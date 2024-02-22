LIVE! A Music Calendar: The Brook & The Bluff Come ‘Headfirst’ To JJ’s February 22, 2024

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

Nashville-based indie folk troubadours The Brook & The Bluff perform March 1 at JJ’s Live in Fayetteville. The band is touring in support of their new album, “Bluebeard,” featuring the singles, “Long Limbs,” “Tangerine,” “Headfirst” and “Hiding.”

Tickets are $22.50-$140 at stubs.net. Coming up at JJ’s Live are Randy Rogers Band, Feb. 23; Jake Scott, Feb. 24; The Dead South, Feb. 27. Both shows for the CANCELED podcast tour with Tana Mongeau and Brooke Shoefield on Feb. 29 are sold out.

Oreo Blue

Oreo Blue performs at 7:30 p.m. March 7 at the 801 Media Center in downtown Fort Smith. Regarded as one of the region’s top acts, Oreo Blue features astonishing and blistering guitar buttressed by a rock solid and grooving rhythm section. Thrilling audiences for more than 30 years, Oreo Blue has produced 11 CDs that have sold in more than 30 different countries.

Oreo Blue has been named Blues Band of the Year five times, earned the OMA award for Overall Musicianship in 2004 and 2005, and was named to the NAMA Hall of Fame in 2006 and received the NAMA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012. Guitarist Gary Hutchison received the OMA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004. Oreo Blue has been invited to participate in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tenn., twice by both the Ozark Blues Society in 2009 and by the Fort Smith Riverfront Blues Society in 2013, respectively.

Tickets are $52.50 at aaclive.com/this-season.

Hill Records

The University of Arkansas’ student-led record label, Hill Records, drops its largest EP ever on Feb. 29 on all streaming platforms. Titled “Catharsis,” the EP features music from Mr. Orange, The Red Lens, Ted Hammig and the Campaign, Sun Son, Ozark Riviera and Aud.

For more information on Hill Records and “Catharsis,” visit the official Hill Records website or follow @hillrecordsnwa on social media.

FORMAT Fest

There won’t be a FORMAT Festival this year, according to a recent announcement on the festival’s Facebook page and website.

“It has always been our intention to hold FORMAT annually; however, we have made the decision to take a pause in 2024,” the Facebook post states. “As music, art and technology continue to grow and progress forward, so shall FORMAT, and we will spend this next year reimagining elements of the festival to ensure we continue to deliver exciting and new experiences for our dedicated fans.”

Alanis Morissette, Modest Mouse and Leon Bridges were among the musical acts during last year’s FORMAT festival, which was held over three days in September at the Momentary in Bentonville.

The first festival was held in September 2022 at Sugar Creek Airstrip, just outside the city on Price Coffee Road.

FORMAT stands for “For Music + Art + Technology.”

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery —Time Keepers Classic Rock, 8 p.m. March 1; City Grey album release party, 8 p.m. March 3; Wunderpus featuring Amie Bishop, 8 p.m. March 15; Honky Tonk Night with Jukebox Confession and Church Street, 7 p.m. March 16; Good Morning Bedlam, 8 p.m. April 14.

The Momentary — 3DeadIdols, Avian Alia, Lydia Newsom and DK Star God, 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Little Joe and La Familia, 7 p.m. Feb. 24; Official Momentous Pre-Party, 7 p.m. March 8; Tower Bar Sessions with Auralai, 6 p.m. March 21; Antonio Sanchez “Birdman” anniversary, 7 p.m. April 12; The Dip, 7 p.m. April 13; Jon Batiste, 7 p.m. April 23; Chicano Batman, 7 p.m. May 1; FreshGrass, May 17-18; John Legend, 7 p.m. June 1; Portugal. The Man, July 7; Lake Street Dive, 7 p.m. July 17.

Undercroft — Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; Vinyl Nights with Bentonville Radio, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

EUREKA SPRINGS

The Aud — Los Lobos, 7:30 p.m. March 9; The Ghost Town Blues Band, March 16; Poison Overdose & Motley Crucial, 7:30 p.m. March 23; Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, 7:30 p.m. April 26.

