LIVE! Music: Music on the Mountain, Folk Center announce concerts, Willi Carlisle releases ‘Critterland’ February 9, 2024

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

Mount Sequoyah has announced the return of the spring Music on the Mountain series kicking off March 9 with Shannon Wurst; Jude Brothers on March 30; Smokey and the Mirror, April 14; Dylan Earl, May 11; and an old-school style Arkansas fiddle party with the Shiloh Old Time Pickers, May 18 at Vesper Point. Openers for the season will include Jessi Morrison, Sun Son (KC Floyd), Lillyanna, and Drew Hudson Rogers.

The outdoor concerts are free in 2024 courtesy of an Arkansas Heritage Grant from the Division of Arkansas Heritage, but reservations are required. Concertgoers are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets and dancing shoes plus there will be seating on the pews. A limited selection of snacks and drinks will be for sale. There will be an inclement weather backup in Clapp Auditorium, so all concerts will happen as scheduled.

Ozark Folk Center

Coming to Ozark Highlands Theater for the April 2 to Oct. 26 season at the Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View are: The Committee of One Hundred Presents: Next Generation Benefit Concert, April 20; Dulcimer Jamboree Concerts & Contests, April 26-27; Homecoming Hootenanny, May 24-25; John Prine Tribute Concert, June 8; Arkansas Fiddle & Banjo Championships & Concert, Aug. 3; Bluegrass & Fried Chicken (fried chicken sold separately), Aug. 23-24; Fiddle & Clog Starring April Verch, Sept. 7; Stringband Music & Arts Festival, Oct. 11-12; and The Committee of One Hundred Presents: Next Generation Benefit Concert, Oct. 26.

“We’re pleased to announce some promising new events at the Folk Center this spring including our Homecoming Hootenanny on Memorial Day weekend and the John Prine Tribute in June,” said Keith Symanowitz, Ozark Folk Center State Park’s promotions director. “If you appreciate authenticity as much as musical talent, we believe this will be a special season at the center for fans of traditional music.”

Music & Craft Season Passes to the Ozark Folk Center State Park are available for $90 (adults) and $45 (children 6-12). More information and passes at OzarkFolkCenter.Ticketleap.com.

The Ozark Folk Center State Park will open for the season April 2 and offer live music and entertainment in the Craft Village 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday. Village artisans make, demonstrate and sell a variety of handcrafted goods like wheel-thrown pottery, hand-dipped candles, wooden toys, stationary, stained glass and more.

Willi Carlisle

Already earning praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, The Associated Press and other fellow songwriters like BJ Barham and Tyler Childers, Willi Carlisle released “Critterland” into the wild last month.

Produced by the Grammy Award-nominated Darrell Scott, “Critterland” considers questions of where we come from and where we are going. On the album, Carlisle takes on human suffering through stories about forbidden love, loss, generational trauma, addiction, and suicide, believing that by processing the traits and trauma we inherit, he can reach a deeper understanding of what it means to succeed and to exist.

Carlisle returns to the road with his own headlining tour this month followed by a run of shows in June supporting Tyler Childers. He performs April 6 at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Emily Elgin, 7 p.m. Feb. 8; Pretty Big Deal, 8 p.m. Feb. 9; Flannigan’s Right Hook (proceeds to KOBV), 7 p.m. Feb. 10; Songwriters in the Round with Jasper Logan, Auralai, Ciavash Zaifi (The Irie Lions) and Randall Shreve, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15; The Phase, Thru It All, 7 p.m. Feb. 16; Time Keepers Classic Rock, 8 p.m. March 1; City Grey album release party, 8 p.m. March 3; Wunderpus featuring Amie Bishop, 8 p.m. March 15; Honkey Tonk Night with Jukebox Confession and Church Street, 7 p.m. March 16; Good Morning Bedlam, 8 p.m. April 14.

The Momentary — 3DeadIdols, Avian Alia, Lydia Newsom and DK Star God, 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Little Joe and La Familia, 7 p.m. Feb. 24; Official Momentous Pre-Party, 7 p.m. March 8.

Undercroft — Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; Vinyl Nights with Bentonville Radio, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar — Eureka Waters, 7 p.m. Feb. 9; Avery Waltz, 7 p.m. Feb. 10; Alyssa Galvan, 7 p.m. Feb. 16; Bryan Copeland, 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Jenna & Tony, 7 p.m. Feb. 23; Whiskey Menders, 7 p.m. March 1; 96 Miles, 7 p.m March 2.

