LIVE! Music: Jeff Shaw returns to Lowell, free concerts in Fayetteville, The Wallflowers set Fort Smith date April 11, 2024

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



“Manly girly man” and star of two Dry Bar Comedy specials, Jeff Shaw will perform at 6:30 p.m. April 12 and 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. April 13 at The Grove in Lowell. The “clean and clever” Cleveland, Ohio, native tackles toxic masculinity and times as a not-so-intimidating Army interrogator, a smart-mouthed cruise ship crew member, being “buzzed” by Simon on “America’s Got Talent” and other experiences.

Tickets are $18 plus fees at grovecomedy.com or by calling (479) 347-4966.

Train Station Trio

Silkroad Ensemble’s Train Station Trio and Grammy-nominated trombonist Papo Vàzquez will perform free concerts in Fayetteville.

Train Station Trio with Sandeep Das on Indian tabla, Kaoru Watanabe on Japanese flutes, and Niwel Tsumbu playing Congolese finger-style guitar perform at 7:30 p.m. April 13 at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center in Fayetteville. The trio is presented by Silkroad Ensemble, an international arts organization founded by Yo-Yo Ma in 1998 and now led by Rhiannon Giddens (Beyonce’s banjoist). Silkroad Ensemble aims to foster collaboration among musicians, artists and composers around the world.

Grammy-nominated trombonist and arranger Papo Vazquez will also perform two concerts. He plays with the UA Jazz Orchestra for a Jazz Festival concert at 7:30 p.m. April 17 at Faulkner Performing Arts Center and with the UA Latin American Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. April 18 in the Union Theater.

The free concerts are part of the Bridging Differences: Music’s Lessons series by the University of Arkansas Department of Music supported by the the McIlroy Family Endowment in Visual and Performing Arts. Register to attend the concerts at hogsync.uark.edu/events.

Wallflowers

Tickets are on sale to sing along to “One Headlight,” “6th Avenue Heartache” and “Heroes,” with Jakob Dylan when he brings The Wallflowers to Fort Smith. Tickets are $39-$79 plus fees for the Sept. 21 concert at TempleLive Fort Smith.

Up next at TempleLive are Galactic Empire at 6:30 p.m. April 9; Beach Fossils and Nation of Language on April 12 with Fayetteville’s favorite indie art rockers Modeling opening. If you haven’t heard Modeling, but you love New Order, get yourself to one of their shows and check out our previous feature.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Good Morning Bedlam, 8 p.m. April 14; Songwriters in the Round with Abbey Pierce, Joe Credit, Brian Martin and Noah Richmond, 6:30 p.m. April 18; Protohive, Bellwether Sirens, The Big Sad and Idle Valley, 7 p.m. April 19.

The Momentary — Antonio Sanchez “Birdman” anniversary, 7 p.m. April 12; The Dip, 7 p.m. April 13; Tower Bar Sessions with harpist Shae Zalenski, 6 p.m. April 18; Jon Batiste, 7 p.m. April 23; Chicano Batman, 7 p.m. May 1; FreshGrass, May 17-18; John Legend, 7 p.m. June 1; Portugal. The Man, July 7; Lake Street Dive, 7 p.m. July 17; Slash, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Robert Randolph and ZZ Ward, Aug. 16.

Undercroft — Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; Vinyl Nights with Bentonville Radio, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

Crystal Bridges — Vocalist/auto harpist Stephanie Smittle, May 12; ambient electronics from Go Find Water, June 9.

EUREKA SPRINGS

The Aud — Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, 7:30 p.m. April 26.

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar — 96 Miles, 7 p.m. April 12; Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. April 13; Sprungbilly, 6 p.m. April 15; Los Roscoes, 5 p.m April 18; Dominic B Roy, 7 p.m. April 19; The Mountain Gypsies, 7 p.m. April 20; Patti Steel, Joe Credit and Kevin Watkins, April 26; Ramblin’ Ricky Tate, 7 p.m. April 27.

Gotahold Brewing — Dominic B Roy, 6 p.m. April 13; Michael Campa, 6 p.m. April 20; Kimberly Deck, 6 p.m April 27; Common Roots, 6 p.m. May 4; Jake Reno, 6 p.m. May 11.

