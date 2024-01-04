Family Musicians 123 Andrés Play FamJam Saturday At Jones Center January 4, 2024

MONICA HOOPER and Becca Matin-Brown mhooper@nwaonline.com



FAQ

FamJam Saturday:

123 Andrés

WHAT — FamJam Saturdays continue with family movement classes and a performance by 123 Andrés, a Latin Grammy Award-winning husband/wife duo who perform original tunes in Spanish and English. 123 Andrés incorporate language seamlessly into their shows and encourage audiences to sing along in Spanish and English.

WHEN — Saturday, Jan. 6, with an 11 a.m. family movement class; noon-6 p.m. public session swimming; and 12:30-2:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. ice skating. At 2 p.m., 123 Andrés performs in the auditorium

WHERE — The Jones Center in Springdale

COST — Tickets are $10 per person and available at thejonescenter.net/famjam-123-andres-kids-family-bilingual or the welcome desk Monday thru Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Cash or credit card are accepted for in-person purchases.

INFO — thejonescenter.net/famjam