Gotahold Brewing — Tom Pevear, 4 p.m. Feb. 11; Some Guy Named Robb, 5 p.m. Feb. 17; Pat Ryan Key, 5 p.m. Feb. 18; Micah Bell, 5 p.m. March 9; Southbound, 4 p.m. March 10.

FAYETTEVILLE

Walton Arts Center — SoNA’s Defying Expectations, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17; David Foster & Katharine McPhee, 7 p.m. Feb. 29; The Comedy Zone: Dave Williamson, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29; West Street Live: Lee Rocker, 7:30 p.m. March 2.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — Rachel B Band, 7 p.m. Feb. 9; Michael Bewley, 7 p.m. Feb. 10; Meadowlark, 7 p.m. Feb. 16; Buddy Shute & Friends, 6 p.m. Feb. 20; Project 1268 7 p.m. Feb. 24.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Soldier Songs & Voices Jam & Gathering, 2 p.m., 21 & Under Jam, 5 p.m. Feb. 11; Irish Jam, 6 p.m. Feb. 12; Dan Bern, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18; Bluegrass Jam, 6 p.m. Feb. 19; Langan Band, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28.

Fayetteville Town Center — Arkansas Gospel Chorale and HBCU Marching Band, 3 p.m. and then Akeem Kemp, Michael Fields Jr., Branjae Jackson, Lyfe Jennings and Young Joc, 7 p.m. Feb. 10.

Mount Sequoyah — Holy Anvil Recording Co. presents Gardensnakes, John Charles and the Cold Cuts, and Idle Valley, 7 p.m. Feb. 17. See above for Music on the Mountain info.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Squirrel Flower with Greg Mendez, 7 p.m. Feb. 8; happy hour with Full House, 6 p.m. and The Emo Night Tour, 9 p.m. Feb. 9; Bob Marley’s 79th Birthday Bash with Rochelle Bradshaw, The Irie Lions, Butterfly, Patti Steel, Jeff Kearney and DJ Hod-I, 7 p.m. Feb. 10; King Cabbage, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12; Lettuce, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 13; Crypta with Vore, The Weeping Gate and Grand Inquisitor, 8 p.m. Feb. 14; happy hour with Ultra Suede, 6 p.m., Jed Harrelson and Ozark Riviera, 9 p.m. Feb. 16; Funk Factory, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 17; Charlie Mellinger Band and Jackson Stokes, 8 p.m. Feb. 18; Olympics, Moonsong and Heather, 8 p.m. Feb. 21; Brody McKinney and Braydon Watts, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 22.

JJ’s Live —Dylan Scott, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8; Blank 281, 7 p.m. Feb. 10; Warren Zeiders, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; Casey Donahew, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17; Randy Rogers Band, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23; Jake Scott, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24; The Dead South, Feb. 27; CANCELED podcast tour with Tana Mongeau and Brooke Shoefield, 7 and 9 p.m. Feb. 29; The Brook & The Bluff, March 1; Flipturn, March 6; Red Clay Strays, March 7; Dave Matthews Tribute, 7 p.m. March 9; Geoff Tate & Adrian Vandenberg, March 12; Lil Xan, March 14; Descendants and Circle Jerks, March 26; Waka Flocka Flame, March 18; Sierra Ferrell, March 19; Flatland Cavalry, March 27; Upchurch and friends, April 5; Clutch, May 15; Taking Back Sunday, May 21.

Smoke and Barrel — “Alien Abstraction” album release with Not the Sun and Commandment, 9 p.m. Feb. 10; White Mansion, Sleep Clinic and Damien Herse, 9 p.m. Feb. 24; Riki and Modeling, 7 p.m. March 4; Burned Up Bled Dry, TV Preacher and Chrono Wizard, 9 p.m. March 15.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Derrick Jack, Feb. 9-10; Langston Kerman, Feb. 14; KC Shornima, Feb. 16-17.

Goat Lab Brewery — Notable Wednesdays with Kevin and Murray featuring local musicians starting at 5:3o p.m. every Wednesday with Matt Schmidt, Feb. 7; Bob Holland, Feb. 21; Jerrod Mounce, Feb. 28; TJ Scarlett, March 6; Jon Dooly, March 13; Chris Arcana, March 20; Michael Cooper, March 27.

