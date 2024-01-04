LIVE! A Music Calendar: Adeem The Artist performs with Ashtyn Barbaree, Dylan Earl in Bentonville January 4, 2024

MONICA HOOPER and Becca Matin-Brown mhooper@nwaonline.com

“Humor has always been a part of my life,” explains Adeem the Artist, citing comedians Andy Kaufman and Sarah Silverman as artistic influences in addition to musicians like John Prine and Blind Boy Fuller.

Adeem The Artist performs Jan. 5 at The Momentary in Bentonville. Local country crooner Dylan Earl and Americana artist Ashtyn Barbaree will warm up the stage for The Artist at 8 p.m. in RØDE House. Tickets are $15-$30.

Growing up, first in North Carolina and later in Syracuse, N.Y., Adeem quickly realized that with the right delivery, dark jokes could offer a socially acceptable way to open up about the tough stuff. “My parents are both from a lot of generational trauma, and I was born right at the heart of it,” they say. “Humor is just how we survived.”

From their earliest self-released EPs to 2021’s “Cast-Iron Pansexual” — the album that earned praise from Rolling Stone and American Songwriter for its examination of faith, sexual identity and self-acceptance — Adeem the Artist has continued to build a following by blending Appalachian musical influences and poetic flair with a healthy dose of comedic instinct.

When Adeem turned to fans to support the follow-up album to “Cast-Iron Pansexual,” thousands obliged. Dubbing it a “redneck fundraiser,” the seventh-generation Carolinian raised the money to release “White Trash Revelry” by asking for one dollar at a time through social media. “With four quarters and a Venmo,” they joked, “baby, you can make this dream come true.” Adeem emerged from the fundraiser $15,000 later with a name for their new record label — Four Quarters Records — and the resolve to write an unapologetic next chapter.

Next up at The Momentary, host and veteran bluegrass musician Nick Forster of the national radio program and podcast eTown is back Jan. 10 with country, indie and soul singer-songwriter Langhorne Slim and Texas-based duo Greyhounds for an evening of music and conversation. Tickets are $20-$33.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — The Time Keepers Classic Rock , 7 p.m. Jan. 13; Songwriters in the Round “duos” with One Penny Shy and March to August, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18; Wunderpus featuring Amie Bishop, 8 p.m. March 15.

The Momentary — Adeem the Artist, Ashtyn Barbaree and Dylan Earl, 8 p.m. Jan. 5; eTown Live Radio Taping: Langhorne Slim and Briscoe, 7 p.m. Jan. 10 and with James McMurtry and Erin Rae, 7 p.m. Jan. 12; Soccer Mommy, 8 p.m. Jan. 13; Astral Project, 7 p.m. Jan. 26; Junior Brown, 7 p.m. Jan. 27; The Soul Rebels with special guest, Talib Kweli, 7 p.m. Feb. 2; 3DeadIdols, Avian Alia, Lydia Newsom and DK Star God, 8 p.m. Feb. 23.

Undercroft — Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; Vinyl Nights with Bentonville Radio, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

EUREKA SPRINGS

The Aud — Old Crow Medicine Show, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20.

Basin Park Hotel — Ozark Mountain Music Festival with Pixie and the Partygrass Boys, The Hillbenders, Pert Near Sandstone, Cate Brothers, Kyle Tuttle, Handmade Moments, Stillhouse Junkies, 3 Penny Acre, The Fretliners, Chicken Wire Empire, Chucky Waggs & The Company of Raggs, Front Porch, Dance Monkey Dance!, Justin Hiltner, Reverend Hylton, John Depew, Goldpine, Ron Landis, Trevor Clark, The Nighttimeers, Casey and the Atta Boys, The Spooklights, JR Soapbox Band, Dead Man Flats, Dimetrip, March to August, Kate Kristine, Steve Jones, Dale Kellison, Mountain Alice, Jeff Lee and Korey McKelvey, Jan. 18-21. ozarkmountainmusicfestival.com

FAYETTEVILLE

American Legion Post 27 — Sweaterfest with Dryer Fire, Obliviate, Heldtight, Death Rattle, Take//Rest and Second Life, 7 p.m. Jan. 13.

Nomad’s Trailside — TV Preacher, Bellwether Sirens and The Idioms, 8 p.m. Jan. 6.

JJ’s Live — Fit for a King and The Devil Wears Prada, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17; Breaking Benjamin Unplugged, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20; Red NOT Chili Peppers, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27; Dylan Scott, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8; Blank 281, 7 p.m. Feb. 10; Warren Zeiders, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; Casey Donahew, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17; Randy Rogers Band, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23; Jake Scott, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24.

