LIVE! Music: Always Tired drops new album, Kurt Allen Band tours NWA and 90LB Wrench rocks benefit show February 1, 2024

MONICA HOOPER and Becca Matin-Brown mhooper@nwaonline.com

“Some trends die; emo is forever.”

Northwest Arkansas’ own Always Tired will drop a vinyl version of their album, “Contact Sports,” on Feb. 2 via Overdue Collection Agency. The album features singles “the weather channel,” a catchy short track about an absent parent, and “teeth,” which reminisces about a former friend. The release is limited to 550 copies on transparent red vinyl with a lyrics sheet. The A-side has six original studio tracks, and the B-Side features live versions of those same tracks in order.

The band recorded the album and live footage with lead guitarist Parker Bradford, bassist Kyle Kaminski and drummer JRD handling various audio and video production aspects.

Overdue Collection Agency donates a portion of profits to charity and mutual aid groups. Always Tired is excited to announce that 25% of all profits will go to the trans resilience group Intransitive in Arkansas.

While demoing and recording their debut album, the emocore band has been busy self-booking tours throughout the Midwest. They’ve been able to open for artists such as Titus Andronicus, Cloakroom and Social Cinema. And they play at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville with Colour Design and Chrono Wizard on Jan. 28. Admission is $10. The show is presented by Holy Anvil Recording Co. and AMMPlify. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Benefit Show

90lb Wrench, JP The Rockstar, William Alexander and many more will perform a benefit show for two friends who lost their home to a fire during the recent cold snap in Northwest Arkansas. Music starts at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at Good Vibrations in Rogers. Admission is $10 at the door, and proceeds go directly to Erin Joy and Jamye Linn, who lost everything in the fire. Those who can’t make it but still want to help out should check out the Facebook event page for a link to their GoFundMe.

Kurt Allen Band

Kansas City’s Kurt Allen Band is bringing the blues to Northwest Arkansas. After a Feb. 1 show at Sticky’s in Little Rock, the band brings their blend of gritty old school blues, vintage soul, swampy Bayou funk and relentless blues-rock Feb. 2 to Meteor Guitar Gallery in Bentonville. The next day they play the Rowdy Beaver Den in Eureka Springs. Find tickets and more information at kurtallenmusic.com.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Kurt Allen Band, 8 p.m. Feb. 2; Emily Elgin, 7 p.m. Feb. 8; Pretty Big Deal, 8 p.m. Feb. 9; Wunderpus featuring Amie Bishop, 8 p.m. March 15.

The Momentary — The Soul Rebels with special guest Talib Kweli, 7 p.m. Feb. 2; 3DeadIdols, Avian Alia, Lydia Newsom and DK Star God, 8 p.m. Feb. 23.

Undercroft — Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; Vinyl Nights with Bentonville Radio, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar — Sprungbilly, 6 p.m. Mondays; Patti Steel, 7 p.m. Feb. 2; Molly Healy (of Ozark Mountain Daredevils), 7 p.m. Feb. 3; Eureka Waters, 7 p.m. Feb. 9; Avery Waltz, 7 p.m. Feb. 10; Alyssa Galvan, 7 p.m. Feb. 16; Bryan Copeland, 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Jenna & Tony, 7 p.m. Feb. 23.

Gotahold Brewing — Tom Pevear, 4 p.m. Feb. 11; Some Guy Named Robb, 5 p.m. Feb. 17; Pat Ryan Key, 5 p.m. Feb. 18; Micah Bell, 5 p.m. March 9; Southbound, 4 p.m. March 10.

FAYETTEVILLE

Morano’s — Buddy Shute & the Motivators’ Mardi Gras Party (with beads, baubles, rumbas and festive dress), 6 p.m. Feb. 3; Jim Mills Easy Sunday, 5 to 7 p.m. Sundays; Brick Fields, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays.

Walton Arts Center — Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2; SoNA’s Defying Expectations, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17; David Foster & Katharine McPhee, 7 p.m. Feb. 29; The Comedy Zone: Dave Williamson, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29; West Street Live: Lee Rocker, 7:30 p.m. March 2.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — Cherise Carver, 7 p.m. Feb. 6; Rachel B Band, 7 p.m. Feb. 9; Michael Bewley, 7 p.m. Feb. 10; Meadowlark, 7 p.m. Feb. 16; Buddy Shute & Friends, 6 p.m. Feb. 20; Project 1268 7 p.m. Feb. 24.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Folk Singing Club, 4 p.m. Feb. 4; 100 BC! Celebrating Barney Kessel and Chet Atkins at 100 concert & gear talk workshop, 7 p.m. Feb. 5; Old Time Jam, 6 p.m. Feb. 6; Soldier Songs & Voices Jam & Gathering, 2 p.m. 21 & Under Jam, 5 p.m. Feb. 11; Irish Jam, 6 p.m. Feb. 12; Dan Bern, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18; Bluegrass Jam, 6 p.m. Feb. 19; Langan Band, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28.

Washington County Fairgrounds — Bonnie Montgomery, stepmom, Sad Palomino and Gardensnakes at Frost Fest, 2-7 p.m. Feb. 3. fossilcovebrewing.com/frost-fest

Fayetteville Town Center — Arkansas Gospel Chorale and HBCU Marching Band, 3 p.m. and then Akeem Kemp, Michael Fields Jr., Branjae Jackson, Lyfe Jennings and Young Joc, 7 p.m. Feb. 10.

