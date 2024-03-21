LIVE! Music: Blues Party May 30-June 2 in Eureka Springs March 21, 2024

Country superstar Chris Lane decided to take his “fuzzed out country rock anthem” to another level this spring. His tune, “Find Another Bar,” described by Billboard as “veering slightly from hip-hop infused, polished pop-country to a sound with a ragged rock edge, while still residing squarely in his musical wheelhouse” inspired his latest tour.

“Find Another Bar” is about what it feels like to lose love — and then lose your favorite place to hang. Reaching out to fans on social media, Lane asked his followers which college towns he should visit. Fayetteville made the first leg of the tour!

The Derek Wells-produced track stands as the lead single from his latest EP, “From Where I’m Sippin’,” which features five fresh-country concoctions in total – four of which were co-written by Lane.

He performs at 8 p.m April 4 at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville.

Eureka Springs Blues Party

Sonny Landreth, Chris Jacobs, Ian Moore, John Nemeth, Patrick Sweany, Earl and Them, Red Oak Ruse, Eric Deaton Trio, Chad Marshall Band, Rachel Ammons, Brad Abshers, Buddy Shute and more will play the blues for Eureka Springs Blues Party coming to various spots in downtown Eureka Springs May 30-June 2. All access passes are $250 at eurekaspringsbluesparty.com.

Songwriting Contest

KUAF, a National Public Radio affiliate, will launch a contest to find new theme music for its Community Spotlight series. Aspiring musicians and composers are invited to submit their original compositions for consideration.

Submissions will open April 5 and close May 3. Musicians may submit one song per entry, and producers and bands are welcome. Submissions should include three to four inputs. The grand prize for the winning composition includes free studio time at East Hall Recording Studio. Submissions and guidelines at kuaf.com/themesongcontest.

Sawyer Hill

Fayetteville-based musician Sawyer Hill recently got some attention from Billboard.com when the reel set to his song “Look at the Time” rose to No. 1 on Spotify’s Viral 50 chart in the U.S. in February.

“I used to scroll through TikTok, and my whole feed was musicians,” Hill told Billboard writer Elias Leight for a March 11 article. “And then I started noticing all my videos on Instagram were getting distributed at a way greater rate — for the same video, the ratio of likes to views was way higher on Instagram than it was on TikTok.”

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Songwriters in the Round with Some Guy Named Robb, Sally Roussin, Mark Currey and Ceci Allen, 6:30 p.m. March 21; Tao of Lucy, Fight Dream and The Keys, April 1; TrejaVu, 8 p.m. April 5; Good Morning Bedlam, 8 p.m. April 14; Songwriters in the Round with Abbey Pierce, Joe Credit, Brian Martin and Noah Richmond, 6:30 p.m. April 18.

The Momentary — Tower Bar Sessions with Auralai, 6 p.m. March 21; Antonio Sanchez “Birdman” anniversary, 7 p.m. April 12; The Dip, 7 p.m. April 13; Jon Batiste, 7 p.m. April 23; Chicano Batman, 7 p.m. May 1; FreshGrass, May 17-18; John Legend, 7 p.m. June 1; Portugal. The Man, July 7; Lake Street Dive, 7 p.m. July 17; Slash, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Robert Randolph and ZZ Ward, Aug. 16.

Undercroft — Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; Vinyl Nights with Bentonville Radio, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

21C Museum Hotel — Two-time Grammy-nominated Slovenian classical guitarist Mak Grgic and Jake Hertzog in collaboration with the University of Arkansas Music Department, 7 p.m. April 4.

Crystal Bridges — Vocalist/auto harpist Stephanie Smittle, May 12; ambient electronics from Go Find Water, June 9.

EUREKA SPRINGS

The Aud — Poison Overdose & Motley Crucial, 7:30 p.m. March 23; Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, 7:30 p.m. April 26.

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar — March to August, 7 p.m. March 22; Avery Waltz, 7 p.m. March 23; Sprungbilly, 6 p.m. March 25; Los Roscoes, 5 p.m. March 28; The NightTimers, 7 p.m. March 29; Eureka Waters, 7 p.m. March 30; Shelly Watson’s Easter Show, 5 p.m. March 31; PAL Live (Pat Ryan Key and Al Halpin), 7 p.m. April 6; Patti Steel, Joe Credit and Kevin Watkins, April 26.

Gotahold Brewing — Southbound, 6 p.m. March 22; Mason Jar Revival, 5 p.m. March 23; Tom Pevear, 4 p.m. March 24; Sean Harrison, 5 p.m. March 30; The Shandies, 5:30 p.m. April 6; Dominic B Roy, 6 p.m. April 13; Michael Campa, 6 p.m. April 20; Kimberly Deck, 6 p.m April 27; Common Roots, 6 p.m. May 4; Jake Reno, 6 p.m. May 11.

