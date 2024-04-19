LIVE! Music: Levitt AMP Series hosts free Fort Smith concerts April 19, 2024

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

The Walmart AMP isn’t the only spot for outdoor music this year.

The Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series kicks off at 6 p.m. May 9 with headliner Genine Latrice Perez and opener Mystique at Riverfront Park right by the Arkansas River. The series continues with B2Wins on May 16; Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble on May 23; Mariachi America on May 30; and Kings & Associates on June 6.

Sponsored in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation — which provides social impact funding to nonprofits at the intersection of music, public space and community building — the Levitt AMP Music Series aims to inject new life into underused public spaces through free, outdoor concerts across the nation.

Music starts at 6 p.m. each Thursday at Riverfront Amphitheater. A fall series will take place each Friday at 6 p.m. from Aug. 30 to Sept. 27. That series opens with Nadjah Nicole and continues with Eric Johanson on Sept. 6; LA 45 on Sept. 13; Lola Kirke on Sept. 20; and Larry and Joe on Sept. 27.

Each concert is free and family friendly. Find out more about the artists and the series at 646downtown.com/levitt-amp-music-series

Project 1268

Northwest Arkansas pop band Project 1268 recently released a music video “Me Now Free,” a women’s anthem about healing, hope, survival, and moving forward.

“This song is one that is dedicated to all women who have faced heartache, disappointment, and despair,” says Haley Webster, lead singer of the group and writer of the song’s lyrics. “This song gives them the hope of moving forward with their lives and experiencing the independence and freedom of starting anew.”

Check out the video at www.project1268.com. The song can also be heard on Spotify and SoundCloud.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Songwriters in the Round with Abbey Pierce, Joe Credit, Brian Martin and Noah Richmond, 6:30 p.m. April 18; Protohive, Bellwether Sirens, The Big Sad and Idle Valley, 7 p.m. April 19; Ozark Blues Society presents Chad Marshall Band, Akeem Kemp, Divas On Fire, and the Downtown Livewires, 6 p.m. April 20; Gallowalker, April 27.

The Momentary — Tower Bar Sessions with harpist Shae Zalenski, 6 p.m. April 18; Jon Batiste, 7 p.m. April 23; Chicano Batman, 7 p.m. May 1; FreshGrass, May 17-18; John Legend, 7 p.m. June 1; Portugal. The Man, July 7; Lake Street Dive, 7 p.m. July 17; Slash, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Robert Randolph and ZZ Ward, Aug. 16.

Undercroft — Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; Vinyl Nights with Bentonville Radio, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

Crystal Bridges — Vocalist/auto harpist Stephanie Smittle, May 12; ambient electronics from Go Find Water, June 9.

EUREKA SPRINGS

The Aud — Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, 7:30 p.m. April 26.

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar — Los Roscoes, 5 p.m April 18; Dominic B Roy, 7 p.m. April 19; The Mountain Gypsies, 7 p.m. April 20; Patti Steel, Joe Credit and Kevin Watkins, April 26; Ramblin’ Ricky Tate, 7 p.m. April 27.

Gotahold Brewing —Michael Campa, 6 p.m. April 20; Kimberly Deck, 6 p.m April 27; Common Roots, 6 p.m. May 4; Jake Reno, 6 p.m. May 11.

FAYETTEVILLE

Jammin’ Java — Buddy Shute, 9 a.m. to noon April 20.

Walton Arts Center — Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, 8 p.m. April 26; Aubrey Logan Band, April 27; Artosphere,

Folk School of Fayetteville — Irish Jam, 6 p.m. April 22; Dad Jam, 7 p.m. April 27.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — Awayne, 7 p.m. April 18; Meadowlark, 7 p.m. April 19; Woven, 9 p.m. April 26; Project 1268, 7 p.m. April 27.

Mount Sequoyah — Dylan Earl, May 11; Shiloh Old Time Pickers, May 18 at Vesper Point; Meadow Makers, Candy Lee and Kyle James, 7 p.m. April 25 at Fenix Arts; AMMPLify fest with Obliviate, Mud Lung, Held Tight, Chrono Wizard and Pyrocratic, 6 p.m. April 27.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Ted Hammig & the Campaign with Squash Garden and Drew Hutson Rogers, 8 p.m. April 18; Ultra Suede, 6 p.m. then Dexter & the Moonrock with Sawyer Hill, 9 p.m. April 19; Ty Myers, 8 p.m. April 24; METZ with Gouge Away and Peach Blush, 8:30 April 25; Happy Hour with Thanks for Nothing and King Chicken, 6 p.m. April 26; the Mixtapes, 8 p.m. April 27; Pony Bradshaw, 8:30 p.m. May 1.

JJ’s Live — Waka Flocka Flame, April 18; Sierra Ferrell, 7:30 p.m. April 19; Dial Up, April 20; Treaty Oak Revival, April 26 (sold out); Flatland Calvary, April 27 (sold out); Palace, April 28; Cannons, May 2; Local Natives, May 9; Clutch, May 15; Umphrey’s McGee, 7:30 p.m. May 16; Taking Back Sunday, 7:30 p.m. May 21; Bowling for Soup: 20 years of ‘A Hangover You Don’t Deserve,’ 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5; Faye Webster, 8 p.m. Sept. 17; La Santa Grifa and Dharius 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 & Sept. 23; King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 (almost sold out).

