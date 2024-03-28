LIVE! Music: Supergroup Bag Men headlines Totality at Mulberry Mountain March 28, 2024

Mulberry Mountain is rejoicing its dark side of the moon status with its own music festival.

Supergroup Bag Men — featuring The Black Crowes founding member Steve Gorman on drums, five-time Grammy-nominated Luther Dickinson of North Mississippi All Stars on guitar, and Nick Govrik of Trippy Hippy on bass — will perform following the eclipse at 2:15 p.m. April 8 at during Totality at Mulberry Mountain.

The Arkansas Showcase from 1 to 5 p.m. April 7 features Sean Harrison, Ozark Riviera, Jon Bailey and Heath Sanders. A celebration of Americana and Bluegrass with The Blue Ridge Girls, The Well Drinkers, Bluewater Revival, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley will follow from 6 to 10 p.m. April 7. Crystal Shawanda performs at 11 a.m. April 8, then the festival pauses for the eclipse, and Bag Men close out the festival.

Other outdoor activities will be accessible including hiking on the nearby Ozark Highlands Trail as well as fishing and floating on the Mulberry River. Hot air balloon rides will be offered April 7-8 during the afternoon, weather permitting. Food trucks will also be on site.

For information and tickets for Totality on the Mountain, visit totalityonthemountain.com. Prices vary depending on package options and VIP experiences. RV hookups, camping passes and parking are sold separately. VIP festivalgoers will enjoy private dinners and performances by Trent Tomlinson, Scotty Emerick and Steve Dorff. Tickets start at $175 for two-day general admission.

Backwoods at Mulberry Mountain returns June 6-9 with music from Thievery Corporation, Tycho, STS9, LSZEE, The Discobiscuits, Illesium, San Holo, Jai Wolf, Blue Babu Live and more. Full line-up, ticket information and more at backwoodsmusicfestival.com.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Tao of Lucy, Fight Dream and The Keys, April 1; TrejaVu, 8 p.m. April 5; Good Morning Bedlam, 8 p.m. April 14; Songwriters in the Round with Abbey Pierce, Joe Credit, Brian Martin and Noah Richmond, 6:30 p.m. April 18.

The Momentary — Antonio Sanchez “Birdman” anniversary, 7 p.m. April 12; The Dip, 7 p.m. April 13; Jon Batiste, 7 p.m. April 23; Chicano Batman, 7 p.m. May 1; FreshGrass, May 17-18; John Legend, 7 p.m. June 1; Portugal. The Man, July 7; Lake Street Dive, 7 p.m. July 17; Slash, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Robert Randolph and ZZ Ward, Aug. 16.

Undercroft — Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; Vinyl Nights with Bentonville Radio, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

21C Museum Hotel — Slovenian classical guitarist Mak Grgic and Jake Hertzog in collaboration with the University of Arkansas Music Department, 7 p.m. April 4.

Crystal Bridges — Vocalist/auto harpist Stephanie Smittle, May 12; ambient electronics from Go Find Water, June 9.

EUREKA SPRINGS

The Aud — Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, 7:30 p.m. April 26.

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar — Los Roscoes, 5 p.m. March 28; The NightTimers, 7 p.m. March 29; Eureka Waters, 7 p.m. March 30; Shelly Watson’s Easter Show, 5 p.m. March 31; PAL Live (Pat Ryan Key and Al Halpin), 7 p.m. April 6; Patti Steel, Joe Credit and Kevin Watkins, April 26.

Gotahold Brewing — Sean Harrison, 5 p.m. March 30; The Shandies, 5:30 p.m. April 6; Dominic B Roy, 6 p.m. April 13; Michael Campa, 6 p.m. April 20; Kimberly Deck, 6 p.m April 27; Common Roots, 6 p.m. May 4; Jake Reno, 6 p.m. May 11.

The Farm — Opal Agafia’s Ozark Mountain Soul with two performances by Opal Agafia and her band, the Del McCoury Band, North Mississippi All Stars, Melissa Carper, Kyle Tuttle (artist-at-large), The Matchsellers, Chris Thompson and Coral Creek, Pretend Friend, Sunny War, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Patti Steel Band, Chucky Waggs & Co., Dirtfoot, Hiphop Fiddle, Town Mountain, Monk is King, Magnolia Brown, Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion, Red Oak Ruse, Friends of the Phamily, The Shiny Object and Front Porch, April 4-8 with special performances on the day of the eclipse.

