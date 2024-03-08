LIVE! A Music Calendar

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



Just Added

21 Savage recently added a May 18 show in Rogers as part of his American Dream Tour. The Grammy-winning, multi-platinum British hip-hop artist will be joined by J.I.D, Nardo Wick and 21 Lil Harold. Tickets range from $129.50-$29.50 plus fees.

The soon-to-be-retired Nitty Gritty Dirt Band added a stop in Bentonville for their All the Good Times: The Farewell Tour. They will perform July 14 at The Momentary.

Magic Springs Theme and Waterpark in Hot Springs announced this year’s concert series opens with Tracy Byrd on June 15, followed by We The Kingdom, June 22; P.O.D., July 13; Zach Williams, July 20; Nate Smith, July 27; Hawthorne Heights and Lit, Aug. 3; and then Roots and Boots with Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw, Aug. 24. All concerts are free with a one-day admission to the park. Tickets on the day of the show are $39.99 at the main gate. Shows start at 6 p.m. Find out more at magicsprings.com/concerts.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — John Moreland and Justin Bloss, 8 p.m. March 8; Wunderpus featuring Amie Bishop, 8 p.m. March 15; Honky Tonk Night with Jukebox Confession and Church Street, 7 p.m. March 16; Songwriters in the Round with Some Guy Named Robb, Sally Roussin, Mark Currey and Ceci Allen, 6:30 p.m. March 21; Tao of Lucy, Fight Dream and The Keys, April 1; TrejaVu, 8 p.m. April 5; Good Morning Bedlam, 8 p.m. April 14; Songwriters in the Round with Abbey Pierce, Joe Credit, Brian Martin and Noah Richmond, 6:30 p.m. April 18.

The Momentary — Official Momentous Pre-Party, 7 p.m. March 8; Momentous Festival, March 9; Tower Bar Sessions with Auralai, 6 p.m. March 21; Antonio Sanchez “Birdman” anniversary, 7 p.m. April 12; The Dip, 7 p.m. April 13; Jon Batiste, 7 p.m. April 23; Chicano Batman, 7 p.m. May 1; FreshGrass, May 17-18; John Legend, 7 p.m. June 1; Portugal. The Man, July 7; Lake Street Dive, 7 p.m. July 17.

Undercroft — Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; Vinyl Nights with Bentonville Radio, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

Backroom Social Club — Phreaker Fighter and Todd of N.A., 9 p.m. March 8; The Bordas Brothers, Sartorius, DJ XNA, March 9.

EUREKA SPRINGS

The Aud — Los Lobos, 7:30 p.m. March 9; The Ghost Town Blues Band, March 16; Poison Overdose & Motley Crucial, 7:30 p.m. March 23; Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, 7:30 p.m. April 26.

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar — Magnolia Brown, 7 p.m. March 8; Patti Steel, 7 p.m. March 9; Los Roscoes 5 p.m. March 14; Bryan Copeland, 7 p.m. March 15; Sage & Aera, 7 p.m. March 16.

Gotahold Brewing — Micah Bell, 5 p.m. March 9; Southbound, 4 p.m. March 10.

The Farm — Opal Agafia’s Ozark Mountain Soul with two performances by Opal Agafia and her band, the Del McCoury Band, North Mississippi All Stars, Melissa Carper, Kyle Tuttle, The Matchsellers, Chris Thompson and Coral Creek, Pretend Friend, Sunny War, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Patti Steel Band, Chucky Waggs & Co., Dirtfo, Hiphop Fiddle, Town Mountain, Monk is King, Magnolia Brown, Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion, Red Oak Ruse, Friends of the Phamily, The Shiny Object and Front Porch, April 4-8.

FAYETTEVILLE

Walton Arts Center — Drum Tao, 7 p.m. March 12; U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters, 7:30 p.m. March 16 (free); Michael Palascak, April 4; Jackie Venson, April 5; SoNA’s Ode to Joy: Beethoven’s Ninth, 7:30 p.m. April 6; Take 6, 8 p.m. April 12; VoiceJam Competition, 7:30 p.m. April 13; Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, 8 p.m. April 26; Aubrey Logan Band, April 27.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — Rachel B Band, 7 p.m. March 8; Michael Bewley, 7 p.m. March 9; Todd Arkyn, 7 p.m. March 14; Buddy Shute & Friends, 6 p.m. March 19; Asher Perkins, 6:30 p.m. March 28.

Mount Sequoyah — Music on the Mountain series with Shannon Wurst, March 9; Jude Brothers, March 30; Smokey and the Mirror, April 14; Dylan Earl, May 11; Shiloh Old Time Pickers, May 18 at Vesper Point; Songwriter Showcase with Star Charger (Dana Louise), Ashtyn Barbaree, Sophia Corinne and Rain Rues, 7 p.m. April 11; AMMPLify fest with Obliviate, Mud Lung, Held Tight, Chrono Wizard and Pyrocratic, 6 p.m. April 27.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Happy Hour with The Hardtops, 6 p.m. March 8 then Sam Barber and Sam Stoane, 9 p.m. March 8; I Love Fayetteville Big Party with Dial Up and Burnt CDs, 7 p.m. March 9; John Bauman and Grayson Sanders, 8 p.m. March 10; Monsoon, Jess Harp, Idle Valley and Super Model, 7 p.m. March 11; the Wilder Blue and Autumn Ragland, 8:30 p.m. MArch 14; Happy hour with Earl & Them, 6 p.m. and Minnesota with Abelation, 9:30 p.m. March 15; Arkansauce and Stillhouse Junkies, 8:30 p.m. March 16; Fayetteville Pop Festival with Squash Garden, Pura Coca, Monk Is King, Jasper Logan, Moonsong and Yuni Wa, all day March 17.

