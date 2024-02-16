LIVE! Music: Music festivals carry the promise of spring and concerts by Molly Tuttle, Valerie June, Jason Isbell and more February 16, 2024

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



The final lineup for Bentonville’s two-day, all-ages festival, FreshGrass, has dropped with late additions from Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Valerie June and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, among others.

Taking place May 17-18, this year’s roster includes Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Trampled by Turtles, Aoife O’Donovan, Alison Brown, Ruthie Foster, S.G. Goodman, Arkansauce, Meridian Brothers, The Harlem Gospel Travelers, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Mr. Sun, JD Clayton, Peter One, Aurelio Martinez, Eric Mingus, and more.

“FreshGrass is the first music festival we ever held at the Momentary, and it’s successfully paved the way for the premier music venue this space has become,” says Jill Wagar, director of the Momentary. “Now in its fourth year, we’re excited to welcome our community back to FreshGrass and give them the unique opportunity to see Grammy Award-winning artists, special commissions, and world premieres live and up-close.

“This is a can’t-miss event that has truly become a beloved tradition here in Bentonville.”

Family-friendly activities, vendors, line dancing, industry workshops and a curated selection of food and beverage vendors, including a pop-up dining experience from Crystal Bridges Museum’s Executive Chef Timothy Ordway will also be on the agenda. And programming will include House of Songs’ SongRider, with original songs crafted by musicians and outdoor culture leaders during biking excursions; and “Belly of the Beast”, a theatrical work by Jefferson Pinder featuring a genre-face off between gospel and bluegrass. Commissioned by the Momentary for the Barn, the work will rely on sound, music and language as a catalyst for understanding difference.

Other commissions made especially for FreshGrass will premiere at the festival as well.

Aoife O’Donovan with the FreshGrass Chamber Orchestra will perform “America, Come,” a musical exploration of voting rights for women inspired by the lives, letters and speeches of the president of the National American Woman Suffrage Association during the summer of 1920. Mr. Sun will perform a new re-interpretation of Duke Ellington’s interpretation of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, and Eric Mingus & the Sacred Routes Vocal Ensemble will perform “Sacred Routes,” using words and melody to trace the roots of our human connection, with emphasis on human migration.

But First!

If you can’t wait for another festival, our locals have got you covered.

Mark your calendars for the Fayetteville Pop Festival coming to George’s Majestic Lounge March 17 with local artists and vendors and live music from White Mansion, Yuni Wa, Pura Coco, The Phlegms, Monk Is King, Moonsong, Ben Del Shreve and Jasper Logan. Limited first-come, first-serve tickets are available for Mimosas and Poses with live music from Jim & Juice and a yoga session from Jim’s Gym. General admission is $12 before March 17 at Stubs.net.

Opal Agafia’s Ozark Mountain Soul fest is back April 4-8 with performances by Agafia and her band, North Mississippi All Stars, Melissa Carper, the Del McCoury Band, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Patti Steel Band, The Matchsellers, Chucky Waggs & Co., Dirtfoot, Kyle Tuttle, Chris Thompson and Coral Creek, Town Mountain, Monk Is King, Magnolia Brown, Pretend Friend, Sunny War, Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion, Red Oak Ruse, Friends of the Phamily, The Shiny Object and Front Porch at The Farm in Eureka Springs. More information at opalagafia.com/ozarkmountainsoulfestival.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Songwriters in the Round with Jasper Logan, Auralai, Ciavash Zaifi (The Irie Lions) and Randall Shreve, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15; The Phase, Thru It All, 7 p.m. Feb. 16; Time Keepers Classic Rock, 8 p.m. March 1; City Grey album release party, 8 p.m. March 3; Wunderpus featuring Amie Bishop, 8 p.m. March 15; Honky Tonk Night with Jukebox Confession and Church Street, 7 p.m. March 16; Good Morning Bedlam, 8 p.m. April 14.

The Momentary — 3DeadIdols, Avian Alia, Lydia Newsom and DK Star God, 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Little Joe and La Familia, 7 p.m. Feb. 24; Official Momentous Pre-Party, 7 p.m. March 8; FreshGrass, May 17-18. Just announced: Portugal. The Man, July 7.

Undercroft — Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; Vinyl Nights with Bentonville Radio, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar — Alyssa Galvan, 7 p.m. Feb. 16; Bryan Copeland, 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Jenna & Tony, 7 p.m. Feb. 23; Whiskey Menders, 7 p.m. March 1; 96 Miles, 7 p.m March 2.

Gotahold Brewing — Some Guy Named Robb, 5 p.m. Feb. 17; Pat Ryan Key, 5 p.m. Feb. 18; Micah Bell, 5 p.m. March 9; Southbound, 4 p.m. March 10.

Rowdy Beaver Tavern — The Nighttimers, 7 p.m. Feb. 24.

Chelsea’s — Flipoff Pirates, 9 p.m. March 19.

FAYETTEVILLE

Arsaga’s at the Mill — Dana Louise, Jude Brothers and Large Brush Collection, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 (tickets on Eventbrite).

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Walton Arts Center — SoNA’s Defying Expectations, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17; David Foster & Katharine McPhee, 7 p.m. Feb. 29; The Comedy Zone: Dave Williamson, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29; West Street Live: Lee Rocker, 7:30 p.m. March 2.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — Meadowlark, 7 p.m. Feb. 16; Buddy Shute & Friends, 6 p.m. Feb. 20; Project 1268, 7 p.m. Feb. 24; Q.G. The BlacKnight, Avian Alia, Stoney Jackson, Dq Emcee, 7 p.m. Feb. 29; Cherise Carver, 7 p.m. March 5; Peter Rexford, 6 p.m. March 7; Rachel B Band, 7 p.m. March 8.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Dan Bern, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18; Bluegrass Jam, 6 p.m. Feb. 19; Langan Band, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28.

