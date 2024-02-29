LIVE! Music: Dan + Shay Join AMP Season, Patti Steel, Julia Othmer present acoustic evening February 29, 2024

The three-time Grammy Award-winning duo Dan + Shay announced the extension of their highly anticipated 2024 “The Heartbreak on the Map Tour” with Jake Owen and Dylan Marlow. They will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers.

The tour aptly receives its title from “Heartbreak On The Map,” the third song, an early fan-favorite on the duo’s fifth studio album, “Bigger Houses.” The first leg of the tour is set to kick off on Feb. 29 in Greenville, S.C.

Tickets for the Northwest Arkansas show are $44.50-$169.50 plus fees at amptickets.com.

Julia Othmer & Patti Steel

Singer-songwriter Julia Othmer and multi-instrumentalist Patti Steel are performing together for the first time, presenting an intimate acoustic evening of song starting at 7 p.m. March 2 at Club 509 at the Shaman Kava Bar in Fayetteville.

“I’m so excited to finally be performing in this incredible community and what an honor to be sharing the night with one of the region’s brightest lights and strongest voices — Patti Steel,” says Othmer. “She’s an phenomenal powerhouse!”

This will be Othmer’s debut performance in Arkansas. She and Steel first met while performing at the Folk Alliance International Conference in Kansas City, Mo., and became fast friends.

“We just clicked. It took no longer than a second. We are kindred spirits,” Steel adds.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Time Keepers Classic Rock, 8 p.m. March 1; City Grey album release party, 8 p.m. March 3; Wunderpus featuring Amie Bishop, 8 p.m. March 15; Honky Tonk Night with Jukebox Confession and Church Street, 7 p.m. March 16; Good Morning Bedlam, 8 p.m. April 14.

The Momentary — Official Momentous Pre-Party, 7 p.m. March 8; Momentous Festival, March 9; Tower Bar Sessions with Auralai, 6 p.m. March 21; Antonio Sanchez “Birdman” anniversary, 7 p.m. April 12; The Dip, 7 p.m. April 13; Jon Batiste, 7 p.m. April 23; Chicano Batman, 7 p.m. May 1; FreshGrass, May 17-18; John Legend, 7 p.m. June 1; Portugal. The Man, July 7; Lake Street Dive, 7 p.m. July 17.

Undercroft — Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; Vinyl Nights with Bentonville Radio, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

EUREKA SPRINGS

The Aud — Los Lobos, 7:30 p.m. March 9; The Ghost Town Blues Band, March 16; Poison Overdose & Motley Crucial, 7:30 p.m. March 23; Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, 7:30 p.m. April 26.

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar — Whiskey Menders, 7 p.m. March 1; 96 Miles, 7 p.m March 2; Sprungbilly, 6 p.m. March 4; Magnolia Brown, 7 p.m. March 8; Patti Steel, 7 p.m. March 9

Gotahold Brewing — Micah Bell, 5 p.m. March 9; Southbound, 4 p.m. March 10.

Rowdy Beaver Tavern — Buddy Shute, March 1.

The Farm — Opal Agafia’s Ozark Mountain Soul with two performances by Opal Agafia and her band, the Del McCoury Band, North Mississippi All Stars, Melissa Carper, Kyle Tuttle, The Matchsellers, Chris Thompson and Coral Creek, Pretend Friend, Sunny War, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Patti Steel Band, Chucky Waggs & Co., Dirtfo, Hiphop Fiddle, Town Mountain, Monk is King, Magnolia Brown, Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion, Red Oak Ruse, Friends of the Phamily, The Shiny Object and Front Porch, April 4-8.

FAYETTEVILLE

Walton Arts Center — West Street Live: Lee Rocker, 7:30 p.m. March 2.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — Cherise Carver, 7 p.m. March 5; Peter Rexford, 6 p.m. March 7; Rachel B Band, 7 p.m. March 8.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Happy Hour with On The Verge at 6 p.m. and Dylan Wheeler and Matt Williams at 9 p.m. March 1; Gimmie Gimmie Disco, 8:30 p.m. March 2.

Mount Sequoyah — Shannon Wurst, March 9; Jude Brothers, March 30; Smokey and the Mirror, April 14; Dylan Earl, May 11; Shiloh Old Time Pickers, May 18 at Vesper Point; AMMPLify fest with Obliviate, Mud Lung, Held Tight, Chrono Wizard and Pyrocratic, 6 p.m. April 27.