FAYETTEVILLE

The AM/PM Bar — Goodbye Alley night one with Dylan Earl, Devin Champlin, Kelly Hunt, Desiree Cannon and Jude Brothers, 6 p.m. April 5; Goodbye Alley night two with The Phlegms, Gardensnakes, Sad Palomino, Prahnas, Jess Harp and Slow Halo, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 6.

Walton Arts Center — Michael Palascak, April 4; Jackie Venson, April 5; SoNA’s Ode to Joy: Beethoven’s Ninth, 7:30 p.m. April 6; Take 6, 8 p.m. April 12; VoiceJam Competition, 7:30 p.m. April 13; Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, 8 p.m. April 26; Aubrey Logan Band, April 27.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Steve Fisher, 7 p.m. March 29; Kentucky Banjo with Brett Ratliff, 7:30 p.m. March 3o; Jake Xerxes Fussell, 7:30 p.m. April 11.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — Asher Perkins, 6:30 p.m. March 28; Cherise Carver, 5 p.m. April 2; William Wright, 6 p.m. April 3; Peter Rexford, 6 p.m. April 4; Todd Arkyn, 7 p.m. April 11; Rachel B Band, 7 p.m. April 12; Micheal Bewley, 7 p.m. April 13.

Mount Sequoyah — Music on the Mountain, 6:30 p.m. with Jude Brothers, March 30; Smokey and the Mirror, April 14; Dylan Earl, May 11; Shiloh Old Time Pickers, May 18 at Vesper Point; Songwriter Showcase with Star Charger (Dana Louise), Ashtyn Barbaree, Sophia Corinne and Rain Rues, 7 p.m. April 11 and Meadow Makers, Candy Lee and Kyle James, 7 p.m. April 25 at Fenix Arts; AMMPLify fest with Obliviate, Mud Lung, Held Tight, Chrono Wizard and Pyrocratic, 6 p.m. April 27.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Vincent Neil Emerson and Blaine Bailey, 8 p.m. March 28; Happy Hour with Full House and Dane Ervin, 6 p.m. and Boom Kinetic, 9 p.m. March 29; James McMurtry and BettySoo, 8:30 p.m. March 30; Brother Moses, Carver Commodore and Modeling, 8 p.m. April 3; Chris Lane, 8 p.m. April 4; Leah & the Mojo Drs, 6 p.m. and Josh Abbott Band with Angel White, 9 p.m. April 5; Willi Carlisle and The Hooten Hallers, 8:30 p.m. April 6.

JJ’s Live — Upchurch and Friends, April 5; Local Natives, May 9; Clutch, May 15; Taking Back Sunday, May 21.

Smoke and Barrel — Sweeping Promises, 8 p.m. April 26; Chuck Waggs and The Company of Raggs and The NightTimers, 9 p.m. April 27; Holy Anvil Recording Co. Presents: Avery Lee and the Sweets, Supermodel and Midnight Wagon, 8 p.m. May 4.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Fayetteville Public Library — Transcending Words with SoNA, 2 p.m. April 28; Violinist Er-Gene Kahng + Khemia Ensemble, June 23.

Faulkner Performing Arts Center — Silkroad Ensemble presents Train Station Trio, 7:30 p.m. April 13; Jake Hertzog and the Ozark Jazz Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m. April 16.

Nomad’s Westend — Hush On the Hill silent party with DJs Alfaro, Don D, Psmooth, April 19.

Nomad’s Trailside — Breakdown Tour with Pepperwood, Squash Garden and 265 South, 7 p.m April 13.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Sunday Showdowns start at 6:30 p.m.April 7; Hypnotist Flip Orley, March 29-30; Jeff Shaw, April 12-13; Stewart Huff, April 18-April 19; Dale Jones, April 20-21; John Heffron, April 26-27; Orlando Leyba, 6:30 & 9 p.m. May 2.