The Farm — Opal Agafia’s Ozark Mountain Soul with two performances by Opal Agafia and her band, the Del McCoury Band, North Mississippi All Stars, Melissa Carper, Kyle Tuttle, The Matchsellers, Chris Thompson and Coral Creek, Pretend Friend, Sunny War, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Patti Steel Band, Chucky Waggs & Co., Dirtfoot, Hiphop Fiddle, Town Mountain, Monk is King, Magnolia Brown, Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion, Red Oak Ruse, Friends of the Phamily, The Shiny Object and Front Porch, April 4-8.

FAYETTEVILLE

The AM/PM Bar — Goodbye Alley night one with Dylan Earl, Devin Champlin, Kelly Hunt, Desiree Cannon and Jude Brothers, 6 p.m. April 5.

Walton Arts Center — Michael Palascak, April 4; Jackie Venson, April 5; SoNA’s Ode to Joy: Beethoven’s Ninth, 7:30 p.m. April 6; Take 6, 8 p.m. April 12; VoiceJam Competition, 7:30 p.m. April 13; Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, 8 p.m. April 26; Aubrey Logan Band, April 27.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Dad Jam, 7 p.m. March 23; Soldier Songs & Voices Jam & Gathering, 2 p.m. March 24; Irish Jam, 6 p.m. March 25; Steve Fisher 7 p.m. March 29; Kentucky Banjo with Brett Ratliff, 7:30 p.m. March 3o; Jake Xerxes Fussell, 7:30 p.m. April 11.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — Alexander Wayne, 7 p.m. March 21; Woven, 7 p.m. March 22; Asher Perkins, 6:30 p.m. March 28; Cherise Carver, 5 p.m. April 2; William Wright, 6 p.m. April 3; Peter Rexford, 6 p.m. April 4; Todd Arkyn, 7 p.m. April 11; Rachel B Band, 7 p.m. April 12; Micheal Bewley, 7 p.m. April 13.

Mount Sequoyah — Queendom with Babee Dee Hollywood, Jae Bizzle, Esther Reina, Love Moore, Shannon McGill, Dime and Kamjenx, 7 p.m. March 23; Music on the Mountain at 6:30 p.m. with Jude Brothers, March 30; Smokey and the Mirror, April 14; Dylan Earl, May 11; Shiloh Old Time Pickers, May 18 at Vesper Point; Songwriter Showcase with Star Charger (Dana Louise), Ashtyn Barbaree, Sophia Corinne and Rain Rues, 7 p.m. April 11; AMMPLify fest with Obliviate, Mud Lung, Held Tight, Chrono Wizard and Pyrocratic, 6 p.m. April 27.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Happy hour with the Nace Brothers, 6 p.m. and Ben Del Shreve, 8:30 p.m. March 22; Thru It All, Gardensnakes and Midnight Wagon, 8:30 p.m. March 23; Vincent Neil Emerson and Blaine Bailey, 8 p.m. March 28; Happy Hour with Full House and Dane Ervin, 6 p.m. and Boom Kinetic, 9 p.m. March 29; James McMurtry and BettySoo, 8:30 p.m. March 30; Brother Moses, Carver Commodore and Modeling, 8 p.m. April 3; Chris Lane, 8 p.m. April 4; Leah & the Mojo Drs, 6 p.m. and Josh Abbott Band with Angel White, 9 p.m. April 5; Willi Carlisle and The Hooten Hallers, 8:30 p.m. April 6.

JJ’s Live — Flatland Cavalry, March 27; Upchurch and Friends, April 5; Local Natives, May 9; Clutch, May 15; Taking Back Sunday, May 21.

Smoke and Barrel — Sweeping Promises, 8 p.m. April 26; Chuck Waggs and The Company of Raggs and The NightTimers, 9 p.m. April 27.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Fayetteville Public Library — Transcending Words with SoNA, 2 p.m. April 28; Violinist Er-Gene Kahng + Khemia Ensemble, June 23.

Nomad’s Westend — Hush On the Hill silent party with DJs Alfaro, Don D, Psmooth, April 19.

Nomad’s Trailside — Breakdown Tour with Pepperwood, Squash Garden and 265 South, 7 p.m April 13.