JJ’s Live — The Brook & The Bluff, March 1; Flipturn, March 6; Red Clay Strays, March 7 (sold out); Dave Matthews Tribute, 7 p.m. March 9; Geoff Tate & Adrian Vandenberg, March 12; Lil Xan, March 14; Descendants and Circle Jerks, March 26; Waka Flocka Flame, March 18; Sierra Ferrell, March 19; Flatland Cavalry, March 27; Upchurch and Friends, April 5; Clutch, May 15; Taking Back Sunday, May 21.

Smoke and Barrel — Riki and Modeling, 7 p.m. March 4; Burned Up Bled Dry, TV Preacher and Chrono Wizard, 9 p.m. March 15.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

LOWELL

Goat Lab Brewery — Notable Wednesdays with Kevin and Murray featuring local musicians starting at 5:3o p.m. every Wednesday with TJ Scarlett, March 6; Jon Dooly, March 13; Chris Arcana, March 20; Michael Cooper, March 27.

RIVER VALLEY

Hero’s — Grand Inquisitor, Blind Oath, Angel Flesh and Mortalus, 8 p.m. March 9.

King Opera House — Michael Jackson Tribute, March 2; Glen Miller Orchestra, April 6; William Lee Martin, June 8.

Skokos Performing Arts Center — Portrait of Aretha, 7:30 p.m. March 2.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Fort Smith Symphony: Modern Moves & Epic Journeys, 7 p.m. March 2; We Are Messengers, 7 p.m. March 11.

TempleLive — Blackberry Smoke, 7 p.m. March 1; Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 8 p.m. March 14; Doors Tribute, 8 p.m. March 15; Frank Foster, 8 p.m. March 16; Shenandoah, 8 p.m. March 21; Croche Plays Croche 50th Anniversary, 7 p.m. March 26; Nita Strauss, 7:30 p.m. March 28; Uncle Lazer, 8 p.m. March 29; Hairball, 8 p.m. April 6; Galactic Empire, 6:30 p.m. April 9; Beach Fossils and Nation of Language, 8 p.m. April 12; Eddie Griffin, April 20; Creed Fisher, 8 p.m. May 3; Lacuna Coil and New Year’s Day, 7:30 p.m. May 13; Zach Rushing, 7:30 p.m. May 31; Jim Breur, 8 p.m. June 7.

Majestic Fort Smith — Pecos and the Rooftops, 7:30 p.m. March 8; Chad Cooke Band with Trent Cowie, 7 p.m. March 9; Kody West, 8 p.m. March 29; Bynum Project, 6 p.m. April 13; Southhall and Them Dirty Roses, 8 p.m. April 19; Mike Ryan with Autumn Ragland, 8 p.m. April 20; Seventh Day Slumber, Shallow Side, Magdalene Rose and Love The Hate, 6 p.m. April 25; Vandoliers and Taylor Hunnicutt, 8 p.m. April 26; Morgan Wade and Alex Dezen, 8 p.m May 3; Midnight South & Joe Stamm Band, 7:30 p.m. May 16.

Riverwind Casino — Jay Leno, 8 p.m. March 15.

Choctaw Casino Pocola — Josh Abbott, 8 p.m. March 9; Chayce Beckham, 8 p.m. April 5; Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, 8 p.m. May 18.

ROGERS

AMP — Hozier with Allison Russell, April 26; Riley Green with Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley, 7:30 p.m. April 27; Greta Van Fleet and Geese, May 1; NEEDTOBREATHE with Judah & the Lion, 7 p.m. May 2; Parker McCollum with Corey Kent and Catie Offerman, 7:30 p.m. May 3; Brooks and Dunn with David Lee Murphy and ERNEST, May 10.

The Victory Theater — JJ Grey & Mofro, 7:30 p.m. March 14.

SPRINGDALE

The Medium — Mixtape Music Series starts at 7 p.m. with Matteo Cassi and Craig Colorusso, March 13; Cameron Summer and Theresa Delaplain, April 17; Joe Distrom and Patti Steel, May 15; Pura Coco and Avery Bruce, June 12.

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 8 p.m. Thursdays with Scott Shaffer, March 7; Dayton Bisset and Christophe Jean, March 14; Spencer Hicks, Jeremy Hellwig and J.C. Sibala, March 21.