RIVER VALLEY

Hero’s — Ozark Riviera, March 29; South 49, 8 p.m. March 30; Munkythumb, Kirra and Dissentious, 8 p.m April 26.

The Knotty Pint — All of Her, 8 p.m. March 30.

King Opera House — Glen Miller Orchestra, April 6; William Lee Martin, June 8.

The Bakery District — Fort Smith Jazz Jam, 6 p.m. April 11; Fort Smith Blues Jam, 1 p.m. April 21; Segue, 6 p.m. April 25.

Zapata’s — Larry B, 6 p.m. April 18.

TempleLive — Nita Strauss, 7:30 p.m. March 28; Uncle Lazer, 8 p.m. March 29; Hairball, 8 p.m. April 6; Galactic Empire, 6:30 p.m. April 9; Beach Fossils and Nation of Language, 8 p.m. April 12; Eddie Griffin, April 20; Creed Fisher, 8 p.m. May 3; Lacuna Coil and New Year’s Day, 7:30 p.m. May 13; Zach Rushing, 7:30 p.m. May 31; Jim Breur, 8 p.m. June 7.

Majestic Fort Smith — Kody West, 8 p.m. March 29; Bynum Project, 6 p.m. April 13; Southhall and Them Dirty Roses, 8 p.m. April 19; Mike Ryan with Autumn Ragland, 8 p.m. April 20; Seventh Day Slumber, Shallow Side, Magdalene Rose and Love The Hate, 6 p.m. April 25; Vandoliers and Taylor Hunnicutt, 8 p.m. April 26; Morgan Wade and Alex Dezen, 8 p.m May 3; Midnight South & Joe Stamm Band, 7:30 p.m. May 16.

Neumeier’s Rib Room & Beer Garden — Music starts around 6 p.m. with Uncle Fudge, March 29; Hobo Cats, April 4; Aces & Eights, April 6; Rain Kings, April 12; Sons of Turner, April 13; Uncle Fudge, April 19; Robert Rauch, April 20; Livewire, April 26.

Choctaw Casino Pocola — Chayce Beckham, 8 p.m. April 5; Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, 8 p.m. May 18.

906 Lounge — Jonathan Karrant, April 22.

Cousin’s Fort Smith — Gallowwalker, Stash Hag and Enter Oblivion, 8 p.m. May 11.

ROGERS

AMP — Hozier with Allison Russell, April 26; Riley Green with Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley, 7:30 p.m. April 27; Greta Van Fleet and Geese, May 1; NEEDTOBREATHE with Judah & the Lion, 7 p.m. May 2.

The Victory Theater — Yung Bleu with Livesosa and Sean Fresh, April 20; Bruce Cockburn, May 6; Victor Wooten and The Wooten Brothers, June 27.

The Music Depot — 412 West, 8 p.m. March 29.

The Creamery — Drew Wesley, April 14; Untight, May 30; Kelby Clark & Jack Bird present violin and banjo improv, June 20.

SILOAM SPRINGS

Parkhouse Grill — Scott Bartholomew, 8 p.m. March 29; Gavin Sumrall, 8 p.m. March 30.

SPRINGDALE

The Medium — Mixtape Music Series starts at 7 p.m. with Cameron Summer and Theresa Delaplain, April 17; Joe Distrom and Patti Steel, May 15; Pura Coco and Avery Bruce, June 12.

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 8 p.m. Thursdays with Ellie Kirchhoefer, Emily Hickner & Carlos Chamon, March 28; Lucas Smith, April 4; Nate Simmons and Meredith Hopping, April 11; Cody Aaron Miears and Roderick McDaniel, April 18; Kandyce August, April 18; Dan Alten, May 2; Bernard Bell, May 9; Tandem County Improv Takeover, May 16; Joe Pettis, May 23; Mo Alexander, May 30; Mo Mitchell and Emily Davis, June 6; Aditya Shankar & Dillon Krause, June 13; Neil Rubenstein, June 20; Aaron Scarbrough and Madi Stancic, June 27.

Tontitown Winery — Sip and Sing starts at 6:30 p.m. with Dime Box Duo, March 29; Rumours, March 30.