FAYETTEVILLE

Walton Arts Center — Take 6, 8 p.m. April 12; VoiceJam Competition, 7:30 p.m. April 13; Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, 8 p.m. April 26; Aubrey Logan Band, April 27.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Jake Xerxes Fussell, 7:30 p.m. April 11; Irish Jam, 6 p.m. April 8 & April 22; Soldier Songs & Voices Jam & Gathering, 2 p.m. April 14 and April 28; 21 & Under Jam, 5 p.m. April 14; Bluegrass Jam, 6 p.m. April 15; Old Time Jam, 6 p.m. April 16; Dad Jam, 7 p.m. April 27.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — Blues Redemption, 7 p.m. April 11; Rachel B Band, 7 p.m. April 12; Michael Bewley, 7 p.m. April 13; Buddy Shute, 6 p.m. April 16; Awayne, 7 p.m. April 18; Meadowlark, 7 p.m. April 19; Woven, 9 p.m. April 26; Project 1268, 7 p.m. April 27.

Mount Sequoyah — Music on the Mountain, 6:30 p.m. with Smokey and the Mirror, April 14; Dylan Earl, May 11; Shiloh Old Time Pickers, May 18 at Vesper Point; Eclipse Food Festival with live music from DJ Josue, The Shiloh Old Time Pickers and Meadow Makers, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 4; Meadow Makers, Candy Lee and Kyle James, 7 p.m. April 25 at Fenix Arts; AMMPLify fest with Obliviate, Mud Lung, Held Tight, Chrono Wizard and Pyrocratic, 6 p.m. April 27.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Slaughter Beach, Dog (solo), 8 p.m. April 11; happy hour with Earl & Them + Boss Tweeds, 6 p.m. and Cole Chaney with Thomas Csorba, 7:30 p.m. April 13; Buku & ZEKE BEATS 9:30 p.m. April 13; Ted Hammig & the Campaign with Squash Garden and Drew Hutson Rogers, 8 p.m. April 18.

JJ’s Live — Daniel, Me Estas Matando, 7 p.m. April 12; Waka Flocka Flame, April 18; Sierra Ferrell, 7:30 p.m. April 19; Dial Up, April 20; Treaty Oak Revival, April 26 (sold out); Flatland Calvary, April 27 (sold out); Palace, April 28; Cannons, May 2; Local Natives, May 9; Clutch, May 15; Umphrey’s McGee, 7:30 p.m. May 16; Taking Back Sunday, 7:30 p.m. May 21; Bowling for Soup: 20 years of ‘A Hangover You Don’t Deserve,’ 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5; Faye Webster, 8 p.m. Sept. 17; La Santa Grifa and Dharius 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 & Sept. 23; King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 (almost sold out).

Smoke and Barrel — Surfwax, The Public, Always Tired and Chrono Wizard, 7 p.m. April 19; Sweeping Promises, 8 p.m. April 26; Chuck Waggs and The Company of Raggs and The NightTimers, 9 p.m. April 27; Holy Anvil Recording Co. Presents: Avery Lee and the Sweets, Supermodel and Midnight Wagon, 8 p.m. May 4.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Fayetteville Public Library — Transcending Words with SoNA, 2 p.m. April 28; Violinist Er-Gene Kahng + Khemia Ensemble, June 23.

The Lower Ramble — Phantasma in the Ramble silent disco and light show, free and time slot reservations required from 7-10 p.m. April 19 & 20. Register at Eventbrite.com.

Faulkner Performing Arts Center — Silkroad Ensemble presents Train Station Trio with Sandeep Das, Kaoru Watanabe and Niwel Tsumbu, 7:30 p.m. April 13; Jake Hertzog and the Ozark Jazz Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m. April 16.

Nomad’s Westend — Hush On the Hill silent party with DJs Alfaro, Don D, Psmooth, April 19.

Nomad’s Trailside — Breakdown Tour with Pepperwood, Squash Garden and 265 South, 7 p.m April 13.

Arkansas Event Center — Poolside at the Flamingo, Leona, Orphan Crippler, Gallowwalker and Power Tool Ninja, 7 p.m. May 19.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Jeff Shaw, April 12-13; Stewart Huff, April 18-19; Dale Jones, April 20-21; John Heffron, April 26-27; Orlando Leyba, 6:30 & 9 p.m. May 2; ventriloquist Taylor Mason, May 3-4; Jeff Allen “Are We There Yet,” 6 p.m. May 10; Sarah Colonna, May 10-11.