LOWELL

Goat Lab Brewery — Notable Wednesdays with Kevin and Murray featuring local musicians starting at 5:3o p.m. every Wednesday with Michael Cooper, March 27; Patti Steel, April

The Grove Comedy Club — Sunday Showdowns start at 6:30 p.m. March 24 and April 7; William Lee Martin, March 21-23; Hypnotist Flip Orley, March 29-30; Jeff Shaw, April 12-13; Stewart Huff, April 18-April 19; Dale Jones, April 20-21; John Heffron, April 26-27; Orlando Leyba, 6:30 & 9 p.m. May 2.

RIVER VALLEY

Hero’s — Livewire, 8 p.m. March 22; Ozark Riviera, March 29; South 49, 8 p.m. March 30; Munkythumb, Kirra and Dissentious, 8 p.m April 26.

The Knotty Pint — All of Her, 8 p.m. March 30.

King Opera House — Glen Miller Orchestra, April 6; William Lee Martin, June 8.

The Bakery District — Fort Smith Blues Jam, 1 p.m. April 21; Fort Smith Jazz Jam, 6 p.m. April 11; Segue, 6 p.m. April 25.

Zapata’s — Larry B, 6 p.m. April 18.

TempleLive — Shenandoah, 8 p.m. March 21; Croche Plays Croche 50th Anniversary, 7 p.m. March 26; Nita Strauss, 7:30 p.m. March 28; Uncle Lazer, 8 p.m. March 29; Hairball, 8 p.m. April 6; Galactic Empire, 6:30 p.m. April 9; Beach Fossils and Nation of Language, 8 p.m. April 12; Eddie Griffin, April 20; Creed Fisher, 8 p.m. May 3; Lacuna Coil and New Year’s Day, 7:30 p.m. May 13; Zach Rushing, 7:30 p.m. May 31; Jim Breur, 8 p.m. June 7.

Majestic Fort Smith — Kody West, 8 p.m. March 29; Bynum Project, 6 p.m. April 13; Southhall and Them Dirty Roses, 8 p.m. April 19; Mike Ryan with Autumn Ragland, 8 p.m. April 20; Seventh Day Slumber, Shallow Side, Magdalene Rose and Love The Hate, 6 p.m. April 25; Vandoliers and Taylor Hunnicutt, 8 p.m. April 26; Morgan Wade and Alex Dezen, 8 p.m May 3; Midnight South & Joe Stamm Band, 7:30 p.m. May 16.

Neumeier’s Rib Room & Beer Garden — Music starts around 6 p.m. with Sons of Turner, March 22; Stage Masters, March 23; Uncle Fudge, March 29; Hobo Cats, April 4; Aces & Eights, April 6; Rain Kings, April 12; Sons of Turner, April 13; Uncle Fudge, April 19; Robert Rauch, April 20; Livewire, April 26.

Choctaw Casino Pocola — Chayce Beckham, 8 p.m. April 5; Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, 8 p.m. May 18.

906 Lounge — Jonathan Karrant, April 22.

Cousin’s Fort Smith — Gallowwalker, Stash Hag and Enter Oblivion, 8 p.m. May 11.

ROGERS

AMP — Hozier with Allison Russell, April 26; Riley Green with Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley, 7:30 p.m. April 27; Greta Van Fleet and Geese, May 1; NEEDTOBREATHE with Judah & the Lion, 7 p.m. May 2.

The Victory Theater — Yung Bleu with Livesosa and Sean Fresh, April 20; Bruce Cockburn, May 6; Victor Wooten and The Wooten Brothers, June 27.

The Music Depot — Akeem Kemp, 7 p.m. March 22; 412 West, 8 p.m. March 29.

The Creamery — Drew Wesley, April 14; Untight, May 30; Kelby Clark & Jack Bird present violin and banjo improv, June 20.

SILOAM SPRINGS

Parkhouse Grill — Amber Violet, 11 a.m., The Damn Neighbors, 6 p.m. & Brody McKinney, 8 p.m. March 22; Murray Williams, 8 p.m. March 23; Dominic Roy, 11 a.m. March 24; Scott Bartholomew, 8 p.m. March 29; Gavin Sumrall, 8 p.m. March 30.

SPRINGDALE

The Medium — Mixtape Music Series starts at 7 p.m. with Cameron Summer and Theresa Delaplain, April 17; Joe Distrom and Patti Steel, May 15; Pura Coco and Avery Bruce, June 12.

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 8 p.m. Thursdays with Spencer Hicks, Jeremy Hellwig and J.C. Sibala, March 21.

Tontitown Winery — Sip and Sing starts at 6:30 p.m. with Kevin & Murray, March 22; Nothin’; Fancy, March 23; Dime Box Duo, March 29; Rumours, March 30;

