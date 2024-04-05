8 Days a Week



Auditions for “Rent,” Vintage Market Days, author talks and a UFO conference? It’s all in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley!

Do It Yourself!

Auditions — For “Rent,” 6:30 p.m. April 8-9, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Show dates are May 31-June 2 & June 6-9. Audition packet at arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

Historically Speaking

Nonviolence Youth Summit — Marking the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, with a band showcase, service awards, kids’ activities and more, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 11, Walker Park in Fayetteville. Free. arkingdream.org.

Not Strictly History Series — “Coffee and Community in the Arkansas Ozarks,” 6:30 p.m. April 16, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Battle of Fayetteville — Observation of the 161st anniversary with a synopsis of the April 18, 1863, battle; a program on Lt. Joseph Smith Robb Jr. of the First Arkansas Union Cavalry; and two cannon firings, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 20, Headquarters House Museum in Fayetteville. Free. 521-4681.

Not Strictly History Series — “Fayetteville’s Hippie Information Activists,” 6:30 p.m. May 1, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

__

Going Shopping!

Vintage Market Days — Clothing, jewelry, handmade goods & more, April 12-14, Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. $5-$10. vintagemarketdays.com.

Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show — Hosted by NWA Gem & Mineral Society, with a silent auction, food truck, demonstrations and a “gem wash” for the kids, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 13 & 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 14, National Guard Armory, 1333 E. Main St. in Siloam Springs. $3. Email delancec3@earthlink.net.

Yards and Yards of Yard Sales — April 26-28, Eureka Springs. Map at yardsyards.com.

__

Make/Learn Something

What The Health — Autism with Dr. Michele Kilmer, 6 p.m. April 8, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Second Tuesday Lunch & Learn — With Detective Ruth Martin of the Rogers Cyber Crime Unit, noon April 9, Rogers Public Library. Free. Register at 621-1152.

NWA Handweavers Guild — Celebrating 75 years, 10 a.m. April 13, Shiloh Meeting Hall in Springdale. Free. Email nwahandweaversguild@gmail.com.

NWA Aquarium Society — “Getting Salty: A Beginner’s Guide to Marine Aquariums,” 4 p.m. April 13, Millwood Christian Church in Rogers. Free. info@nwaas.com.

CACHE Social Hour — For emerging arts professionals, 4 p.m. April 15, The Medium in Springdale. RSVP at tickettailor.com/events/cache.

Spring Crafts & Cookie Day — Make-and-take activity for all ages, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 17, Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. 484-5650.

Friendship Bracelets — Make-and-take for ages 10 & older, 3-5 p.m. April 17, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

CACHE Social Hour — For emerging theater professionals, 4:30 p.m. April 22, The Medium in Springdale. RSVP at tickettailor.com/events/cache.

Mosaic Jewelry Workshop — With Stevie Stevens, 1-4 p.m. April 27, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $70. ozarkfolkways.org.

__

Walk & Talk Art

Small Works on Paper — An exhibit by the Arkansas Arts Council, through April 26, Integrated Design Lab at Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville. Hours are 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free. Email cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov.

Art on the Bricks — World Art Day: “A Garden of Expression: Cultivating Community Through Art,” 4:30-7:30 p.m. April 11, downtown Rogers. Free. Details at artonthebricks.com.

Artists’ Reception — For the River Valley Student Art Competition, 1-4 p.m. April 14, Arts on Main in Van Buren. Exhibit on show until April 29. Free. artsonmainvb.com.

Evening in Amsterdam — Fort Smith Regional Art Museum’s second annual “Art ‘Round the World” Gala with music by Larry B’s Soul Experience, 6 p.m. April 27, Fort Smith Convention Center. $150. fsram.org.

__

Time For Theater

“The Lost Boy” — This fictionalized account of the birth of Peter Pan is described as a beautiful story of unexpected friendship, directed by Joanne Peterson, 2 p.m. April 7; 7:30 p.m. April 10-13 at Fort Smith Little Theatre. $13. fslt.org.

“Into The Woods” — APT’s return to the Victory Theatre, 2 p.m. April 7; 8 p.m. April 11-13; 2 p.m. April 14, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $46-$54.50. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets.