Mount Sequoyah — Holy Anvil Recording Co. presents Gardensnakes, John Charles and the Cold Cuts, and Idle Valley, 7 p.m. Feb. 17.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Gary Hutchison’s Bday Bash with Oreo Blue, Nace Brothers and more, 6 p.m. and Sawyer Hill, Ted Hammig & The Campaign and Modeling, 9 p.m. Feb. 2; Frost Fest after-party with The Phlegms and Vintage Pistol, 8 p.m. Feb. 3; Squirrel Flower with Greg Mendez, 7 p.m. Feb. 8; Rochelle Bradshaw, The Irie Lions, Butterfly, Patti Steel, Jeff Kearney and DJ Hod-I, 7 p.m. Feb. 10; King Cabbage, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12; Lettuce, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 13; Crypta with Vore, The Weeping Gate and Grand Inquisitor, 8 p.m. Feb. 14.

JJ’s Live —Dylan Scott, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8; Blank 281, 7 p.m. Feb. 10; Warren Zeiders, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; Casey Donahew, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17; Randy Rogers Band, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23; Jake Scott, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24; The Dead South, Feb. 27; The Brook & The Bluff, March 1; Flipturn, March 6; Red Clay Strays, March 7; Dave Matthews Tribute, 7 p.m. March 9; Geoff Tate & Adrian Vandenberg, March 12; Lil Xan, March 14; Descendents and Circle Jerks, March 26; Waka Flocka Flame, March 18; Sierra Ferrell, March 19; Flatland Cavalry, March 27; Clutch, May 15; Taking Back Sunday, May 21.

Smoke and Barrel — White Mansion, Sleep Clinic and Damien Herse, 9 p.m. Feb. 24; Riki and Modeling, 7 p.m. March 4.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Feb. 1-3 and Office Trivia with Todd Packer, 4 p.m. Feb. 3; Paul Varghese, Feb. 9-10; Lynne Koplitz, Feb. 14; Michael Longfellow, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16-17.

Goat Lab Brewery — Notable Wednesdays with Kevin and Murray featuring local musicians starting at 5:3o p.m. every Wednesday with Matt Schmidt, Feb. 7; Bob Holland, Feb. 21; Jerrod Mounce, Feb. 28; TJ Scarlett, March 6; Jon Dooly, March 13; Chris Arcana, March 20; Michael Cooper, March 27.

RIVER VALLEY

The Bakery District — Fort Smith Jazz Jam moved to 6 p.m. Feb. 8.

King Opera House — Chad Prather (comedy), 7 p.m. Feb. 2; Larry B Soul Experience, 7 p.m. Feb. 3; Michael Jackson Tribute, March 2.

The Vault 1905 Sports Grill — Sadie Bass, 7 p.m. Feb. 15.

Skokos Performing Arts Center — Ryan and Ryan, 4 p.m. Feb. 4; Portrait of Aretha, 7:30 p.m. March 2.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Aaron Lewis, 7 p.m. Feb. 23; Fort Smith Symphony: Modern Moves & Epic Journeys, 7 p.m. March 2; We Are Messengers, 7 p.m. March 11;

La Huerta Mexican Restaurant — Robert Rauch, 6 p.m. Feb. 6.

AJ’s Oyster House — Some Guy Named Robb, 6 p.m. Feb. 8.

TempleLive — Tracy Byrd and Midnight South, 7 p.m. Feb. 9; Saint Asonia & Black Stone Cherry, 8 p.m. Feb. 16; That Arena Rock Show, 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Marty Stuart, 8 p.m. Feb. 22; Blackberry Smoke, 7 p.m. March 1; Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 8 p.m. March 14; Frank Foster, 8 p.m. March 16; Shenandoah, 8 p.m. March 21; Croche Plays Croche 50th Anniversary, 7 p.m. March 26; Hairball, 8 p.m. March 6; Creed Fisher, 8 p.m. May 3; Zach Rushing, 7:30 p.m. May 31.

Majestic Fort Smith — Afroman, 91 Thompson & Swayzee Beats and DJ D Sewell, 7 p.m. Feb. 8; Casper McWade, 7 p.m. Feb. 10; Trenton Fletcher and Noah Bowman, 7 p.m. Feb. 16; Chad Cooke Band, 7 p.m. March 9; Southhall and Them Dirty Roses, 8 p.m. April 19; Seventh Day Slumber, Shallow Side, Magdalene Rose and Love The Hate, 6 p.m. April 25; Morgan Wade, 8 p.m. May 3.

Riverwind Casino — Air Supply, 8 p.m. Feb. 3; Scotty McCreery, 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Jay Leno, 8 p.m. March 15. riverwind.com/events/category/entertainment/

Farewell Party — Oreo Blue, 8 p.m. Feb. 10.

Choctaw Casino Pocola — Josh Abbott, 8 p.m. March 9; Chayce Beckham, 8 p.m. April 5.

ROGERS

Pub on the Bricks — Blue Monday, 7 p.m. Feb. 5; Jeff Horton Trio, 7 p.m. Feb. 16.

SPRINGDALE

The Medium — Mixtape Music Series with Jacob McCoy Burton and The Adorners, Feb. 14; Matteo Cassi and Craig Colorusso, March 13; Cameron Summer and Theresa Delaplain, April 17; Joe Distrom and Patti Steel, May 15; Pura Coco and Avery Bruce, June 12.

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 8 p.m. every Thursday with Cori Stewart and Jay Light, Feb. 8; Dwayne Duke, Alex Just and Kyle Huber, Feb. 15; Trever Carreon and Seth Dees, Feb. 22; Gabbie Watts, Feb. 29; Scott Shaffer, March 7; Dayton Bisset and Christophe Jean, March 14; Spencer Hicks, Jeremy Hellwig and J.C. Sibala, March 21.

Tontitown Winery — Sip and Sing starts at 6:30 p.m. with Take Cover Unplugged, Feb. 2; Morgan Squared, Feb. 9; Bert and Heather, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10; Rumours, Feb. 16; Amber & Will, Feb. 17; Maud Crawford, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23; The Atlantics, Feb. 24.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com