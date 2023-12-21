WAC celebrates with mariachi music December 21, 2023

MONICA HOOPER and Becca Matin-Brown mhooper@nwaonline.com

¡Feliz Navidad! It’s Christmastime south of the border, too, and Latin Grammy-nominated Mariachi Herencia de México brings a blend of Mexican and American Christmas favorites to the Walton Arts Center Dec. 21.

“With half of [Mariachi Herencia de México] being born and raised in the States, we grew up with the best of both worlds: American traditions and Mexican traditions,” says A Very Mariachi Christmas musical director Marco A. Villela. “As kids, not only did we participate in posadas and made tamales and champurrado with our families, but we also enjoyed decorating our houses, exchanging gifts via secret Santa, watching holiday classics like ‘Home Alone,’ ‘Elf,’ etc. It’s something that we’ve had the privilege as first generation born that we’re extremely grateful for!

“We hope audiences enjoy our carefully crafted showcase of music from both Mexico and the United States. Not only are we playing music from the Mexican repertoire, but we also take on classic Christmas carols that have been ‘mariachi-fied’ and arranged for a mariachi ensemble. It’ll be a magical night filled with fun for everyone, and we look forward to play on the stage!”

A Very Mariachi Christmas starts at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Tickets are $10 at waltonartscenter.org or 443-5600.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Songwriters in the Round with John Henry Holthus, Shilah Molina, Brennan Johnson and Adam Johnston, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21; Randall Shreve and Molly Healey, 8 p.m. Dec. 23; New Years Eveee with Fight Dream, Sloeth’n Steady, Bootleg Royal, The Big Sad, The Misdemeanors and Samantha Hunt, 7 p.m. Dec. 30. meteorguitargallery.com

The Momentary — Adeem the Artist, Ashtyn Barbaree and Dylan Earl, 8 p.m. Jan. 5; eTown Live Radio Taping: Langhorne Slim and Briscoe, 7 p.m. Jan. 10 and with James McMurtry and Erin Rae, 7 p.m. Jan. 12; Soccer Mommy, 8 p.m. Jan. 13; Astral Project, 7 p.m. Jan. 26; Junior Brown, 7 p.m. Jan. 27.

Undercroft — Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; Vinyl Nights with Bentonville Radio, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

EUREKA SPRINGS

The Aud — Old Crow Medicine Show, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20. Free Christmas movie, “White Christmas,” 7:15 p.m. Dec. 23.

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar — Shelly Watson Holiday Show, 7 p.m. Dec. 22; Mountain Alice, 7 p.m. Dec. 23; Whiskey Menders, 7 p.m. Dec. 29; Dominic Bryan Roy, 7 p.m. Dec. 30; New Year’s Eve Party with Lead Pipe Conservatory Band, 8 p.m. Dec. 31.

Basin Park Hotel — Ozark Mountain Music Festival with Pixie and the Partygrass Boys, The Hillbenders, Pert Near Sandstone, Cate Brothers, Kyle Tuttle, Handmade Moments, Stillhouse Junkies, 3 Penny Acre, The Fretliners, Chicken Wire Empire, Chucky Waggs & The Company of Raggs, Front Porch, Dance Monkey Dance!, Justin Hiltner, Reverend Hylton, John Depew, Goldpine, Ron Landis, Trevor Clark, The Nighttimeers, Casey and the Atta Boys, The Spooklights, JR Soapbox Band, Dead Man Flats, Dimetrip, March to August, Kate Kristine, Steve Jones, Dale Kellison, Mountain Alice, Jeff Lee and Korey McKelvey, Jan. 18-21. ozarkmountainmusicfestival.com

FAYETTEVILLE

JJ’s Live — Now That’s What I Call a New Year’s Party, 8 p.m. Dec. 31; Fit for a King and The Devil Wears Prada, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17; Breaking Benjamin Unplugged, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20; Red NOT Chili Peppers, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27; Dylan Scott, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8; Blank 281, 7 p.m. Feb. 10; Warren Zeiders, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; Casey Donahew, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17; Randy Rogers Band, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23; Jake Scott, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24.

