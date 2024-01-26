FYI Calendar: The good times start rolling for Mardi Gras Feb. 2 in Eureka Springs January 26, 2024



What do YOU want to do? Here’s a new calendar to help you get out and get involved in our ever-growing arts scene.

Let the Good Times Roll!

Mardi Gras Coronation Ball — 6-10 p.m. Feb. 2, Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs.

Mardi Gras Night Parade — 6 p.m. Feb. 3, downtown Eureka Springs.

Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball — 6 p.m. Feb. 9, Inn of the Ozarks in Eureka Springs.

Mardi Gras Day Parade — 2 p.m. Feb. 10, downtown Eureka Springs. eurekaspringsmardigras.org.

Fat Saturday Parade of Fools — 2 p.m. Feb. 10, downtown Fayetteville. fayettevillemardigras.com.

__

Eat & Drink

Evenings In Eleven — A locally inspired, five-course menu created by Executive Chef Timothy Ordway, 5 & 6 p.m. Thursdays & Fridays, Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. Reservations at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Frost Fest — With craft beers, live music, art, vendors, food trucks and more, 2 p.m. Feb. 3, Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville. $50-$100. fossilcovebrewing.com/frost-fest.

Cupid’s Canvas — Fine wines, gourmet bites and the chance to create a shared masterpiece, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Arts on Main in Van Buren. $65 per couple. Register at artsonmainvb.com.

__

Go Dancing!

Hearts, Boots, and Heels in Harmony — An evening of two-step lessons, line dancing, and info on heart health, mental health, domestic violence, suicide prevention, women’s health and more, 5-9:30 p.m. Feb. 10, Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks, Auditorium, Building 3, Fayetteville. Free. va.gov/fayetteville-arkansas-health-care

__

See Some Art

Artists’ Reception — For “Beyond the Lens,” a teen photography exhibit, plus the debut of a documentary film, 1-3 p.m. Jan. 28, Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artists’ Reception — For an exhibition of art works by Robyn Horn and Sandra Sell, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 1, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. Art on show through April 21. waltonartscenter.org.

—

Make Something

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

—

Hear It Here

Ryan & Ryan — Father and son piano duo, 4 p.m. Feb. 4, Skokos Performing Arts Center in Alma. $25-$35. skokospac.org.

__

Audition

Shiloh Singers — Delayed by weather to 6 p.m. Jan. 29, in the choir room at First United Methodist Church in Springdale. Find out more on the Shiloh Singers Facebook page.

—

Celebrate Black History

Create A Paper Quilt — Featuring influential African-Americans, all day Feb. 1, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Movie Matinee — Featuring Black actors and directors all month, starting with “Imitation of Life” (1934), 2 p.m. Feb. 2, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Super Saturday — With storyteller Janice Katambwa, 10 a.m. Feb. 3, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Black History Month Celebration — With Mayor Stephanie Orman, the NWA Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and magician Tommy Terrific, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 3, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

—

Learn Something New

Lifewriters — Write and share the story of your own life, 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 29, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Music, Society & Identity — What is the role of music in our present-day society, 6 p.m. Jan. 30, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Contemporary Dance Class — With NWA Movement Hub, 9 a.m. Jan. 29 or 6 p.m. Jan. 31, The Momentary in Bentonville. $15. Sign up at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Social Sewing Circle — 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 1, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Everyone Can Paint — 2:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 3, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Exploring Your Family History — With the Genealogy Department, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 6, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

__

Make Something

Sew Simple — Make an oven mitt, 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 3, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Bean Mosaic Valentines — 1-3 p.m. Feb. 3, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Necklace Making Workshop — With Margaret Grubb, 5-7 p.m. Feb. 13, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Register at fsram.org/education.

A Glass Canvas — Digital art with Jan Graham McMillen, 1-3 p.m. Feb. 17, Arts on Main in Van Buren. Free. Register at artsonmainvb.com.

—

Read a Book

Hoopla Book Club — A new book club starting with “Endless Nights” by Agatha Christie, 2 p.m. Jan. 30, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Entrepreneurs Book Club — Noon Feb. 1, Bookish in the Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bookishfs.com.

Romance Book Club — “The No-Show” by Beth O’Leary, 6 p.m. Feb. 1, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Meet The Author — With Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, author of “Chain Gang All-Stars,” 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2, Bentonville Public Library. Free; note date change! bentonvillelibrary.org.

Author Talk — With Li Cai, author of “The Two,” 2 p.m. Feb. 3, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Talk — With Jeni Lehmann, romance author, 2 p.m. Feb. 4, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Hit The Road

Joyce Carol Oates — Author of bestselling novels, critically acclaimed collections of short fiction, essays, plays, poetry, a memoir, “A Widow’s Story,” and an unlikely bestseller, “On Boxing,” in an onstage chat with Cady Shaw, director of the Woody Guthrie Center, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17, Williams Theater at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. $30-$60. tulsapac.com.

—

See The World

Chinese New Year Celebration — 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 3, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

—

Get Healthier

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m. Jan. 29, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Yoga at the Bakery — 5:30 p.m. Feb. 1, The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

__

Here It Hear

Sunday Music — With Woven, noon Feb. 4, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

__

Send your organization’s events to bmartin@nwaonline.com to be included.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com