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar — Jenna & Tony, 7 p.m. Feb. 23; Whiskey Menders, 7 p.m. March 1; 96 Miles, 7 p.m March 2; Sprungbilly, 6 p.m. March 4; Magnolia Brown, 7 p.m. March 8; Patti Steel, 7 p.m. March 9

Gotahold Brewing — Micah Bell, 5 p.m. March 9; Southbound, 4 p.m. March 10.

Rowdy Beaver Tavern — The Nighttimers, 7 p.m. Feb. 24, Buddy Shute, March 1.

The Farm — Opal Agafia’s Ozark Mountain Soul with the Del McCoury Band, North Mississippi All Stars, Melissa Carper, Kyle Tuttle, The Matchsellers, Chris Thompson and Coral Creek, Pretend Friend, Sunny War, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Patti Steel Band, Chucky Waggs & Co., Dirtfo, Hiphop Fiddle, Town Mountain, Monk is King, Magnolia Brown, Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion, Red Oak Ruse, Friends of the Phamily, The Shiny Object and Front Porch, April 4-8.

FAYETTEVILLE

Walton Arts Center — David Foster & Katharine McPhee, 7 p.m. Feb. 29; The Comedy Zone: Dave Williamson, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29; West Street Live: Lee Rocker, 7:30 p.m. March 2.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — Project 1268, 7 p.m. Feb. 24; Q.G. The BlacKnight, Avian Alia, Stoney Jackson, Dq Emcee, 7 p.m. Feb. 29; Cherise Carver, 7 p.m. March 5; Peter Rexford, 6 p.m. March 7; Rachel B Band, 7 p.m. March 8.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Langan Band, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28.

Mount Sequoyah — Shannon Wurst, March 9; Jude Brothers, March 30; Smokey and the Mirror, April 14; Dylan Earl, May 11; Shiloh Old Time Pickers, May 18 at Vesper Point.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Happy Hour Concert with The Dawn Cate Band at 6 then Protohive and The Wldlfe at 9 p.m. Feb. 23; Welles with Avery Lee & the Sweeties and Gardensnakes, 8 p.m. Feb. 25; Paul McDonald and Taylor Smith, 8 p.m. Feb. 26; Dead Horse Mountain Band with Professor Nathan Kemper, 8 p.m. Feb. 28; Braxton Keith with Lane Bricker, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 29.

JJ’s Live — Randy Rogers Band, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23; Jake Scott, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24; The Dead South, Feb. 27; CANCELED podcast tour with Tana Mongeau and Brooke Shoefield, Feb. 29 (sold out); The Brook & The Bluff, March 1; Flipturn, March 6; Red Clay Strays, March 7 (sold out); Dave Matthews Tribute, 7 p.m. March 9; Geoff Tate & Adrian Vandenberg, March 12; Lil Xan, March 14; Descendants and Circle Jerks, March 26; Waka Flocka Flame, March 18; Sierra Ferrell, March 19; Flatland Cavalry, March 27; Upchurch and Friends, April 5; Clutch, May 15; Taking Back Sunday, May 21.

Smoke and Barrel — White Mansion, Sleep Clinic and Damien Herse, 9 p.m. Feb. 24; Riki and Modeling, 7 p.m. March 4; Burned Up Bled Dry, TV Preacher and Chrono Wizard, 9 p.m. March 15.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

LOWELL

Goat Lab Brewery — Notable Wednesdays with Kevin and Murray featuring local musicians starting at 5:3o p.m. every Wednesday with Jerrod Mounce, Feb. 28; TJ Scarlett, March 6; Jon Dooly, March 13; Chris Arcana, March 20; Michael Cooper, March 27.

