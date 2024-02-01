8 Days a Week



What do YOU want to do?

See Some Art

Artists’ Reception — For an exhibition of art works by Robyn Horn and Sandra Sell, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 1, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. Art on show through April 21. waltonartscenter.org.

Artists’ Reception — For “As We See It,” an Art Ventures exhibition of works by Behnaz Sohrabian, Juliana Duque and Lourdes Valverde, 6 p.m. Feb. 8, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. artventures-nwa.org.

“If Music Is The Food Of Love, Play On” — A group exhibition opening this week, Brews, 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. Free. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

Let the Good Times Roll!

Mardi Gras Coronation Ball — 6-10 p.m. Feb. 2, Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs.

Mardi Gras Night Parade — 6 p.m. Feb. 3, downtown Eureka Springs.

Eat & Drink

Eureka Springs Farmers Market — With breads, mushrooms, meats, music, crafts & more, 8 a.m.-noon Feb. 1, Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway. facebook.com/ESFarmersMarket.

Frost Fest — With craft beers, live music, art, vendors, food trucks and more, 2 p.m. Feb. 3, Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville. $50-$100. fossilcovebrewing.com/frost-fest.

Hear It Here

Sunday Music — With Woven, noon Feb. 4, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Ryan & Ryan — Father and son piano duo, 4 p.m. Feb. 4, Skokos Performing Arts Center in Alma. $25-$35. skokospac.org.

Celebrate Black History

Create A Paper Quilt — Featuring influential African-Americans, all day Feb. 1, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Movie Matinee — Featuring Black actors and directors all month, starting with “Imitation of Life” (1934), 2 p.m. Feb. 2, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Super Saturday — With storyteller Janice Katambwa, 10 a.m. Feb. 3, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Black History Month Celebration — With Mayor Stephanie Orman, the NWA Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and magician Tommy Terrific, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 3, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Take The Kids

Take & Make Craft — Message in a Bottle Valentine, Feb. 5 while supplies last, Fort Smith Main Library. 783-0229.

Second Saturdays — Black History Month, 1, 2 & 3 p.m. Feb. 10, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Day — I Heart Art, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 11, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Museum & Me — Electricity, 9 a.m. Feb. 20, Rogers Historical Museum. Free; best for ages 3-5. Sign up at rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

Learn Something New

Social Sewing Circle — 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 1, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Everyone Can Paint — 2:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 3, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Meet The Author

Meet The Author — With Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, author of “Chain Gang All-Stars,” 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Author Talk — With local authors Craig Froman and Amanda McKinney, 10 a.m. Feb. 3, Carroll Electric Community Room in Berryville. Hosted by Berryville Public Library. Free. 870-423-2323.

Author Talk — With Li Cai, author of “The Two,” 2 p.m. Feb. 3, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Talk — With Jeni Lehmann, romance author, 2 p.m. Feb. 4, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

An Evening With Kiley Reid — Author of “Come and Get It,” set at the University of Arkansas, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

An Afternoon With Nate Powell — Author of “Fall Through,” 2 p.m. Feb. 24, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Autograph Party — With Julie Rogers, author of “Falling Stars,” 1-3 p.m. March 2, Curated in Eureka Springs. 239-3456 or hilka@curatedgalleryandgifts.com.

See The World

Chinese New Year Celebration — 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 3, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Get Healthier

Motion Is Lotion — Movement that soothes, 10 a.m. Feb. 1, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Yoga at the Bakery — 5:30 p.m. Feb. 1, The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

Community Yoga — 2 p.m. Feb. 4, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Ozark Hill Hikers — Choose a 5K or 10K walk, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 10, Pea Ridge Military Park Visitors Center, 15930 E. U.S. 62, Garfield. $2-$3. Email bvvohh@gmail.com.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com