“Fly By Night” — A “comic rock fable” presented by JBU students, 7:30 p.m. April 11-13, Jones Recital Hall at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $5-$10. jbu.edu/tickets/.

“Anne of Green Gables” — Produced by Community School of the Arts, 2 & 7 p.m. April 13, King Opera House in Van Buren. $15-$18. csafortsmith.org.

__

Hear It Here!

“Praising Together” — A spring concert with the Bella Vista Men’s Chorus, 3 p.m. April 7, Bella Vista Community Church, 75 Lancashire Road in Bella Vista. The Men’s Chorus will be joined by the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Chorus. Free; donations to the Bella Vista Community Van. Email jmatt0952@gmail.com.

Van Cliburn Concert — With Emanuel Ax, 7 p.m. April 10, Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $45; sold out. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org

VoiceJam — With Take 6, 8 p.m. April 12, and the VoiceJam competition, 7:30 p.m. April 13, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $29 combo ticket. waltonartscenter.org, 443-5600.

__

Read And Write

Author Talk — With Dr. Christina Edmonson, author of “Faithful Anti-Racism,” 2 p.m. April 13, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“The Essence of Lemon, Herbs and Writing” — Lemon tea bread and a poem in 90 minutes, 3 p.m. April 13, Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. $30. Register at writerscolony.org.

Author Talk — With Anwar Mohorovic, author of “Existential Bilingual Poems,” 2 p.m. April 14, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Do Something New

Harlem Globetrotters — 7 p.m. April 11, Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. $39 & up. arkansasrazorbacks.evenue.net/events/HG.

Ozark Mountain UFO Conference — 8 a.m.-10 p.m. April 12-13, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. April 14, Inn of the Ozarks in Eureka Springs. $35-$175. ozarkufoconference.com.

Open Mic Poetry Slam — With the theme “Dreamers and Feelers,” 6-8 p.m. April 19, King Opera House in Van Buren. Hosted by Arts on Main. Free. artsonmainvb.com.

Weekend Starts — A series kickoff with laser light show and silent disco, 7-10 p.m. April 19-20, Fay Jones Woods in the Lower Ramble in Fayetteville. Free. fayetteville-ar.gov/4232/Arts-and-Culture.

Carving In The Ozarks — A chainsaw art festival, April 26-27, behind the CS Banking Center on U.S. 62 in Eureka Springs. visiteurekasprings.com.

__

Let’s Dance!

“The Wizard of Oz” — By Western Arkansas Ballet, 2 p.m. April 7, ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $20-$30. waballet.org.

Ballet Magnificat! — Deliver Us!, 2 p.m. April 7, Ozark Performing Arts Center, 1601 Hillbilly Drive in Ozark. $8-$20. balletmagnificat.com.

“Carmina Burana” — With NWA Ballet Theatre and UA’s Schola Cantorum, 7:30 p.m. April 26-27, Faulkner Performing Arts Center in Fayetteville. $30-$35. nwaballettheatre.org.

__

Take The Kids

Family Day — Pre-clipse Party, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 7, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org

Earth Day Festival — With educational & environmental booths, live music, food trucks & treats, 3-6 p.m. April 21, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $5-$10. bgozarks.org/events.

__

Eat & Drink

Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Thursday, Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway. Free. eurekaspringschamber.com.

Starting Sourdough — A workshop with Nena from Homegrown Native Foods, 11 a.m. April 13, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Dutch Oven Lid Lifting — A competition, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. April 13, The Shed, 533 Fayetteville Ave. in Alma. almaarkansas.gov.

Springtime Spring Rolls — An immersive hands-on experience, 6-8 p.m. April 19, Arts on Main in Van Buren. $45. artsonmainvb.com.

Arkansas State Chili Championship — 12:30-4 p.m. April 20, Holiday Island Country Club near Eureka Springs. $8 for tasting. 845-235-3073 or chiliskf@gmail.com.

The Art of Homemade Pasta — With Suzy Smith, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 4, Arts on Main in Van Buren. $55. artsonmainvb.com.

__

At the Movies

Community Film Screening — “State of the Unity,” presented by Arkansas Cinema Society, 5 p.m. April 11, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org

Friday Film — “Kes” (NR; 1969), 2 p.m. April 12, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.comt