Quick Pick: FSRAM Invites Guests For An Evening In Amsterdam April 26 April 5, 2024



FAQ

Art ‘Round the World:

Evening in Amsterdam

WHAT — In addition to featuring Dutch cuisine, from appetizers and entree to Dutch apple pie, “Evening in Amsterdam,” a fundraising gala for the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, will introduce guests to Dutch artists Rembrandt van Rijn, Johannes Vermeer, Vincent van Gogh, Piet Mondrian, and M.C. Escher, with living history help from Fort Smith Little Theatre. There will also be a variety of silent auctions, including 6×6-inch Dutch-themed paintings by local artists, and music by the Larry B Soul Experience.

WHEN — 6-11:30 p.m. April 26

WHERE — Fort Smith Convention Center

COST — $150

INFO — fsram.org/gala2024