Morano’s — Jim Mills Easy Sunday, 5 to 7 p.m. Sundays; Brick Fields, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays.

Jammin’ Java — Buddy Shute, 6 p.m. Dec. 22. buddyshute.com

George’s Majestic Lounge — Happy hour with The Cate Brothers and the Nace Brothers, 6 p.m. Dec. 22; Grateful Talking Deadheads, Dec. 22-23; Protohive album release concert with Phlegms, Modeling and Mildenhall, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 28; Isayah’s Allstars, 6 p.m. Dec. 29; The Fabulous Freddie Mercury Experience, 9 p.m. Dec. 29; Arkansauce & Friends with Opal Agafia, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 3o; NYE Bash with Arkansauce & Friends with Feed the Dog, 9 p.m. Dec. 31; happy hour with Boston Mountain Playboys, 6 p.m. and 1Oz Jig, 9 p.m. Jan. 5; Ozark Blues Society Bound for Beale Street, 6 p.m. Jan. 7; Musicians for Suicide Awareness, 6 p.m. Jan. 8.

Walton Arts Center — Live music starts at 6:30 p.m. for Winter Nights with TJ Scarlett Dec. 21 and Jason Burrow, Dec. 22.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — JerGriffin Live, 7 p.m. Dec. 21; Chris Arcana, 6 p.m. Dec. 22; Woven, 7 p.m. Dec. 23; open mic, Dec. 26; Asher Perkins, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 28; Awayne, 7 p.m. Dec. 29; New Years “Eve” with Brian Reding and Montel Chan, 7-9 p.m. Dec. 30; Meadowlark, 7 p.m. Feb. 16.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Old Time Jam, 6 p.m. Jan. 2; Folk Singing Club, 4 p.m. Jan. 7; Irish Jam, 6 p.m. Jan. 8; Original songs open mic, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9; Soldier Songs & Voices Jam and gathering, 2 p.m. then 21 & Under Jam, 5 p.m. Jan. 14; Bluegrass Jam, 6 p.m. Jan. 15; Old Time Jam, 6 p.m. Jan. 16; Dad Jam, 7 p.m. Jan. 20; Irish Jam, 6 p.m. Jan. 22; Robert Ellis songwriting workshop and concert, Jan. 27. folkschooloffayetteville.org.

Fayetteville Square — Christmas Carolers, 6 p.m., Ashtyn Barbaree, 6:45 p.m., Elite Dance Group, 7:30 p.m. and Leyton Robinson, 8:15 p.m. Dec. 22.

Washington County Fairgrounds — Bonnie Montgomery, stepmom, Sad Palomino and Gardensnakes at Frost Fest 2024, 2-7 p.m. Feb. 3.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Magician Andy Gross, Dec. 22-23; La Ron Wright, Dec. 29-30; Tony Deyo, Jan. 5-6; Claude Stuart, Jan. 12-13; Adam Hunter, Jan. 19-20; Kevin McCaffery, Jan. 26-27; Mike Palascak, Jan. 31; David Koechner, Feb. 1-3 and Office Trivia with Todd Packer, 4 p.m. Feb. 3; Paul Varghese, Feb. 9-10; Lynne Koplitz, Feb. 14; Michael Longfellow, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16-17.

RIVER VALLEY

Skokos Performing Arts Center — Ryan and Ryan, 4 p.m. Feb. 4; Portrait of Aretha, 7:30 p.m. March 2.

Club Kinkead’s — Vanessa’s Talent Night, 8 p.m. Dec. 21; Comedy Night, 8 p.m. Dec. 26; Austin Calvillo, 8 p.m. Dec. 27. Dragged out Thursdays and Sunday’s Best with Polly start at 8 p.m. facebook.com/ClubKinkeadsFtSmith.

