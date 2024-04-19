8 Days a Week

Historically Speaking

Clayton Conversation — “A Graveyard Adventure” with Marcus Woodward, 2:30 p.m. April 21, Clayton House in Fort Smith. $10. Reservations at 783-3000.

Not Strictly History Series — “Fayetteville’s Hippie Information Activists,” 6:30 p.m. May 1, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Walk & Talk Art

Artists 360 Full Circle Showcase — With music by Ashtyn Barbaree, Bernice Hembree, Tomoko Kashiwagi & Modeling and presentations by Kinya Christian, Michael Day and more, 1-3 p.m. April 21, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org

Curator Talk — “Exquisite Creatures,” 1 p.m. April 25, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free with exhibition ticket. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org

Artists’ Reception — And grand opening, 6-9 p.m. April 25, ARt de Centrale Gallery, 117 W. Emma Ave. in Springdale. facebook.com/events/723670946620494/.

Spring Art Walk — Beginning at 6:30 p.m. April 25, including an Art Wine Crawl from 5-9 p.m. April 26 & culminating with artists all over downtown Springdale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 27. downtownspringdale.org/artwalk.

Evening in Amsterdam — Fort Smith Regional Art Museum’s second annual “Art ‘Round the World” Gala with music by Larry B’s Soul Experience, 6 p.m. April 27, Fort Smith Convention Center. $150. fsram.org.

Lanuti’s Glass Studio Show — 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. May 3-4, 623 E. Rock St. in Fayetteville. Free. 200-8207.

Do It Yourself!

Auditions — For “Light Up the Sky,” 7 p.m. April 22, Fort Smith Little Theatre. fslt.org/auditions.

Take The Kids

Earth Day Festival — With educational & environmental booths, live music, food trucks & treats, 3-6 p.m. April 21, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $5-$10. bgozarks.org/events.

“Willy Wonka: Kids” — Presented by Community School of the Arts, 9 a.m. April 26, St. Boniface auditorium in Fort Smith. $12 at the door. csafortsmith.org, 434-2020.

Holi Festival — With a live DJ, traditional Indian foods, creative art kits, and Holi pigment powder, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 27, The Momentary in Bentonville. Hosted by the Indian Cultural Association of NWA. Free. momentary.org.

Arbor Day Celebration — 1-4 p.m. April 27, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org

Bentonville Together — With art, music, international food and more, 4-7 p.m. April 27, Orchards Park in Bentonville. bentonvillear.com/1662/Bentonville-Together.

Cane Hill Community Picnic — Bring friends, family and a picnic lunch, noon-3 p.m. April 28, west of Fayetteville at Historic Cane Hill. Free. historiccangehill.org.

Going Shopping!

Yards and Yards of Yard Sales — April 26-28, Eureka Springs. Map at yardsyards.com.

Citywide Garage Sale — 8 a.m. April 26-27, Bella Vista. Addresses at bellavistaar.gov/citywidegaragesale.

BGO Plant Sale — With more than 25 local creators, curators, and entrepreneurs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 27, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free, but register at bgozarks.org.

Make/Learn Something

CACHE Social Hour — For emerging theater professionals, 4:30 p.m. April 22, The Medium in Springdale. RSVP at tickettailor.com/events/cache.

Mosaic Jewelry Workshop — With Stevie Stevens, 1-4 p.m. April 27, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $70. ozarkfolkways.org.

On Show

Carving In The Ozarks — A chainsaw art festival, April 26-27, behind the CS Banking Center on U.S. 62 in Eureka Springs. visiteurekasprings.com.

Pastel Exhibition — A collaboration between the Ozark Pastel Society & the Arkansas Pastel Society, through April 26, Wingate Visual Arts West gallery at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Email cspeerstudio@gmail.com.

“Junk Mail: The Art of May Wilson” — A key figure in mail art, Wilson often explored themes of feminism and aspects of her identity as a recently divorced 61-year-old new to the 1960s New York art scene, through June 17, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

Park It!

Forest Forensics — With Dr. Fred Paillet, 2 p.m. April 21, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Time For Theater

“North” — The musical tale of a teenage boy and his mother who escape slavery in the South through the Underground Railroad, 4 p.m. April 28, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. waltonartscenter.org, 443-5600.

“Laughs In Spanish” — Part caper comedy and part telenovela, it’s Miami’s biggest art event of the year, but Mariana’s art gallery is an active crime scene, 2 p.m Sunday; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, through May 5, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$64. theatre2.org.

Hear It Here!

Faure Requiem — With the Shiloh Singers, 7 p.m. April 26, First United Methodist Church in Springdale. Free. Email dparkhurst@sdale.org.

“A Grand Night for Singing” — The music of Rodgers & Hammerstein performed by Lindsay Vickery, Katy Featherston, SK Thomas, Grant Harper and Brandon Bolin, 7:30 p.m. April 26-27; 2 p.m. April 28, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $10 at the door. fslt.org.

SoNA Beyond — “Transcending Words,” a music and spoken word performance, 2 p.m. April 28, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Read & Write

Sunday Signing — With Dana Klisanin, author of “Chronicles of G.A.I.A.,” 1-3 p.m. April 21, Pearl’s Books in Fayetteville. Free. facebook.com/pearlsbooksfayetteville.

A Visit With Journalist Keri Blakinger — 6 p.m. April 22, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sleuth or Consequences — “Don’t Know Tough” by Eli Cranor, 6 p.m. April 23, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Finding Through Creating The Poem” — With Barbara Siegel Carlson and Annie Klier Newcomer, 10:30 a.m.-noon April 30, The Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. $25. writerscolony.org.

Two Poets & An Open Mic — With Annie Newcomer and Barbara Siegel Carlson, 5:30 p.m. May 2, Gotahold Brewery in Eureka Springs. Hosted by The Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow. Free; donations to the Colony welcome. writerscolony.org.

Do Something New

Wellness Festival — Opening conversation with Tonya Lewis & Olivia Walton, 5:30 p.m. May 2, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Immersive Sound Experience — Featuring Davin Youngs, part of the Wellness Festival, 8 p.m. May 2, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org

Let’s Dance!

“Cinderella” — Presented by Ozark Ballet Theater, 7 p.m. April 26 & 2 p.m. April 27, Bentonville West Performing Arts Center in Centerton. $26-$35. ozarkballettheater.com/cinderella.

“Carmina Burana” — With NWA Ballet Theatre and UA’s Schola Cantorum, 7:30 p.m. April 26-27, Faulkner Performing Arts Center in Fayetteville. $30-$35. nwaballettheatre.org.

Eat & Drink

Cocktail Tour — “I Like Big Bugs,” 5:30 & 6:30 p.m. April 25, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org

The Art of Homemade Pasta — With Suzy Smith, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 4, Arts on Main in Van Buren. $55. artsonmainvb.com.

At the Movies

Screenwriters Series — With a workshop, “Getting to the Finish Line” with Peter Callahan and a screening of his film “Out & About,” April 27, Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. writerscolony.org or 253-7444 to register.

Indie Lens Film Pop-Up — “Matter of Mind: My Parkinson’s,” 2 p.m. April 28, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