OZARK

Mulberry Mountain — Backwoods at Mulberry Mountain returns June 6-9 with music from Thievery Corporation, Tycho, STS9, LSZEE, The Discobiscuits, Illesium, San Holo, Jai Wolf, Blue Babu Live and more. Full line-up, ticket information and more at backwoodsmusicfestival.com.

RIVER VALLEY

Hero’s — Held Tight, Ectospire, Ritual Fog and Angel Flesh, 8 p.m. April 21; Munkythumb, Kirra and Dissentious, 8 p.m April 26.

King Opera House — William Lee Martin, June 8.

The Bakery District — Fort Smith Jazz Jam, 6 p.m. April 11; Fort Smith Blues Jam, 1 p.m. April 21; Segue, 6 p.m. April 25.

Zapata’s — Larry B, 6 p.m. April 18.

TempleLive — Eddie Griffin, April 20; Creed Fisher, 8 p.m. May 3; Lacuna Coil and New Year’s Day, 7:30 p.m. May 13; Zach Rushing, 7:30 p.m. May 31; Jim Breur, 8 p.m. June 7.

Majestic Fort Smith — Bynum Project, 6 p.m. April 13; Southhall and Them Dirty Roses, 8 p.m. April 19; Mike Ryan with Autumn Ragland, 8 p.m. April 20; Seventh Day Slumber, Shallow Side, Magdalene Rose and Love The Hate, 6 p.m. April 25; Vandoliers and Taylor Hunnicutt, 8 p.m. April 26; Morgan Wade and Alex Dezen, 8 p.m May 3; Midnight South & Joe Stamm Band, 7:30 p.m. May 16.

Neumeier’s Rib Room & Beer Garden — Music starts around 6 p.m. with Rain Kings, April 12; Sons of Turner, April 13; Uncle Fudge, April 19; Robert Rauch, April 20; Livewire, April 26.

Choctaw Casino Pocola — Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, 8 p.m. May 18.

906 Lounge — Jonathan Karrant, April 22.

Cousin’s Fort Smith — Gallowwalker, Stash Hag and Enter Oblivion, 8 p.m. May 11.

ROGERS

AMP — Hozier with Allison Russell, April 26; Riley Green with Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley, 7:30 p.m. April 27; Greta Van Fleet and Geese, May 1; NEEDTOBREATHE with Judah & the Lion, 7 p.m. May 2.

The Victory Theater — Yung Bleu with Livesosa and Sean Fresh, April 20; Bruce Cockburn, May 6; Victor Wooten and The Wooten Brothers, June 27.

The Creamery — Drew Wesley, April 14; Untight, May 30; Kelby Clark & Jack Bird present violin and banjo improv, June 20.

SPRINGDALE

The Medium — Mixtape Music Series starts at 7 p.m. with Cameron Summer and Theresa Delaplain, April 17; Joe Distrom and Patti Steel, May 15; Pura Coco and Avery Bruce, June 12.

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 8 p.m. Thursdays with Nate Simmons and Meredith Hopping, April 11; Cody Aaron Mears and Roderick McDaniel, April 18; Kandyce August, April 18; Dan Alten, May 2; Bernard Bell, May 9; Tandem County Improv Takeover, May 16; Joe Pettis, May 23; Mo Alexander, May 30; Mo Mitchell and Emily Davis, June 6; Aditya Shankar & Dillon Krause, June 13; Neil Rubenstein, June 20; Aaron Scarbrough and Madi Stancic, June 27.

Turnbow Park — LIVE! at Turnbow season starts at 6:30 p.m. with MEZCLAVE and Los Veleros, April 25; Shannon Wurst Band and Taylor Smith, Mark Harmony and WAIPA dancers, June 27; Brick Fields and March to August, July 25; The Sons of Otis Malone and Shiloh Old Time Pickers, Aug. 29; Funk Factory Goes to the Church with Arkansas Gospel Chorale, Sept. 28.

Tontitown Winery — Sip and Sing starts at 6:30 p.m. with Amber and Kevin, April 12; 96 Miles, April 13; Mountain Gypsies, April 19; Double Wide Trailer, April 20; 44 Proof, April 26; Bert & Heather, April 27; A&E Music, May 3.

Sassafras Springs — Elizabeth Bainbridge, April 12 & May 25.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com