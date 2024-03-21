8 Days A Week
Hear Daveed Diggs, see “The Wizard of Oz” en pointe and taste competitive chili, all coming soon to NWA and the River Valley!
Hear It Here!
UA Distinguished Lecture Series — With Daveed Diggs, who portrayed Thomas Jefferson and Marquis de Lafayette opposite Lin-Manuel Miranda in “Hamilton” on Broadway, 7 p.m. March 27, Fayetteville Town Center. Free. Reservations at osa.uark.edu/lectures/upcoming-events. (Courtesy Photo/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Disney Plus)
“Voices of the Future” — Featuring Saehyun Kim & Arkansas Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, 7 p.m. March 27, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $5-$50. arphil.org.
Homegrown Tales — With Shabana Kauser and Shain Kausey, 6 p.m. April 3, Brews, 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. Free. Email host Zeek Taylor at zeek.taylor@cox.net.
The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra — The most popular and sought after big band in the world today for both concert and swing dance engagements, 7 p.m. April 6 at King Opera House in Van Buren. $30-$50. kingoperahouse.com.
“Praising Together” — A spring concert with the Bella Vista Men’s Chorus, 3 p.m. April 7, Bella Vista Community Church, 75 Lancashire Road in Bella Vista. The Men’s Chorus will be joined by the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Chorus. Free; donations to the Bella Vista Community Van. Email jmatt0952@gmail.com.
VoiceJam — With Take 6, 8 p.m. April 12, and the VoiceJam competition, 7:30 p.m. April 13, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $29 combo ticket. waltonartscenter.org, 443-5600.
__
Read And Write
UA Press Author Spotlight — Susan Croce Kelly, “Newspaperwoman of the Ozarks,” 6 p.m. March 27, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Create and Sell Your Graphic Novel — With author and illustrator Sean Fitzgibbon, 2 p.m. April 5, Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. $40. Register at writerscolony.org.
__
Take The Kids
Family Program — “Ella Jenkins: The First Lady of Children’s Music” with Cristi Catt and Daniela Tosic from Tapestry Vocal Ensemble, 3 p.m. March 24, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Vincent van Gogh Inspired Art — 4 p.m. March 27, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.
Third Annual Street Fair — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 30, 11 N. Third St. in Fort Smith. Free. olenandcomarket.com.
Egg Dying for Kids — 10 a.m. March 30, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $15. ozarkfolkways.org.
Easter Egg Hunt — March 30-31, downtown Eureka Springs. Email director@eurekaspringsdowntown.com or call 244-5074.
__
Time For Theater
“Cambodian Rock Band” — 2 p.m. March 24, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $49-$59. theatre2.org.
“The Lost Boy” — This fictionalized account of the birth of Peter Pan is described as a beautiful story of unexpected friendship. Directed by Joanne Peterson, April 4-13 at Fort Smith Little Theatre. $13-$20. fslt.org.
“Fly By Night” — A “comic rock fable” presented by JBU students, 7:30 p.m. April 11-13, Jones Recital Hall at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $5-$10. jbu.edu/tickets/.
“Anne of Green Gables” — Produced by Community School of the Arts, 2 & 7 p.m. April 13, King Opera House in Van Buren. $15-$18. csafortsmith.org.
__
Let’s Dance!
“The Wizard of Oz” — By Western Arkansas Ballet, 7 p.m. April 6 & 2 p.m. April 7, ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $20-$30. waballet.org.
__
Eat & Drink
Cocktail Tour — I Like Big Bugs, 5:30 & 6:30 p.m. March 28, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Arkansas State Chili Championship — 12:30-4 p.m. April 20, Holiday Island Country Club near Eureka Springs. $8 for tasting. 845-235-3073 or chiliskf@gmail.com.
__
At the Movies
Arkansas Filmmakers Showcase — With films by Hilary Lex & Ashley Hayes, Dalton Hays, Lexie Mosby, Laina Adelle Ludwig, Raelyn Munneke, Russell Leigh Sharman and more, 8 p.m. April 6, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $15. waltonartscenter.org.
“Star Trek: Into Darkness” — A live screening of the 2013 film with live music performed by the Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m. April 20 at ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. fortsmithsymphony.org.
__
Walk & Talk Art
Photography Lecture — With Larry Millican, 5:30-7 p.m. March 28, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $10. fsram.org.
Curator Talk — “Exquisite Creatures,” 1 p.m. March 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibition ticket $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Gallery Walk — With artists Robyn Horn and Sandra Sell, 1 p.m. April 4 & 1 p.m. April 5, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. Reservations at waltonartscenter.org.
Creative Conversation — With artists Robyn Horn and Sandra Sell, 7 p.m. April 4, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. Reservations at waltonartscenter.org.
Evening in Amsterdam — Fort Smith Regional Art Museum’s second annual “Art ‘Round the World” Gala with music by Larry B’s Soul Experience, 6 p.m. April 27, Fort Smith Convention Center. $150. fsram.org.
__
Historically Speaking
Arkansas Archaeological Month — “History in the Ozarks’ Dirt: Archaeology at Van Winkle’s Mill” with Carl Drexler, 2 p.m. March 24, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.
Historic Sites Driving Tour — A fundraiser for the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. March 30. Reservations required. $15/each, two for $25. Dale Phillips 812-899-2049, bellavistamuseum.org.
Nonviolence Youth Summit — Marking the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, with a band showcase, service awards, kids’ activities and more, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 11, Walker Park in Fayetteville. Free. arkingdream.org.
__
Make/Learn Something
Canvas Queens — Celebrating Women’s Masterpieces with My-T-By Design, 6-8 p.m. March 28, Crystal Bridges Museum. $35-$45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Guided Tour — “Modern Marshals” Gallery, 11 a.m. & 1 p.m. March 29, U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. Free with admission. usmmuseum.org.
Community Health Fair — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 30, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.
Adult Crafts — Galaxy Rocks, a painting project, 1 p.m. March 30, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.
__
Going Shopping!
Vintage Market Days — Clothing, jewelry, handmade goods & more, April 12-14, Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. $5-$10. vintagemarketdays.com.
Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show — Hosted by NWA Gem & Mineral Society, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 13 & 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 14, National Guard Armory, 1333 E. Main St. in Siloam Springs. $3. Email delancec3@earthlink.net.
— Becca Martin-Brown
bmartin@nwaonline.com