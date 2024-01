Opening Sunday, Amazeum exhibit takes visitors from ‘Moon to Mars’ January 26, 2024



FAQ

‘Moon To Mars’

WHAT — An immersive exhibition for aspiring astronauts, scientists, engineers, and space enthusiasts, including a chance to pilot the Orion Spacecraft amidst celestial orbits, steer a Lunar Rover across uncharted extraterrestrial landscapes, construct moon bases and experience reduced gravity walks.

WHEN — Opens Jan. 28; hours are 1-5 p.m. Sunday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Wednesday; & 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday

WHERE — Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville

COST — $12

INFO — amazeum.org

FYI — Priceless Nights, from 4:30-7:30 Wednesdays, allow patrons to pay as they wish.