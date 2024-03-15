LIVE! Music: Fayetteville Pop Festival celebrates local music March 15, 2024

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



Lots of big sounds and big bands are planned for the inaugural Fayetteville Pop Festival. Just look at the lineup: Yuni Wa, White Mansion, The Phlegms, Benjamin Del Shreve, Pura Coco, Jasper Logan, Monk Is King, Moonsong and Fayetteville’s newest big band, Squash Garden.

Travis Smith, the festival organizer, has his work cut out for him. The longtime musician and member of the music community called on friends and family to help him organize the festival that he hopes will grow into more events.

Fayetteville Pop Festival starts with Poses with Mimosas at 11 a.m. March 17 in the garden area of George’s Majestic Lounge. Space is limited to 40 people. Then the festival flows into the community with vendors set up around the venue. Music starts at 2 p.m. on both stages inside.

“I wanted the music to be the main feature of this,” Smith says. So he went with a name that would invite multiple genres and the name of his hometown while alluding to the Monterrey Pop Festival, also centered around music.

Plus, FayPopFest sounds cool when abbreviated.

As a former talent buyer and now a project manager who also works in content and marketing, Smith says he gets a unique view of the local bands and musicians.

“I get like the personal [view] if I like them and stuff like that, but then also get to see how other people engage with them and see where all they’re playing,” he says. That includes longtime favorites like The Phlegms and Monk Is King and new bands like Squash Garden who are just starting out.

Tickets are $12 now and go up to $15 on the day of the event. Tickets for the festival and the Poses & Mimosas are $20. More information on Fayetteville Pop Festival is at faypopfest.com. Those interested in volunteering or booth space should contact Smith at travis@lensaudio.com.

Fayetteville Pop Festival will offer a chance to catch up-and-comers Squash Garden. The seven piece band of college kids only formed recently, but have drawn big crowds — even on a school night.

“We officially became a band last August,” says Luke Riley, guitarist and drummer. They started playing music together by jamming over their love of rock, blues, country and funk.

Now the band is comprised of Landen DeWolf on drums and vocals, Michael Kaufman on bass, Prezley Strait on guitar and tambourine, Presley Janes and Julian Cohenour on vocals and Jackson Bennett on saxophone.

Riley says they are excited to play at the March 17 festival at George’s.

“We’re definitely going to show up and have a good time. It’s guaranteed to be a good show. We’ve been writing new songs lately, so we’ll probably showcase some of those at the Fayetteville Pop Festival.” Keep up with the band on Instagram.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Wunderpus featuring Amie Bishop, 8 p.m. March 15; Honky Tonk Night with Jukebox Confession and Church Street, 7 p.m. March 16; Songwriters in the Round with Some Guy Named Robb, Sally Roussin, Mark Currey and Ceci Allen, 6:30 p.m. March 21; Tao of Lucy, Fight Dream and The Keys, April 1; TrejaVu, 8 p.m. April 5; Good Morning Bedlam, 8 p.m. April 14; Songwriters in the Round with Abbey Pierce, Joe Credit, Brian Martin and Noah Richmond, 6:30 p.m. April 18.

The Momentary — Tower Bar Sessions with Auralai, 6 p.m. March 21; Antonio Sanchez “Birdman” anniversary, 7 p.m. April 12; The Dip, 7 p.m. April 13; Jon Batiste, 7 p.m. April 23; Chicano Batman, 7 p.m. May 1; FreshGrass, May 17-18; John Legend, 7 p.m. June 1; Portugal. The Man, July 7; Lake Street Dive, 7 p.m. July 17.

Undercroft — Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; Vinyl Nights with Bentonville Radio, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

EUREKA SPRINGS

The Aud — The Ghost Town Blues Band, March 16; Poison Overdose & Motley Crucial, 7:30 p.m. March 23; Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, 7:30 p.m. April 26; Sonny Landreth with special guest Seth Lee Jones, May 31; Tiffany, June 8.

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar — Los Roscoes 5 p.m. March 14; Bryan Copeland, 7 p.m. March 15; Sage & Aera, 7 p.m. March 16.

The Farm — Opal Agafia’s Ozark Mountain Soul with two performances by Opal Agafia and her band, the Del McCoury Band, North Mississippi All Stars, Melissa Carper, Kyle Tuttle, The Matchsellers, Chris Thompson and Coral Creek, Pretend Friend, Sunny War, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Patti Steel Band, Chucky Waggs & Co., Dirtfo, Hiphop Fiddle, Town Mountain, Monk is King, Magnolia Brown, Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion, Red Oak Ruse, Friends of the Phamily, The Shiny Object and Front Porch, April 4-8.

Eureka Springs Blues Party — Sonny Landreth, Chris Jacobs, Ian Moore, John Nemeth, Patrick Sweany, Red Oak Ruse, Eric Deaton Trio, Chad Marshall Band and Rachel Ammons, May 30-June 2 (various venues).

FAYETTEVILLE

Walton Arts Center — U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters, 7:30 p.m. March 16 (free); Michael Palascak, April 4; Jackie Venson, April 5.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — Todd Arkyn, 7 p.m. March 14; Buddy Shute & Friends, 6 p.m. March 19; Asher Perkins, 6:30 p.m. March 28.

