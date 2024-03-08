8 Days a Week



It’s Friday! This weekend you can go to “The Prom,” tour the Shiloh Museum, celebrate women’s history and more.

March 8

Eclipse Poetry Workshop — With Shalini Rana, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” — Presented by Perry Ryan Theater Co., 6 p.m. today; 1 & 6 p.m. Saturday, Grace Point Church in Bentonville. $25-$60. zeffy.com.

“The Prom” — Presented by University Theatre, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday & 2 p.m. Sunday, University Theatre on the UA campus in Fayetteville. Free; reserve tickets at theatre.uark.edu/box-office-information/tickets-2023.php

“Cambodian Rock Band” — 7:30 p.m. t0day; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $49-$59. theatre2.org.

March 9

Cane Hill Kite Festival — Noon, Springfield Ranch in downtown Cane Hill. Admission free; $1-$2 to fly. Kites for sale. 824-8109.

Opening Reception — For “Tracing the Threads: Weaving in the Arkansas Ozarks,” noon-3 p.m., Shiloh Museum in Springdale. Guided tour at 1 p.m.; NWA Handweavers Guild presentation at 1:30 p.m. Free.

History Alive!: Her Story — In honor of Women’s History Month, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. $8-$12. fortsmithmuseum.org.

Screenwriter Workshop — With award-winning screenwriter and producer Amber Lindley, 3:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 5 p.m. & a screening of her film “Painted Woman” at 7 p.m., Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs, with film at Main Stage Creative Community Center. $30 workshop; $45 dinner. Co-hosted by River Valley Film Society and Arkansas Cinema Society. 253-7444.

‘C.S. Lewis On Stage: Further Up & Further In’ — 4 & 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $63-$103. waltonartscenter.org.

Get Ready for the Eclipse — With the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

JBU Artist Series — With pianist Asher Armstrong from the University of Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. Free. Email Mpatterson@jbu.edu.

“Its all a F*kn Lie” — A performance by Novel Dance Co., 8 p.m., The Medium in Springdale. $28. noveldanceco.com.

March 10

Bentonville Anime Fest — With voice actors Chuck Huber, Tiffany Vollmer & Laurie Hymes, cosplay contest, video game tournament and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Four Points Hotel. $20. bentonvilleanimefest.com.

Historical Foods Tasting— And jam sale fundraiser, courtesy of Agatha’s Table by Jill Werner, 1-4 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way. 855-2335, bellavistamuseum.org.

Author Talk — With Jere Steiner, author of “Clayton’s Chronicles,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Arkansas Archaeological Month — “Archaeology of Native Foods” with Michell Rathberger, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

