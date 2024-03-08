Candy Lee’s Backyard Bugs make music for kids Saturday at Jones Center March 8, 2024



FAQ

FamJam:

Candy Songs &

Her Backyard Bugs

WHAT — Candy Lee is an award-winning singer/songwriter who’s toured the U.S. and taught music to children. She and her band perform catchy songs with playful lyrics that are educational and fun.

WHEN — 2 p.m. March 9

WHERE — Jones Center in Springdale

COST — $5

INFO — thejonescenter.net/famjam

FYI — Admission also includes ice skating (12:30-2:30 p.m. & 7-9 p.m.), swimming (noon-6 p.m.) and craft time after the concert.