Smoke and Barrel — Surfwax, The Public, Always Tired and Chrono Wizard, 7 p.m. April 19; Sweeping Promises, 8 p.m. April 26; Chuck Waggs and The Company of Raggs and The NightTimers, 9 p.m. April 27; Holy Anvil Recording Co. Presents: Avery Lee and the Sweets, Supermodel and Midnight Wagon, 8 p.m. May 4.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Fayetteville Public Library — Transcending Words with SoNA, 2 p.m. April 28; Violinist Er-Gene Kahng + Khemia Ensemble, June 23.

The Lower Ramble — Phantasma in the Ramble silent disco and light show, free and time slot reservations required from 7-10 p.m. April 19 & 20. Register at Eventbrite.com.

Nomad’s Westend — Hush On the Hill silent party with DJs Alfaro, Don D, Psmooth, April 19.

Nomad’s Trailside — Tar Creek, Jawline, Take//Rest, Jowls and More Weight, 8 p.m. April 21.

Arkansas Event Center — Poolside at the Flamingo, Leona, Orphan Crippler, Gallowwalker and Power Tool Ninja, 7 p.m. May 19.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club —Stewart Huff, April 18-19; Dale Jones, April 20-21; John Heffron, April 26-27; Orlando Leyba, 6:30 & 9 p.m. May 2; ventriloquist Taylor Mason, May 3-4; Jeff Allen “Are We There Yet,” 6 p.m. May 10; Sarah Colonna, May 10-11.

OZARK

Mulberry Mountain — Backwoods at Mulberry Mountain returns June 6-9 with music from Thievery Corporation, Tycho, STS9, LSZEE, The Discobiscuits, Illesium, San Holo, Jai Wolf, Blue Babu Live and more. Full line-up, ticket information and more at backwoodsmusicfestival.com.

RIVER VALLEY

Hero’s — Truck Stop Poets, 8 p.m. April 19; Hollow Valley Funk and Escape Tones, 8 p.m. April 20; Held Tight, Ectospire, Ritual Fog and Angel Flesh, 8 p.m. April 21; Munkythumb, Kirra and Dissentious, 8 p.m April 26.

King Opera House — William Lee Martin, June 8; Allan Hurt and The Music Showmen, 7 p.m. Sept. 21.

The Bakery District — Fort Smith Blues Jam, 1 p.m. April 21; Segue, 6 p.m. April 25.

Zapata’s — Larry B, 6 p.m. April 18.

TempleLive — Eddie Griffin, April 20; Creed Fisher, 8 p.m. May 3; Lacuna Coil and New Year’s Day, 7:30 p.m. May 13; Zach Rushing, 7:30 p.m. May 31; Jim Breur, 8 p.m. June 7.

Majestic Fort Smith — Southhall and Them Dirty Roses, 8 p.m. April 19; Mike Ryan with Autumn Ragland, 8 p.m. April 20; Seventh Day Slumber, Shallow Side, Magdalene Rose and Love The Hate, 6 p.m. April 25; Vandoliers and Taylor Hunnicutt, 8 p.m. April 26; Morgan Wade and Alex Dezen, 8 p.m May 3; Midnight South & Joe Stamm Band, 7:30 p.m. May 16.

Neumeier’s Rib Room & Beer Garden — Music starts around 6 p.m. with Uncle Fudge, April 19; Robert Rauch, April 20; Livewire, April 26; Sons of Turner, May 3 and Rauch May 4 for Steel Horse Rally weekend; Hoodo Cats, May 10; Rain Kings, May 11; Paden, May 17, Uncle Fudge, May 18; Borrowed Money, May 24; Sons of Turner, May 31.

Choctaw Casino Pocola — Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, 8 p.m. May 18.

906 Lounge — Jonathan Karrant, April 22.

Cousin’s Fort Smith — Gallowwalker, Stash Hag and Enter Oblivion, 8 p.m. May 11.

ROGERS

AMP — Hozier with Allison Russell, April 26; Riley Green with Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley, 7:30 p.m. April 27; Greta Van Fleet and Geese, May 1; NEEDTOBREATHE with Judah & the Lion, 7 p.m. May 2.

The Victory Theater — Yung Bleu with Livesosa and Sean Fresh, April 20; Bruce Cockburn, May 6; Victor Wooten and The Wooten Brothers, June 27.

The Creamery — Untight, May 30; Kelby Clark & Jack Bird present violin and banjo improv, June 20.

SPRINGDALE

The Medium — Joe Distrom and Patti Steel, May 15; Pura Coco and Avery Bruce, June 12.

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 8 p.m. Thursdays with Cody Aaron Mears and Roderick McDaniel, April 18; Kandyce August, April 18; Dan Alten, May 2; Bernard Bell, May 9; Tandem County Improv Takeover, May 16; Joe Pettis, May 23; Mo Alexander, May 30; Mo Mitchell and Emily Davis, June 6; Aditya Shankar & Dillon Krause, June 13; Neil Rubenstein, June 20; Aaron Scarbrough and Madi Stancic, June 27.

Turnbow Park — LIVE! at Turnbow season starts at 6:30 p.m. with MEZCLAVE and Los Veleros, April 25; Shannon Wurst Band and Taylor Smith, Mark Harmony and WAIPA dancers, June 27; Brick Fields and March to August, July 25; The Sons of Otis Malone and Shiloh Old Time Pickers, Aug. 29; Funk Factory Goes to the Church with Arkansas Gospel Chorale, Sept. 28.

Tontitown Winery — Sip and Sing starts at 6:30 p.m. with Mountain Gypsies, April 19; Double Wide Trailer, April 20; 44 Proof, April 26; Bert & Heather, April 27; A&E Music, May 3.

Sassafras Springs — Elizabeth Bainbridge, May 25.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com