JJ’s Live — Dave Matthews Tribute, 7 p.m. March 9; Geoff Tate & Adrian Vandenberg, March 12; Lil Xan, March 14; Descendants and Circle Jerks, March 26; Waka Flocka Flame, March 18; Sierra Ferrell, March 19; Flatland Cavalry, March 27; Upchurch and Friends, April 5; Clutch, May 15; Taking Back Sunday, May 21.

Smoke and Barrel — Burned Up Bled Dry, TV Preacher and Chrono Wizard, 9 p.m. March 15; Sweeping Promises, 8 p.m. April 26.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Nomad’s Westend — Hush On the Hill silent party with DJs Alfaro, Don D, Psmooth, April 19.

LOWELL

Goat Lab Brewery — Notable Wednesdays with Kevin and Murray featuring local musicians starting at 5:3o p.m. every Wednesday with Jon Dooly, March 13; Chris Arcana, March 20; Michael Cooper, March 27.

The Grove Comedy Club — Sunday Showdowns start at 6:30 p.m. March 10; March 17, March 24 and April 7; Greg Warren, March 8-9; Aaron Weber, March 15-16; William Lee Martin, March 21-23; Hypnotist Flip Orley, March 29-30; Jeff Shaw, April 12-13; Stewart Huff, April 18-April 19; Dale Jones, April 20-21; John Heffron, April 26-27; Orlando Leyba, 6:30 & 9 p.m. May 2.

RIVER VALLEY

Hero’s — Grand Inquisitor, Blind Oath, Angel Flesh and Mortalus, 8 p.m. March 9; Takes the Cake, Protohive and TownHouseFire, 8 p.m. March 15; Frailstate, Holy Smokes, Mildenhall and Maxx Lemaster, 8 p.m. March 16.

The Knotty Pint — Mike Oregano, 8 p.m. March 17; All of Her, 8 p.m. March 30.

King Opera House — Glen Miller Orchestra, April 6; William Lee Martin, June 8.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — We Are Messengers, 7 p.m. March 11.

TempleLive — Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 8 p.m. March 14; Doors Tribute, 8 p.m. March 15; Frank Foster, 8 p.m. March 16; Shenandoah, 8 p.m. March 21; Croche Plays Croche 50th Anniversary, 7 p.m. March 26; Nita Strauss, 7:30 p.m. March 28; Uncle Lazer, 8 p.m. March 29; Hairball, 8 p.m. April 6; Galactic Empire, 6:30 p.m. April 9; Beach Fossils and Nation of Language, 8 p.m. April 12; Eddie Griffin, April 20; Creed Fisher, 8 p.m. May 3; Lacuna Coil and New Year’s Day, 7:30 p.m. May 13; Zach Rushing, 7:30 p.m. May 31; Jim Breur, 8 p.m. June 7.

Majestic Fort Smith — Pecos and the Rooftops, 7:30 p.m. March 8; Chad Cooke Band with Trent Cowie, 7 p.m. March 9; Kody West, 8 p.m. March 29; Bynum Project, 6 p.m. April 13; Southhall and Them Dirty Roses, 8 p.m. April 19; Mike Ryan with Autumn Ragland, 8 p.m. April 20; Seventh Day Slumber, Shallow Side, Magdalene Rose and Love The Hate, 6 p.m. April 25; Vandoliers and Taylor Hunnicutt, 8 p.m. April 26; Morgan Wade and Alex Dezen, 8 p.m May 3; Midnight South & Joe Stamm Band, 7:30 p.m. May 16.

Riverwind Casino — Jay Leno, 8 p.m. March 15.

Choctaw Casino Pocola — Josh Abbott, 8 p.m. March 9; Chayce Beckham, 8 p.m. April 5; Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, 8 p.m. May 18.

ROGERS

AMP — Hozier with Allison Russell, April 26; Riley Green with Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley, 7:30 p.m. April 27; Greta Van Fleet and Geese, May 1; NEEDTOBREATHE with Judah & the Lion, 7 p.m. May 2; Parker McCollum with Corey Kent and Catie Offerman, 7:30 p.m. May 3; Brooks and Dunn with David Lee Murphy and ERNEST, May 10.

The Victory Theater — Pat Metheny, March 13; JJ Grey & Mofro with Cedric Burnside, March 14; Yung Bleu with Livesosa and Sean Fresh, April 20; Bruce Cockburn, May 6; Victor Wooten and The Wooten Brothers, June 27.

SPRINGDALE

The Medium — Mixtape Music Series starts at 7 p.m. with Matteo Cassi and Craig Colorusso, March 13; Cameron Summer and Theresa Delaplain, April 17; Joe Distrom and Patti Steel, May 15; Pura Coco and Avery Bruce, June 12.

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 8 p.m. Thursdays with Dayton Bisset and Christophe Jean, March 14; Spencer Hicks, Jeremy Hellwig and J.C. Sibala, March 21.

Tontitown Winery — Sip and Sing starts at 6:30 p.m. with Scott Miller and Jamie Wolf, March 8; Meadowlark, March 9; JR Neal, March 15; Cherise Carver, March 16; Kevin & Murray, March 22.

The Jones Center — Candy Songs & Her Backyard Bugs, 2 p.m. March 9.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com