Morano’s — Jim Mills Easy Sunday, 5 to 7 p.m. Sundays; Brick Fields, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays.

RIVER VALLEY

Cousins Music Upstairs — Burned Up Bled Dry, Union of a Dying Sun and TV Preacher, 8 p.m. Feb. 17.

Hero’s — Rhythm Coalition, 8 p.m. Feb. 9; Dirty Valentines, 8 p.m. Feb. 10; Obliviate, Angel Flesh, Orphan Krippler and Protohive, 8 p.m. Feb. 16; Thru It All, Always Tired and Not The Sun, 8 p.m. Feb. 17; Exit Se7en, Alan Doyle and Anything or Everything, 8 p.m. Feb. 23; James Strong Band, 8 p.m. Feb. 24.

The Bakery District — Fort Smith Jazz Jam 6 p.m. Feb. 8.

King Opera House — Michael Jackson Tribute, March 2; Glen Miller Orchestra, April 6; William Lee Martin, June 8.

The Vault 1905 Sports Grill — Sadie Bass, 7 p.m. Feb. 15.

Skokos Performing Arts Center — Portrait of Aretha, 7:30 p.m. March 2.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Aaron Lewis, 7 p.m. Feb. 23; Fort Smith Symphony: Modern Moves & Epic Journeys, 7 p.m. March 2; We Are Messengers, 7 p.m. March 11.

AJ’s Oyster House — Some Guy Named Robb, 6 p.m. Feb. 8.

TempleLive — Tracy Byrd and Midnight South, 7 p.m. Feb. 9; Saint Asonia & Black Stone Cherry, 8 p.m. Feb. 16; That Arena Rock Show, 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Marty Stuart, 8 p.m. Feb. 22; Blackberry Smoke, 7 p.m. March 1; Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 8 p.m. March 14; Frank Foster, 8 p.m. March 16; Shenandoah, 8 p.m. March 21; Croche Plays Croche 50th Anniversary, 7 p.m. March 26; Hairball, 8 p.m. March 6; Creed Fisher, 8 p.m. May 3; Zach Rushing, 7:30 p.m. May 31.

Majestic Fort Smith — Afroman, 91 Thompson & Swayzee Beats and DJ D Sewell, 7 p.m. Feb. 8; Casper McWade, 7 p.m. Feb. 10; Trenton Fletcher and Noah Bowman, 7 p.m. Feb. 16; Chad Cooke Band, 7 p.m. March 9; Southhall and Them Dirty Roses, 8 p.m. April 19; Seventh Day Slumber, Shallow Side, Magdalene Rose and Love The Hate, 6 p.m. April 25; Morgan Wade, 8 p.m. May 3.

Riverwind Casino — Scotty McCreery, 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Jay Leno, 8 p.m. March 15. riverwind.com/events/category/entertainment/

Farewell Party — Oreo Blue, 8 p.m. Feb. 10.

Choctaw Casino Pocola — Josh Abbott, 8 p.m. March 9; Chayce Beckham, 8 p.m. April 5.

ROGERS

Pub on the Bricks — Jeff Horton Trio, 7 p.m. Feb. 16.

SPRINGDALE

The Medium — Mixtape Music Series with Jacob McCoy Burton and The Adorners, Feb. 14; Matteo Cassi and Craig Colorusso, March 13; Cameron Summer and Theresa Delaplain, April 17; Joe Distrom and Patti Steel, May 15; Pura Coco and Avery Bruce, June 12.

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 8 p.m. Thursday with Cori Stewart and Jay Light, Feb. 8; Dwayne Duke, Alex Just and Kyle Huber, Feb. 15; Trever Carreon and Seth Dees, Feb. 22; Gabbie Watts, Feb. 29; Scott Shaffer, March 7; Dayton Bisset and Christophe Jean, March 14; Spencer Hicks, Jeremy Hellwig and J.C. Sibala, March 21.

Tontitown Winery — Morgan Squared, Feb. 9; Bert and Heather, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10; Rumours, Feb. 16; Amber & Will, Feb. 17; Maud Crawford, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23; The Atlantics, Feb. 24.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com