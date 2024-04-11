8 Days a Week



Is NWA your new home? Looking for connections with its past? Need a place to celebrate Earth Day? Want to make new friends over art? We’ve got you covered in our weekly calendar, every Thursday in The Free Weekly!

Historically Speaking

Not Strictly History Series — “Coffee and Community in the Arkansas Ozarks,” 6:30 p.m. April 16, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Battle of Fayetteville — Observation of the 161st anniversary with a synopsis of the April 18, 1863, battle; a program on Lt. Joseph Smith Robb Jr. of the First Arkansas Union Cavalry; and two cannon firings, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 20, Headquarters House Museum in Fayetteville. Free. 521-4681.

Not Strictly History Series — “Fayetteville’s Hippie Information Activists,” 6:30 p.m. May 1, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

__

Do It Yourself!

Auditions — For “Light Up the Sky,” 7 p.m. April 22, Fort Smith Little Theatre. fslt.org/auditions.

__

Take The Kids

Themed Skate Night — With music from Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department,” 6:30-9 p.m. April 19, Jones Center in Springdale. With friendship bracelet station, themed photobooth and more. $12. jonescenter.net.

Earth Day Festival — With educational & environmental booths, live music, food trucks & treats, 3-6 p.m. April 21, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $5-$10. bgozarks.org/events.

Holi Festival — With a live DJ, traditional Indian foods, creative art kits, and Holi pigment powder, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 27, The Momentary in Bentonville. Hosted by the Indian Cultural Association of NWA. Free. momentary.org.

Cane Hill Community Picnic — Bring friends, family and a picnic lunch, noon-3 p.m. April 28, west of Fayetteville at Historic Cane Hill. Free. historiccangehill.org.

__

Going Shopping!

Yards and Yards of Yard Sales — April 26-28, Eureka Springs. Map at yardsyards.com.

Citywide Garage Sale — 8 a.m. April 26-27, Bella Vista. Addresses at bellavistaar.gov/citywidegaragesale.

BGO Plant Sale — With more than 25 local creators, curators, and entrepreneurs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 27, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free, but register at bgozarks.org.

__

Make/Learn Something

CACHE Social Hour — For emerging arts professionals, 4 p.m. April 15, The Medium in Springdale. RSVP at tickettailor.com/events/cache.

Spring Crafts & Cookie Day — Make-and-take activity for all ages, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 17, Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. 484-5650.

Friendship Bracelets — Make-and-take for ages 10 & older, 3-5 p.m. April 17, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

CACHE Social Hour — For emerging theater professionals, 4:30 p.m. April 22, The Medium in Springdale. RSVP at tickettailor.com/events/cache.

Mosaic Jewelry Workshop — With Stevie Stevens, 1-4 p.m. April 27, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $70. ozarkfolkways.org.

__

Walk & Talk Art

Artists’ Reception — For the River Valley Student Art Competition, 1-4 p.m. April 14, Arts on Main in Van Buren. Exhibit on show until April 29. Free. artsonmainvb.com.

Guided Tour — “Empoderado: Hispanic Empowerment through Art” and “Faces and Figures of the Permanent Collection,” 2 p.m. April 14, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Artist Lecture — With Madjer Linares, 5:30 p.m. April 19, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free; register at fsram.org.

Artists’ Reception — And grand opening, 6-9 p.m. April 25, ARt de Centrale Gallery, 117 W. Emma Ave. in Springdale. facebook.com/events/723670946620494/.

Pastel Exhibition — A collaboration between the Ozark Pastel Society & the Arkansas Pastel Society, through April 26, Wingate Visual Arts West gallery at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Email cspeerstudio@gmail.com.

Spring Art Walk — Beginning at 6:30 p.m. April 25, including an Art Wine Crawl from 5-9 p.m. April 26 & culminating with artists all over downtown Springdale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 27. downtownspringdale.org/artwalk.

Evening in Amsterdam — Fort Smith Regional Art Museum’s second annual “Art ‘Round the World” Gala with music by Larry B’s Soul Experience, 6 p.m. April 27, Fort Smith Convention Center. $150. fsram.org.

Lanuti’s Glass Studio Show — 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. May 3-4, 623 E. Rock St. in Fayetteville. Free. 200-8207.

__

Park It!

Forest Forensics — With Dr. Fred Paillet, 2 p.m. April 21, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

__

Time For Theater

“Into The Woods” — APT’s return to the Victory Theatre, 2 p.m. April 14, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $46-$54.50. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets.

“Holy Waters” — A journey with the goddess Lluvia through the four seasons with original storytelling, poetry and music, presented by LatinX Theatre Project, 2 p.m. April 14 at The Medium in Springdale. Tickets are $8 at eventbrite.com.

“Laughs In Spanish” — Part caper comedy and part telenovela, it’s Miami’s biggest art event of the year, but Mariana’s art gallery is an active crime scene, 2 p.m Sunday; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, through May 5, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$64. theatre2.org.

__

Hear It Here!

Fort Smith Symphony — “Star Trek Into Darkness,” 7 p.m. April 20, ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $25-$65. fortsmithsymphony.org.

__

Read And Write

Author Talk — With Anwar Mohorovic, author of “Existential Bilingual Poems,” 2 p.m. April 14, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Do Something New

Ozark Mountain UFO Conference — 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. April 14, Inn of the Ozarks in Eureka Springs. $35-$175. ozarkufoconference.com.

Open Mic Poetry Slam — With the theme “Dreamers and Feelers,” 6-8 p.m. April 19, King Opera House in Van Buren. Hosted by Arts on Main. Free. artsonmainvb.com.

Weekend Starts — A series kickoff with laser light show and silent disco, 7-10 p.m. April 19-20, Fay Jones Woods in the Lower Ramble in Fayetteville. Free. fayetteville-ar.gov/4232/Arts-and-Culture.

Carving In The Ozarks — A chainsaw art festival, April 26-27, behind the CS Banking Center on U.S. 62 in Eureka Springs. visiteurekasprings.com.

__

Let’s Dance!

World Ballet Series — “Swan Lake,” 7 p.m. April 18, ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $35-$125. ticketmaster.com.

“Carmina Burana” — With NWA Ballet Theatre and UA’s Schola Cantorum, 7:30 p.m. April 26-27, Faulkner Performing Arts Center in Fayetteville. $30-$35. nwaballettheatre.org.

__

__

Eat & Drink

Springtime Spring Rolls — An immersive hands-on experience, 6-8 p.m. April 19, Arts on Main in Van Buren. $45. artsonmainvb.com.

Arkansas State Chili Championship — 12:30-4 p.m. April 20, Holiday Island Country Club near Eureka Springs. $8 for tasting. 845-235-3073 or chiliskf@gmail.com.

The Art of Homemade Pasta — With Suzy Smith, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 4, Arts on Main in Van Buren. $55. artsonmainvb.com.

__

At the Movies

Screenwriters Series — With a workshop, “Getting to the Finish Line” with Peter Callahan and a screening of his film “Out & About,” April 27, Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. writerscolony.org or 253-7444 to register.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.comt