RIVER VALLEY

Hero’s — Exit Se7en, Alan Doyle and Anything or Everything, 8 p.m. Feb. 23; James Strong Band, 8 p.m. Feb. 24; Grand Inquisitor, Blind Oath, Angel Flesh and Mortalus, 8 p.m. March 9.

King Opera House — Michael Jackson Tribute, March 2; Glen Miller Orchestra, April 6; William Lee Martin, June 8.

Skokos Performing Arts Center — Portrait of Aretha, 7:30 p.m. March 2.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Aaron Lewis, 7 p.m. Feb. 23; Fort Smith Symphony: Modern Moves & Epic Journeys, 7 p.m. March 2; We Are Messengers, 7 p.m. March 11.

TempleLive — Marty Stuart, 8 p.m. Feb. 22; Blackberry Smoke, 7 p.m. March 1; Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 8 p.m. March 14; Doors Tribute, 8 p.m. March 15; Frank Foster, 8 p.m. March 16; Shenandoah, 8 p.m. March 21; Croche Plays Croche 50th Anniversary, 7 p.m. March 26; Nita Strauss, 7:30 p.m. March 28; Uncle Lazer, 8 p.m. March 29; Hairball, 8 p.m. April 6; Galactic Empire, 6:30 p.m. April 9; Beach Fossils and Nation of Language, 8 p.m. April 12; Eddie Griffin, April 20; Creed Fisher, 8 p.m. May 3; Lacuna Coil and New Year’s Day, 7:30 p.m. May 13; Zach Rushing, 7:30 p.m. May 31; Jim Breur, 8 p.m. June 7.

Majestic Fort Smith — Pecos and the Rooftops, 7:30 p.m. March 8; Chad Cooke Band with Trent Cowie, 7 p.m. March 9; Kody West, 8 p.m. March 29; Bynum Project, 6 p.m. April 13; Southhall and Them Dirty Roses, 8 p.m. April 19; Mike Ryan with Autumn Ragland, 8 p.m. April 20; Seventh Day Slumber, Shallow Side, Magdalene Rose and Love The Hate, 6 p.m. April 25; Vandoliers and Taylor Hunnicutt, 8 p.m. April 26; Morgan Wade and Alex Dezen, 8 p.m May 3; Midnight South & Joe Stamm Band, 7:30 p.m. May 16.

Riverwind Casino — Scotty McCreery, 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Jay Leno, 8 p.m. March 15.

Choctaw Casino Pocola — Ying Yang Twins, 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Josh Abbott, 8 p.m. March 9; Chayce Beckham, 8 p.m. April 5; Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, 8 p.m. May 18.

Cherokee Casino Roland — Jon Dooly, 5 p.m. and Dale Johnston’s Country Review, 9 p.m. Feb. 23; Phil McGarrah, 5 p.m. and Robert Rauch at 9 p.m. Feb. 24.

ROGERS

AMP — Hozier with Allison Russell, April 26; Riley Green with Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley, 7:30 p.m. April 27; Greta Van Fleet and Geese, May 1; NEEDTOBREATHE with Judah & the Lion, 7 p.m. May 2; Parker McCollum with Corey Kent and Catie Offerman, 7:30 p.m. May 3; Brooks and Dunn with David Lee Murphy and ERNEST, May 10.

The Victory Theater — JJ Grey & Mofro, 7:30 p.m. March 14.

SPRINGDALE

The Medium — Mixtape Music Series starts at 7 p.m. with Matteo Cassi and Craig Colorusso, March 13; Cameron Summer and Theresa Delaplain, April 17; Joe Distrom and Patti Steel, May 15; Pura Coco and Avery Bruce, June 12.

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 8 p.m. Thursdays with Trever Carreon and Seth Dees, Feb. 22; Gabbie Watts, Feb. 29; Scott Shaffer, March 7; Dayton Bisset and Christophe Jean, March 14; Spencer Hicks, Jeremy Hellwig and J.C. Sibala, March 21.

Tontitown Winery — Sip and Sing with Maud Crawford, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23 and The Atlantics, Feb. 24.

