gene Kahng + Khemia Ensemble, June 23.

Faulkner Center — Aldo López-Gavilan, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18.

Arkansas Event Center — Poolside at the Flamingo, Leona, Orphan Crippler, Gallowwalker and Power Tool Ninja, 7 p.m. May 19.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Ventriloquist Taylor Mason, May 3-4; Hypnotist Zachary Gibson, 6:30 p.m. May 5; Jeff Allen “Are We There Yet,” 6 p.m. May 10; Sarah Colonna, May 10-11; Jonnie W, 6 p.m. May 12; Mike Veccione, May 17-18; Magen King and Joe Means, 6:30 p.m. May 19; Tom Thakkar, May 24-25; Jon Lovitz 7 pm. May 31; Podcast taping with Jon Lovitz and Charlotte McKinney, 2 p.m. and Jon Lovitz, 7 p.m. June 1.

OZARK

Mulberry Mountain — Backwoods at Mulberry Mountain returns June 6-9 with music from Thievery Corporation, Tycho, STS9, LSZEE, The Discobiscuits, Illesium, San Holo, Jai Wolf, Blue Babu Live and more. Full line-up, ticket information and more at backwoodsmusicfestival.com.

RIVER VALLEY

Riverfront Park — Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series starts at 6 p.m. with Genine Latrice Perez and opener Mystique, May 9; B2Wins on May 16; Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble on May 23; Mariachi America on May 30; and Kings & Associates on June 6.

King Opera House — William Lee Martin, June 8; Allan Hurt and The Music Showmen, 7 p.m. Sept. 21.

The Bakery District — Fort Smith Jazz Jam, 6 p.m. May 9.

TempleLive — Lacuna Coil and New Year’s Day, 7:30 p.m. May 13; Zach Rushing, 7:30 p.m. May 31; Jim Breur, 8 p.m. June 7.

Majestic Fort Smith — Morgan Wade and Alex Dezen, 8 p.m May 3; Midnight South & Joe Stamm Band, 7:30 p.m. May 16.

Neumeier’s Rib Room & Beer Garden — Music starts around 6 p.m. Sons of Turner, May 3 and Rauch May 4 for Steel Horse Rally weekend; Hoodo Cats, May 10; Rain Kings, May 11; Paden, May 17, Uncle Fudge, May 18; Borrowed Money, May 24; Sons of Turner, May 31.

Choctaw Casino Pocola — Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, 8 p.m. May 18.

Cousin’s Fort Smith — Gallowwalker, Stash Hag and Enter Oblivion, 8 p.m. May 11.

ROGERS

AMP — Brooks and Dunn with David Lee Murphy and ERNEST, May 10; Whiskey Myers with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Reid Haughton, 6:30 p.m. May 11; 21 Savage with J.I.D., Nardo Wick & 21 Harold, May 18; HARDY with Kip Moore, Travis Denning and Stephen Wilson Jr., 7 p.m. May 3o; Hootie and the Blowfish Collective Soul & Edwin McCain, May 31; Maggie Rogers and The Japanese House, June 3;

The Victory Theater — Bruce Cockburn, 7:30 p.m. May 6; Victor Wooten and The Wooten Brothers, June 27.

The Creamery — Untight, May 30; Kelby Clark & Jack Bird present violin and banjo improv, June 20.

The Music Depot — Handshake Saints & The Downtown Livewires, 7 p.m. May 3; Blew Reed and the Flatheads, 7 p.m. AMy 10; Casii Stephan, 7 p.m. May 17; Steve Back, 7 p.m. May 18; Derrick Dove & The Peacekeepers, 7 p.m. May 24; Smokey & the Mirror, 7 p.m. May 31.

Railyard Park — The Cate Brothers & The Nace Brothers, May 3; Gente Privada Presents La Fiesta con Emmanuel Cortes & Grupo del 4 with DJ Alfaro, Lil Yei, May 4; Benjamin Del Shreve, May 10; Gone country and Abbey Pierce Band, May 11; The Phlegms, Supermodel, Welles, May 17; Voltaje, May 10; Brick Fields with Dawn Cate Band, May 25; Funk Factory with Dane Ervin, May 30 and Members Only, May 31.

SPRINGDALE

The Medium — Mixtape Music Series with Joe Distrom and Patti Steel, May 15; Pura Coco and Avery Bruce, June 12.

Black Apple Cider — Bernard Bell, May 9; Tandem County Improv Takeover, May 16; Joe Pettis, May 23; Mo Alexander, May 30; Mo Mitchell and Emily Davis, June 6; Aditya Shankar & Dillon Krause, June 13; Neil Rubenstein, June 20; Aaron Scarbrough and Madi Stancic, June 27.

Turnbow Park — Shannon Wurst Band and Taylor Smith, Mark Harmony and WAIPA dancers, June 27; Brick Fields and March to August, July 25; The Sons of Otis Malone and Shiloh Old Time Pickers, Aug. 29; Funk Factory Goes to the Church with Arkansas Gospel Chorale, Sept. 28.

Tontitown Winery — Sip and sing starts at 6:30 p.m. with Jenna & Tony, May 3; A&E Music, May 4. Official patio opening at 7 p.m. with Amber & the Relics, May 10 and 96 Miles May 11.

Sassafras Springs — Elizabeth Bainbridge, May 25.

