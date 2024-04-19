‘Sherwood’ A Swashbuckling Adventure At School of Innovation April 19, 2024



FAQ

‘Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood’

WHAT — A swashbuckling romantic comedy by Ken Ludwig, “Sherwood” is the tale of a young man’s discovery that everyone has a responsibility to care for his fellow man.

WHO — DTSOI students directed by Kevin Cohea

WHEN — 6:30 p.m. April 25-27

WHERE — Pat Ellison Performing Arts Center at Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale

COST — $10 at the door

INFO — 409-7301 or email kcohea@sdale.org