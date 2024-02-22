FYI Calendar: The darkness is coming; prepare for the eclipse February 22, 2024



Can you see clearly now? There’s an eclipse coming — and so much more!

It’s An Eclipse!

Eclipse Info and Glasses Giveaway — 9 a.m.-noon March 1, limit four per household, while supplies last, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Solar Eclipse Presentation — With Dr. Katherine Auld of NWA Space & Science Center, 10 a.m.-noon March 2, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Photographing the Eclipse — With Flip Putthoff, 2:30-3:30 p.m. March 2, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Blackout — A History of the Eclipse with Dr. Daniel Kennefick from the UA Physics Department, 6 p.m. March 6, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Eclipse Poetry Workshop — With Shalini Rana, 2-4 p.m. March 8, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Get Ready for the Eclipse — With the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society, 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 9, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

__

Take The Kids

Mountain Street Stage — Flamenco guitarist Raja, 2 p.m. Feb. 25, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” — Presented by Fort Smith Little Theatre, 2 p.m. Feb. 25, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $15 all other shows. fslt.org or 783-2966.

“Urban Entomology in The Natural State” — With University of Arkansas entomologist Austin K. Jones, 2 p.m. Feb. 25, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Family Day — All Bentonville Reads, with Bentonville Public Library, Trike Theatre, the Museum of Native American History, the Amazeum centered around “A Boy Called Bat,” and more, noon-4 p.m. March 3, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cane Hill Kite Festival — Noon March 9, Springfield Ranch in downtown Cane Hill. Admission free; $1-$2 to fly. Kites for sale. 824-8109.

Kite Fest At The Refuge — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 23, Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs. Free. turpentinecreek.org.

__

Take A Road Trip

“The Play That Goes Wrong” — With Springfield Little Theatre, March 7-17, Landers Theatre in Springfield, Mo. $22-$42. springfieldlittletheatre.org or 417-869-1334.

__

Read And Write

Hoopla Book Club — “The Residence” by Kate Anderson Brower, 2 p.m. Feb. 27, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Books & Brews Book Club — “Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone” by Benjamin Stevenson, 5:30 p.m. March 4, Ozark Beer Co. in Rogers. Hosted by Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Gathering of the Groups — With Andrea Rogers, author of Man Made Monsters,” 6 p.m. March 4, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Screenwriter Workshop — With Amber Lindley, 3:30 p.m. March 9, followed by dinner at 5 p.m. & film screening at 7 p.m., Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. $30 workshop; $45 dinner. 253-7444.

Author Talk — With Jere Steiner, author of “Clayton’s Chronicles,” 2 p.m. March 10, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Poetluck — Featuring Oklahoma poet Ken Hada, potluck 6 p.m. March 13, readings at 6:30 p.m., Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. Free. 253-7444.

__

Time For Theater

“Company” — A gender-flipped version of a Sondheim classic, 2 p.m. Feb. 25, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $42 & up. waltonartscenter.org.

“Witch” — Presented by University Theatre, 2 p.m. Feb. 25; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28-March 2; 2 p.m. March 3, University Theatre at the Global Campus Theatre on the Fayetteville square. Free, but reservations required. hogsync.uark.edu.

Evening of One Acts — “They Eat Sunshine, Not Zebras” & “The Color Beige,” an original one act by DTSOI sophomore August Norman, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 29-March 2, Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale. $5-$10. Tickets at the door.

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” — Presented by Lower Lights Theatre Co., 7 p.m. Feb. 29 & March 1, 2 & 7 p.m. March 2, Canvas Church, 1106 N.W. 10th St. in Bentonville. $12-$18. lowerlightstheatre.org.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” — Presented by Perry Ryan Theater Co., March 7-9, Grace Point Church in Bentonville. $25-$65. zeffy.com.

__

Eat & Drink

Empty Bowls — A community soup dinner, complete with handmade bowl, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 29, Arts on Main in Van Buren. $7-$15 at the door. A fundraiser for Community Services Clearing House “Meals for Kids” program. artsonmainvbcom.

Cocktail Tour — Gallery Games, 5:30 & 6:30 p.m. Feb. 29, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art By The Glass — Clay Creations with Brenna Turner, 6 p.m. March 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. $40. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Chocolate Lovers Festival — 1-5 p.m. March 23, Eureka Sprngs Community Center. $25. eurekaspringschamber.com.

__

Wearing O’ The Green

St. Patrick’s Day Mask Craft — March 1-16, Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. 484-5650.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade — 2 p.m. March 19, downtown Eureka Springs. www.Kaptains.org.

__

Try Out

Auditions — For “The Lost Boy,” 7 p.m. Feb. 26, Fort Smith Little Theatre. fslt.org.

__

Do Something Different

Sunday Social — See artist Bryan Alexis at work on a new Bass Reeves mural, 12:30-4 p.m. Feb. 25, Belle Starr Antiques & Vintage Market in Fort Smith. 226-3131.

Sketch & Swap — Sketch and swap art supplies with Eureka Springs Urban Sketchers, 1-3 p.m. Feb. 25, 125 Spring St. in Eureka Springs. Free. mainstreeteurekasprings.org.

Tintype Photo Pop-Up — With Holliday Tintype, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 1-2, The Momentary in Bentonville. $60. Reserve time at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org..

Orchids in the Garden — A show & sale with the Orchid Society of the Ozarks, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 2 & noon-4 p.m. March 3, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $10 adult. oso-web.org.

Magic Show — With Sean-Paul and Juliana Fay, 5:30 p.m. March 2, March 8-9, Intrigue Theatre in Eureka Springs. $29.95-$49.95. intriguetheater.com.

Bentonville Anime Fest — With voice actors Chuck Huber, Tiffany Vollmer & Laurie Hymes, cosplay contest, video game tournament and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 10, Four Points Hotel. $20. bentonvilleanimefest.com.

__

Learn Something New

Genealogy Writers’ Workshop — Begin your life’s story with memoir topics & outlines, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 27, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0339.

Adult Speaker Series — Birds in the Backyard with Butch Tetzlaff, 4:30 p.m. Feb. 29, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Gallery Talk — Ceramics with Mathew McConnell, 1 p.m. March 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Archaeology of the Caddo People — And settler salt making, with Dr. Carl Drexler, 6 p.m. March 7, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Make Some Art

Adult Crafty Corner — Make a mini book page wreath, 2 p.m. Feb. 29, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Studio Demo — Craft, Crochet & Fiber Arts with Gina Gallina, 1-4 p.m. March 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Pysanky Egg Decorating — With Alice McKee, 1 p.m. March 10, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $50. ozarkfolkways.org.

__

Go To The Movies

First Friday Film — “The Lady Eve” (1941), 2 p.m. March 1, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

__

See Some Art

Artists’ Reception — For an exhibition of student works from regional schools, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 29, Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. Exhibition through March 2. communitycreativecenter.org.

Unveiling — Of “Tulips for Bentonville,” an art installation by Dayton Castleman, plus music & more, 2:30-5:30 p.m. March 1, 500 S.W. B St. in Bentonville. Free. verdant-studio.com.

“A Soldier’s Journey” — A study for a monumental bronze by Sabin Howard, through May 27, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“All the Soarings of My Mind Begin in My Blood” — By Danielle Hatch, through June 10, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