Mount Sequoyah — Holy Anvil Recording Co. presents Gardensnakes, John Charles and the Cold Cuts, and Idle Valley, 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Shannon Wurst, March 9; Jude Brothers, March 30; Smokey and the Mirror, April 14; Dylan Earl, May 11; Shiloh Old Time Pickers, May 18 at Vesper Point.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Happy hour with Ultra Suede, 6 p.m., Jed Harrelson and Ozark Riviera, 9 p.m. Feb. 16; Funk Factory, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 17; Charlie Mellinger Band and Jackson Stokes, 8 p.m. Feb. 18; Olympics, Moonsong and Heather, 8 p.m. Feb. 21; Brody McKinney and Braydon Watts, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 22.

JJ’s Live — Warren Zeiders, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; Casey Donahew, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17; Randy Rogers Band, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23; Jake Scott, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24; The Dead South, Feb. 27; CANCELED podcast tour with Tana Mongeau and Brooke Shoefield, Feb. 29; The Brook & The Bluff, March 1; Flipturn, March 6; Red Clay Strays, March 7; Dave Matthews Tribute, 7 p.m. March 9; Geoff Tate & Adrian Vandenberg, March 12; Lil Xan, March 14; Descendants and Circle Jerks, March 26; Waka Flocka Flame, March 18; Sierra Ferrell, March 19; Flatland Cavalry, March 27; Upchurch and Friends, April 5; Clutch, May 15; Taking Back Sunday, May 21.

Smoke and Barrel — White Mansion, Sleep Clinic and Damien Herse, 9 p.m. Feb. 24; Riki and Modeling, 7 p.m. March 4; Burned Up Bled Dry, TV Preacher and Chrono Wizard, 9 p.m. March 15.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — KC Shornima, Feb. 16-17.

Goat Lab Brewery — Notable Wednesdays with Kevin and Murray featuring local musicians starting at 5:3o p.m. every Wednesday with Bob Holland, Feb. 21; Jerrod Mounce, Feb. 28; TJ Scarlett, March 6; Jon Dooly, March 13; Chris Arcana, March 20; Michael Cooper, March 27.

Morano’s — Jim Mills Easy Sunday, 5 to 7 p.m. Sundays; Brick Fields, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays.

RIVER VALLEY

Cousins Music Upstairs — Burned Up Bled Dry, Union of a Dying Sun and TV Preacher, 8 p.m. Feb. 17.

Hero’s — Obliviate, Angel Flesh, Orphan Krippler and Protohive, 8 p.m. Feb. 16; Thru It All, Always Tired and Not The Sun, 8 p.m. Feb. 17; Exit Se7en, Alan Doyle and Anything or Everything, 8 p.m. Feb. 23; James Strong Band, 8 p.m. Feb. 24; Grand Inquisitor, Blind Oath, Angel Flesh and Mortalus, 8 p.m. March 9.

King Opera House — Michael Jackson Tribute, March 2; Glen Miller Orchestra, April 6; William Lee Martin, June 8.

The Vault 1905 Sports Grill — Sadie Bass, 7 p.m. Feb. 15.

Skokos Performing Arts Center — Portrait of Aretha, 7:30 p.m. March 2.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Aaron Lewis, 7 p.m. Feb. 23; Fort Smith Symphony: Modern Moves & Epic Journeys, 7 p.m. March 2; We Are Messengers, 7 p.m. March 11.

TempleLive — Saint Asonia & Black Stone Cherry, 8 p.m. Feb. 16; That Arena Rock Show, 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Marty Stuart, 8 p.m. Feb. 22; Blackberry Smoke, 7 p.m. March 1; Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 8 p.m. March 14; Frank Foster, 8 p.m. March 16; Shenandoah, 8 p.m. March 21; Croche Plays Croche 50th Anniversary, 7 p.m. March 26; Hairball, 8 p.m. May 6; Creed Fisher, 8 p.m. May 3; Zach Rushing, 7:30 p.m. May 31.

Majestic Fort Smith — Trenton Fletcher and Noah Bowman, 7 p.m. Feb. 16; Chad Cooke Band, 7 p.m. March 9; Southhall and Them Dirty Roses, 8 p.m. April 19; Seventh Day Slumber, Shallow Side, Magdalene Rose and Love The Hate, 6 p.m. April 25; Morgan Wade, 8 p.m. May 3.

Riverwind Casino — Scotty McCreery, 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Jay Leno, 8 p.m. March 15.

Choctaw Casino Pocola — Josh Abbott, 8 p.m. March 9; Chayce Beckham, 8 p.m. April 5.

ROGERS

Pub on the Bricks — Jeff Horton Trio, 7 p.m. Feb. 16.

SPRINGDALE

The Medium — Matteo Cassi and Craig Colorusso, March 13; Cameron Summer and Theresa Delaplain, April 17; Joe Distrom and Patti Steel, May 15; Pura Coco and Avery Bruce, June 12.

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 8 p.m. Thursday with Dwayne Duke, Alex Just and Kyle Huber, Feb. 15; Trever Carreon and Seth Dees, Feb. 22; Gabbie Watts, Feb. 29; Scott Shaffer, March 7; Dayton Bisset and Christophe Jean, March 14; Spencer Hicks, Jeremy Hellwig and J.C. Sibala, March 21.

Tontitown Winery — Rumours, Feb. 16; Amber & Will, Feb. 17; Maud Crawford, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23; The Atlantics, Feb. 24.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com