Mount Sequoyah — Music on the Mountain series with Jude Brothers, 6:30 p.m. March 30; Smokey and the Mirror, April 14; Dylan Earl, May 11; Shiloh Old Time Pickers, May 18 at Vesper Point; Songwriter Showcase with Star Charger (Dana Louise), Ashtyn Barbaree, Sophia Corinne and Rain Rues, 7 p.m. April 11; AMMPLify fest with Obliviate, Mud Lung, Held Tight, Chrono Wizard and Pyrocratic, 6 p.m. April 27.

George’s Majestic Lounge — The Wilder Blue and Autumn Ragland, 8:30 p.m. March 14; happy hour with Earl & Them, 6 p.m. and Minnesota with Abelation, 9:30 p.m. March 15; Arkansauce and Stillhouse Junkies, 8:30 p.m. March 16; Fayetteville Pop Festival with Squash Garden, Pura Coca, Monk Is King, Jasper Logan, Moonsong and Yuni Wa, all day March 17.

JJ’s Live — Lil Xan, March 14; Descendants and Circle Jerks, March 26; Waka Flocka Flame, March 18; Sierra Ferrell, March 19; Flatland Cavalry, March 27; Upchurch and Friends, April 5; Local Natives, May 9; Clutch, May 15; Taking Back Sunday, May 21.

Smoke and Barrel — Burned Up Bled Dry, TV Preacher and Chrono Wizard, 9 p.m. March 15; Sweeping Promises, 8 p.m. April 26.

LOWELL

Goat Lab Brewery — Notable Wednesdays with Kevin and Murray featuring local musicians starting at 5:3o p.m. every Wednesday with Chris Arcana, March 20; Michael Cooper, March 27; Patti Steel, April 24.

The Grove Comedy Club — Sunday Showdowns start at 6:30 p.m. March 17, March 24 and April 7; Aaron Weber, March 15-16; William Lee Martin, March 21-23; Hypnotist Flip Orley, March 29-30; Jeff Shaw, April 12-13.

RIVER VALLEY

The Bakery District — Fort Smith Blues Jam, 1 p.m. March 17.

Hero’s — Takes the Cake, Protohive and TownHouseFire, 8 p.m. March 15; Frailstate, Holy Smokes, Mildenhall and Maxx Lemaster, 8 p.m. March 16.

The Knotty Pint — Mike Oregano, 8 p.m. March 17; All of Her, 8 p.m. March 30.

King Opera House — Glen Miller Orchestra, April 6; William Lee Martin, June 8.

TempleLive — Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 8 p.m. March 14; Doors Tribute, 8 p.m. March 15; Frank Foster, 8 p.m. March 16; Shenandoah, 8 p.m. March 21; Croche Plays Croche 50th Anniversary, 7 p.m. March 26; Nita Strauss, 7:30 p.m. March 28; Uncle Lazer, 8 p.m. March 29.

Majestic Fort Smith — Kody West, 8 p.m. March 29; Bynum Project, 6 p.m. April 13; Southhall and Them Dirty Roses, 8 p.m. April 19; Mike Ryan with Autumn Ragland, 8 p.m. April 20; Seventh Day Slumber, Shallow Side, Magdalene Rose and Love The Hate, 6 p.m. April 25; Vandoliers and Taylor Hunnicutt, 8 p.m. April 26; Morgan Wade and Alex Dezen, 8 p.m May 3; Midnight South & Joe Stamm Band, 7:30 p.m. May 16.

Choctaw Casino Pocola — Chayce Beckham, 8 p.m. April 5; Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, 8 p.m. May 18.

Flux Iota Festival — With Irie Lions, Jimmy Lynns’ Psychadelic Velocity, Ziggy Zaddy, Lethal Cortex, DJ D.M.X., Duck Yeah, Michal Monster, Molly Adamson, Earth Bone, Dom B Roy, MonsterBoy Lives, CCDE, Rachel Ammons, Doug Kramer, Vincent Antone, Manipadme, Hieronaut, Kevin Tinker and Russel Corbin, March 15-17 at Circle R Outdoor Event Center near Hartman. (More information at fluxfamily.com)

ROGERS

The Victory Theater — JJ Grey & Mofro with Cedric Burnside, March 14; Yung Bleu with Livesosa and Sean Fresh, April 20; Bruce Cockburn, May 6; Victor Wooten and The Wooten Brothers, June 27.

SPRINGDALE

The Medium — Mixtape Music Series starts at 7 p.m. with Cameron Summer and Theresa Delaplain, April 17; Joe Distrom and Patti Steel, May 15; Pura Coco and Avery Bruce, June 12.

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 8 p.m. Thursdays with Dayton Bisset and Christophe Jean, March 14; Spencer Hicks, Jeremy Hellwig and J.C. Sibala, March 21.

Tontitown Winery — Sip and Sing starts at 6:30 p.m. with JR Neal, March 15; Cherise Carver, March 16; Kevin & Murray, March 22.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com.