

From “Ode to Joy” to “Carmina Burana” to the annual VoiceJam at the Walton Arts Center, musical diversity is the name of the NWA game! Plus, the River Valley welcomes the Glenn Miller Orchestra in this edition of 8 Days A Week.

Hear It Here!

Homegrown Tales — With Shabana Kauser and Shain Kausey, 6 p.m. April 3, Brews, 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. Free. Email host Zeek Taylor at zeek.taylor@cox.net.

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra — The most popular and sought after big band in the world today for both concert and swing dance engagements, 7 p.m. April 6 at King Opera House in Van Buren. $30-$50. kingoperahouse.com.

“Ode to Joy: Beethoven’s Ninth” — With the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, 7:30 p.m. April 6, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $36, $48, $61. sonamusic.org, 443-5600.

“Praising Together” — A spring concert with the Bella Vista Men’s Chorus, 3 p.m. April 7, Bella Vista Community Church, 75 Lancashire Road in Bella Vista. The Men’s Chorus will be joined by the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Chorus. Free; donations to the Bella Vista Community Van. Email jmatt0952@gmail.com.

Van Cliburn Concert — With Emanuel Ax, 7 p.m. April 10, Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $45; sold out. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org

VoiceJam — With Take 6, 8 p.m. April 12, and the VoiceJam competition, 7:30 p.m. April 13, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $29 combo ticket. waltonartscenter.org, 443-5600.

Read And Write

Create and Sell Your Graphic Novel — With author and illustrator Sean Fitzgibbon, 2 p.m. April 5, Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. $40. Register at writerscolony.org.

“The Essence of Lemon, Herbs and Writing” — Lemon tea bread and a poem in 90 minutes, 3 p.m. April 13, Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. $30. Register at writerscolony.org.

Do Something New

Night at the Museum — With the Diamond Garrison of the Star Wars 501st Legion, 5-8 p.m. April 5, U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. Free with museum admission of $8-$15. marshalsmuseum.org.

Harlem Globetrotters — 7 p.m. April 11, Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. $39 & up. arkansasrazorbacks.evenue.net/events/HG.

Weekend Starts — A series kickoff with laser light show and silent disco, 7-10 p.m. April 19-20, Fay Jones Woods in the Lower Ramble in Fayetteville. Free. fayetteville-ar.gov/4232/Arts-and-Culture.

Let’s Dance!

“The Wizard of Oz” — By Western Arkansas Ballet, 7 p.m. April 6 & 2 p.m. April 7, ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $20-$30. waballet.org.

Ballet Magnificat! — Stratagem, 7 p.m. April 6 & Deliver Us!, 2 p.m. April 7, Ozark Performing Arts Center, 1601 Hillbilly Drive in Ozark. $8-$20. balletmagnificat.com.

“Carmina Burana” — With NWA Ballet Theatre and UA’s Schola Cantorum, 7:30 p.m. April 26-27, Faulkner Performing Arts Center in Fayetteville. $30-$35. nwaballettheatre.org.

Take The Kids

“Disney’s Aladdin” — 2 p.m. March 31, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $80 & up. waltonartscenter.org.

Family Day — Pre-clipse Party, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 7, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org

Earth Day Festival — With educational & environmental booths, live music, food trucks & treats, 3-6 p.m. April 21, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $5-$10. bgozarks.org/events.

Eat & Drink

Starting Sourdough — A workshop with Nena from Homegrown Native Foods, 11 a.m. April 13, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Arkansas State Chili Championship — 12:30-4 p.m. April 20, Holiday Island Country Club near Eureka Springs. $8 for tasting. 845-235-3073 or chiliskf@gmail.com.

At the Movies

Arkansas Filmmakers Showcase — With films by Hilary Lex & Ashley Hayes, Dalton Hays, Lexie Mosby, Laina Adelle Ludwig, Raelyn Munneke, Russell Leigh Sharman and more, 8 p.m. April 6, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $15. waltonartscenter.org.

Community Film Screening — “State of the Unity,” presented by Arkansas Cinema Society, 5 p.m. April 11, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org

“Star Trek: Into Darkness” — A live screening of the 2013 film with live music performed by the Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m. April 20 at ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. fortsmithsymphony.org.

Historically Speaking

Nonviolence Youth Summit — Marking the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, with a band showcase, service awards, kids’ activities and more, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 11, Walker Park in Fayetteville. Free. arkingdream.org.

Battle of Fayetteville — Observation of the 161st anniversary with a synopsis of the April 18, 1863, battle; a program on Lt. Joseph Smith Robb Jr. of the First Arkansas Union Cavalry; and two cannon firings, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 20, Headquarters House Museum in Fayetteville. Free. 521-4681.

Going Shopping!

Vintage Market Days — Clothing, jewelry, handmade goods & more, April 12-14, Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. $5-$10. vintagemarketdays.com.

Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show — Hosted by NWA Gem & Mineral Society, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 13 & 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 14, National Guard Armory, 1333 E. Main St. in Siloam Springs. $3. Email delancec3@earthlink.net.

Make/Learn Something

Mosaic Jewelry Workshop — With Stevie Stevens, 1-4 p.m. April 27, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $70. ozarkfolkways.org.

Walk & Talk Art

Wednesday Over Water — “Exquisite Creatures” with Dr. Xuxa Rodriguez, 6 p.m. April 3, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $105. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Small Works on Paper — An exhibit by the Arkansas Arts Council, April 3-26, Integrated Design Lab at Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville. Hours are 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free. Email cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov.

Cocktail Tour — Tiny Art Safari, 5:30 & 6:30 p.m. April 4, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org

Gallery Walk — With artists Robyn Horn and Sandra Sell, 1 p.m. April 4 & 1 p.m. April 5, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. Reservations at waltonartscenter.org.

Creative Conversation — With artists Robyn Horn and Sandra Sell, 7 p.m. April 4, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. Reservations at waltonartscenter.org.

Opening Reception — For the Rae Dunn Memorial Exhibit, 5-7 p.m. April 5, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. Exhibit April 5-June 16. ozarkfolkways.org.

Total Elipse of the Art — A”cosmic celebration,” 9 p.m.-midnight April 5, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $10. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Talk — Art and Space with Alejo Benedetti, 1 p.m. April 6, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org

Art on the Bricks — World Art Day: “A Garden of Expression: Cultivating Community Through Art,” 4:30-7:30 p.m. April 11, downtown Rogers. Free. Details at artonthebricks.com.

Evening in Amsterdam — Fort Smith Regional Art Museum’s second annual “Art ‘Round the World” Gala with music by Larry B’s Soul Experience, 6 p.m. April 27, Fort Smith Convention Center. $150. fsram.org.

Time For Theater

“The Lost Boy” — This fictionalized account of the birth of Peter Pan is described as a beautiful story of unexpected friendship. Directed by Joanne Peterson, April 4-13 at Fort Smith Little Theatre. $13-$20. fslt.org.

“Fly By Night” — A “comic rock fable” presented by JBU students, 7:30 p.m. April 11-13, Jones Recital Hall at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $5-$10. jbu.edu/tickets/.

“Anne of Green Gables” — Produced by Community School of the Arts, 2 & 7 p.m. April 13, King Opera House in Van Buren. $15-$18. csafortsmith.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com