Morano’s — Jim Mills Easy Sunday, 5 to 7 p.m. Sundays; Brick Fields, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Happy hour with Boston Mountain Playboys, 6 p.m. and 1Oz Jig, 9 p.m. Jan. 5; Ozark Blues Society Bound for Beale Street, 6 p.m. Jan. 7; Musicians for Suicide Awareness, 6 p.m. Jan. 8; That 1 Guy, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 11; happy hour with Ultra Suede, 6 p.m. and Friends of the Phamily, 9 p.m. Jan. 12; The Ultimate Prince Tribute, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 13; comedy night with Connor Hangsleben, 7 p.m. Jan. 14; An Evening with Lotus, 8 p.m. Jan. 17.

Walton Arts Center — Tammy Pescatelli, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11; Trey Kennedy, 7 p.m. Jan. 12; Loston Harris Trio, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13; SoNA’s The Great Unknown, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20; Galvin Cello, 7 p.m. Jan. 30; Damn Tall Buildings, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1; Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2.

Smoke and Barrel — The Salesman, Far Beyond Drunk and Hoss, 8 p.m. Jan. 13; Dirt Mother, Mammoth Caravan and Ghost Hollow, 9 p.m. Jan. 20; Jesse Welles and Gardensnakes, 9 p.m. Jan. 27.

Tin Roof Fayetteville — Randall Shreve, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — Meadowlark, 7 p.m. Feb. 16.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Folk Singing Club, 4 p.m. Jan. 7; Irish Jam, 6 p.m. Jan. 8; original songs open mic, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9; Soldier Songs & Voices Jam and gathering, 2 p.m. then 21 & Under Jam, 5 p.m. Jan. 14; Bluegrass Jam, 6 p.m. Jan. 15; Old Time Jam, 6 p.m. Jan. 16; Dad Jam, 7 p.m. Jan. 20; Irish Jam, 6 p.m. Jan. 22; Robert Ellis songwriting workshop and concert, Jan. 27. folkschooloffayetteville.org.

Washington County Fairgrounds — Bonnie Montgomery, stepmom, Sad Palomino and Gardensnakes at Frost Fest, 2-7 p.m. Feb. 3.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Tony Deyo, Jan. 5-6; Claude Stuart, Jan. 12-13; Adam Hunter, Jan. 19-20; Kevin McCaffery, Jan. 26-27; Mike Palascak, Jan. 31; David Koechner, Feb. 1-3 and Office Trivia with Todd Packer, 4 p.m. Feb. 3; Paul Varghese, Feb. 9-10; Lynne Koplitz, Feb. 14; Michael Longfellow, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16-17.

RIVER VALLEY

Hero’s — Heldtight, Virtue, Open Kasket and Mazenko, 8 p.m. Jan. 5; Baitknife, 8 p.m. Jan. 6; Livewire, 8 p.m. Jan. 20; The Swade Diablos, 8 p.m. Jan. 27.

Skokos Performing Arts Center — Ryan and Ryan, 4 p.m. Feb. 4; Portrait of Aretha, 7:30 p.m. March 2.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Aaron Lewis, 7 p.m. Feb. 23; Fort Smith Symphony: Modern Moves & Epic Journeys, 7 p.m. March 2.

TempleLive — Tyler Halverson, 7 p.m. Jan. 26; Tracy Byrd, 7 p.m. Feb. 9; Saint Asonia & Black Stone Cherry, 8 p.m. Feb. 16; That Arena Rock Show, 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Marty Stuart, 8 p.m. Feb. 22; Blackberry Smoke, 7 p.m. March 1; Frank Foster, 8 p.m. March 16; Shenandoah, 8 p.m. March 21; Croche Plays Croche 50th Anniversary, 7 p.m. March 26; Hairball, 8 p.m. March 6; Creed Fisher, 8 p.m. May 3; Zach Rushing, 7:30 p.m. May 31.

Majestic Fort Smith — Craig Wayne Boyd, 7 p.m. Jan. 12; Southhall and Them Dirty Roses, 8 p.m. April 19.

AACLive! — Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Feb. 1. aaclive.com.

Riverwind Casino —Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Jan. 12; Clay Walker, 8 p.m. Jan. 13; Jo Koy, 7 p.m. Jan. 27; Air Supply, 8 p.m. Feb. 3; Scotty McCreery, 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Jay Leno, 8 p.m. March 15. riverwind.com/events/category/entertainment/

Bricktown Brewery — Some Guy Named Robb, 6 p.m. Jan. 27. sgnrobb.com

Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland — Bellamy Brothers, 9 p.m. Jan. 26.

ROGERS

The Music Depot — Arkansas Film and Music Expo, Feb. 9-10. Tuesday Night Jams each week from 6:30-8:30 p.m. musicmovesar.com/events/

SPRINGDALE

The Medium — Mixtape Music Series with Conner Brogan and Yuni Wa, Jan. 17; Jacob McCoy Burton and The Adorners, Feb. 14; Matteo Cassi and Craig Colorusso, March 13; Cameron Summer and Theresa Delaplain, April 17; Joe Distrom and Patti Steel, May 15; Pura Coco and Avery Bruce, June 12.

Tontitown Winery — Kevin & Murray, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5.