TempleLive — Tyler Halverson, 7 p.m. Jan. 26; Tracy Byrd, 7 p.m. Feb. 9; Saint Asonia & Black Stone Cherry, 8 p.m. Feb. 16; That Arena Rock Show, 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Marty Stuart, 8 p.m. Feb. 22; Blackberry Smoke, 7 p.m. March 1; Frank Foster, 8 p.m. March 16; Shenandoah, 8 p.m. March 21; Croche Plays Croche 50th Anniversary, 7 p.m. March 26; Hairball, 8 p.m. March 6; Creed Fisher, 8 p.m. May 3; Zach Rushing, 7:30 p.m. May 31.

Hero’s — Ozark Riviera, 8 p.m. Dec. 22; Kiyoko Lee, Steddy Beats and Sweetmotions, 8 p.m. Dec. 23.

Majestic Fort Smith — Nolan Taylor, 7 p.m. Dec. 30; Craig Wayne Boyd, 7 p.m. Jan. 12.

AACLive! — Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Feb. 1. aaclive.com.

Riverwind Casino — Ron White, 7 p.m. Dec. 30; Midland, 9 p.m. Dec. 31; Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Jan. 12; Clay Walker, 8 p.m. Jan. 13; Joy Koy, 7 p.m. Jan. 27; Air Supply, 8 p.m. Feb. 3; Scotty McCreery, 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Jay Leno, 8 p.m. March 15. riverwind.com/events/category/entertainment/

Ava’s at Fianna — Rhythm Coalition, 8 p.m. Dec. 31.

Choctaw Pocola CenterStage — Paul Wall, 8 p.m. Dec. 29. choctawcasinos.com/events/paul-wall/

Bricktown Brewery — Some Guy Named Robb, 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and Jan. 27. sgnrobb.com

Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland — Muddy Boots Line Dancing, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21; Bryan Miller, 5 p.m. Dec. 22; D’Elegantz, 9 p.m. Dec. 22; Johnny Dale Roberts, 5 p.m. Dec. 23; Gabrielle Gore and the Silent Thunder Christmas, 9 p.m. Dec. 23; Muddy Boots Line Dancing, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 28; Dale Johnston, 4 p.m. and Sammy Kershaw, 9 p.m. Dec. 29; Runnin’ On Empty, 11:30 p.m. Dec. 29; Lyle Parman, 5 p.m. and The Richard Rauch Band, 9 p.m. Dec. 30; Jon Dooly, 6 p.m. and FM Live at 10 p.m. Dec. 31; Bellamy Brothers, 9 p.m. Jan. 26.

JJ’s Fort Smith — Music at 6 p.m. weeknights and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday with Mark Albertson, Dec. 22; Barenaked J-Birds, Dec. 23; Cole Huddleston, Dec. 26; Trey Russell, Dec. 27; Git in the Truck, Dec. 29 and Dirty Flannel Shirt, Dec. 30.

ROGERS

The Music Depot — Michael Fields Jr., 7 p.m. Dec. 22; Steve Dixon, 7 p.m. Dec. 23; The Expressions featuring Quantae, 7 p.m. Dec. 30; Arkansas Film and Music Expo, Feb. 9-10. Tuesday Night Jams each week from 6:30-8:30 p.m. musicmovesar.com/events/

SPRINGDALE

Black Apple Hard Cider — Stand-up comedy starts at 8 p.m. on Thursdays with Home for the Holidays Showcase on Dec. 21 and Zach Peterson, Dec. 28.

The Medium — Mixtape Music Series with Conner Brogan and Yuni Wa, Jan. 17; Jacob McCoy Burton and The Adorners, Feb. 14; Matteo Cassi and Craig Colorusso, March 13; Cameron Summer and Theresa Delaplain, April 17; Joe Distrom and Patti Steel, May 15; Pura Coco and Avery Bruce, June 12.

Tontitown Winery — Benton County Line, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 22; The 44 Proof, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29; Kevin & Murray, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

Cherokee Casino & Hotel — Sammy Kershaw, 8 p.m. Dec. 28; Chingy and Petey Pablo featuring DJ Krisstyle, 8 p.m. Dec. 31.

