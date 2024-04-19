‘Sherwood’ A Swashbuckling Adventure At School of Innovation
FAQ
‘Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood’
WHAT — A swashbuckling romantic comedy by Ken Ludwig, “Sherwood” is the tale of a young man’s discovery that everyone has a responsibility to care for his fellow man.
WHO — DTSOI students directed by Kevin Cohea
WHEN — 6:30 p.m. April 25-27
WHERE — Pat Ellison Performing Arts Center at Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale
COST — $10 at the door
INFO — 409-7301 or email kcohea@sdale.org
