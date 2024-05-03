8 Days a Week



Suddenly, it’s Friday! What to do? What to do? We’ve got you covered, with films, theater, art and even motorcycles!

TODAY

Lanuti’s Glass Studio Show — Showcasing artwork by Denise Lanuti, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. today & Saturday, 623 E. Rock St. in Fayetteville. Free. 200-8207.

First Friday Film — “The Reluctant Debutante” (NR 1958), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

First Friday — Outdoor Adventure with live music from Thanks for Nothing, food trucks, multiple family-friendly activities and local vendors, 3-9 p.m., on the downtown Bentonville square. Free.

Steel Horse Rally — With live music at 5 p.m. today; on Saturday, vendors open at 9 a.m., Cops & Cones motorcycle exhibition at 10 a.m., Bikes & Badges Vintage Bike Show, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Marshals Museum, Thunder through the Valley motorcycle parade at 4 p.m. and live music after the parade, Main Stage at the corner of Sixth & Garrison Avenue in Fort Smith. Free. thesteelhorserally.com.

“Love, Loss and What I Wore” — Women’s memories, challenges and triumphs through clothing, presented by Theatre Collective of NWA, 7 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. $25-$35. theatrecollectivenwa.org.

“Laughs In Spanish” — Part caper comedy and part telenovela, it’s Miami’s biggest art event of the year, but Mariana’s art gallery is an active crime scene, 7:30 p.m. today, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$64. theatre2.org.

“Fat Ham” — Winner of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, it’s a Southern spin on Shakespeare, 7:30 p.m. today; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through May 12, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $43-$68. theatre2.org; 777-7477.

“Hairspray” — The all-new touring production of the Broadway musical, 8 p.m. today; 2 & 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m Sunday, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $50-$90. waltonartscenter.org.

Rogers Short Film Festival — Through Sunday, Victory Theater in downtown Rogers. $30-$200. stubs.net/o/169-S5NLEU/arkansas-public-theatre.

SATURDAY (5/4)

Spring Art Market — Featuring work by students in the UA School of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Studio and Design Center, 696 Praxis Lane in Fayetteville. Free admission. Email kaylac@uark.edu.

Art Market — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Center Street in downtown Eureka Springs. Free. Enclavearts.org.

Mostly Fiction Book Sale — Hosted by the Friends of the Library, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. 783-0229.

Artrageous Parade — Part of the May Festival of the Arts, 2 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Free. essa-art.org.

Art Walk & Expedition — 4-7 p.m., all over Eureka Springs. Free. Facebook.com/eurekaspringsarthub.

Peter Antoniou: Comedy Mentalist — 7 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. $20-$30. kingoperahouse.com.

SUNDAY (5/5)

Grand Opening — The new Museum of Eureka Springs Art, 3-5 p.m., Eureka Springs Community Center complex, 44 Kingshighway. Free. museumofeurekaspringsart.net.

Wellness Festival Closing — With Alice Walton & Arianna Huffington, 4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com