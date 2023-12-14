LIVE! Music: Sarah McLachlan brings ‘Fumbling Towards Ecstasy’ anniversary tour to AMP December 14, 2023

Last week Sarah McLachlan announced her “Fumbling Towards Ecstasy” 30th anniversary tour with Feist will stop at the Walmart AMP on July 2.

“I think it’s interesting as an artist or as a human for that matter, to be able to go back and look at a postcard of a time in your life and reflect on it,” said McLachlan. “I think this tour is going to be a real walk down memory lane for me, and I’m hoping that my audience, many of whom have been with me for 30 years, will also be able to go back in time with me.”

The summer tour celebrates McLachlan’s highly acclaimed third studio album, “Fumbling Towards Ecstasy,” which was first released Oct. 22, 1993, via Le Studio. The album quickly topped the charts in Canada and went certified Platinum within a few weeks, selling more than 3 million copies worldwide to date. Hit singles include “Possession,” “Hold On,” “Ice Cream” and “Good Enough,” among others.

For the 30th anniversary tour, McLachlan will play the beloved album in its entirety along with her other celebrated songs and $1 per ticket will be donated to the nonprofit Sarah McLachlan School of Music. The school provides music instruction at no cost to children and youth who are facing barriers to access.

Tickets for the July 2 concert range from $40.50 to $150.50 plus fees. Add-ons for the 2024 Walmart AMP season include ultra reserved parking for $60, premier reserved parking for $40, AMP Underground for $59 per person, Fast Track for $10 and lawn chair rentals for $10, collectible tickets for $15, and AMP-branded blankets for $20.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Amy Winehouse Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 16-17; Songwriters in the Round with John Henry Holthus, Shilah Molina, Brennan Johnson and Adam Johnston, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21; Randall Shreve and Molly Healey, 8 p.m. Dec. 23; New Years Eveee with Fight Dream, Sloeth’n Steady, Bootleg Royal, The Big Sad, The Misdemeanors and Samantha Hunt, 7 p.m. Dec. 30. meteorguitargallery.com

The Momentary — ROSSY & Mija, 8 p.m. Dec. 16; Adeem the Artist and Dylan Earl, 8 p.m. Jan. 5; eTown Live Radio Taping: Langhorne Slim and Briscoe, 7 p.m. Jan. 10 and with James McMurtry and Erin Rae, 7 p.m. Jan. 12; Soccer Mommy, 8 p.m. Jan. 13; Astral Project, 7 p.m. Jan. 26; Junior Brown, 7 p.m. Jan. 27. themomentary.org.

Undercroft — Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; Vinyl Nights with Bentonville Radio, 7 p.m. Thursdays. undercroftbar.com/events/.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar — Patti Steel Trio, 7 p.m. Dec. 15; Justin Larkin, 7 p.m. Dec. 16; Shelly Watson Holiday Show, 7 p.m. Dec. 22; Mountain Alice, 7 p.m. Dec. 23; Whiskey Menders, 7 p.m. Dec. 29; Dominic Bryan Roy, 7 p.m. Dec. 30; New Year’s Eve Party with Lead Pipe Conservatory Band, 8 p.m. Dec. 31. facebook.com/wanderoolodge/events

Basin Park Hotel — Ozark Mountain Music Festival with Pixie and the Partygrass Boys, The Hillbenders, Pert Near Sandstone, Cate Brothers, Kyle Tuttle, Handmade Moments, Stillhouse Junkies, 3 Penny Acre, The Fretliners, Chicken Wire Empire, Chucky Waggs & The Company of Raggs, Front Porch, Dance Monkey Dance!, Justin Hiltner, Reverend Hylton, John Depew, Goldpine, Ron Landis, Trevor Clark, The Nighttimeers, Casey and the Atta Boys, The Spooklights, JR Soapbox Band, Dead Man Flats, Dimetrip, March to August, Kate Kristine, Steve Jones, Dale Kellison, Mountain Alice, Jeff Lee and Korey McKelvey, Jan. 18-21. ozarkmountainmusicfestival.com

FAYETTEVILLE

JJ’s Live —Now That’s What I Call a New Year’s Party, 8 p.m. Dec. 31; Fit for a King and The Devil Wears Prada, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17; Breaking Benjamin Unplugged, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20; Red NOT Chili Peppers, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27; Dylan Scott, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8; Blank 281, 7 p.m. Feb. 10; Warren Zeiders, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; Casey Donahew, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17; Randy Rogers Band, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23; Jake Scott, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24.

Morano’s — Jim Mills Easy Sunday, 5 to 7 p.m. Sundays; Brick Fields, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Andy Frasco and Maggie Rose, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Brick Fields, 6 p.m. Dec. 20; happy hour with The Cate Brothers and the Nance Brothers, 6 p.m. Dec. 22; Grateful Talking Deadheads, Dec. 22-23; Protohive album release concert with Phlegms, Modeling and Mildenhall, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 28; Isayah’s Allstars, 6 p.m. Dec. 29; The Fabulous Freddie Mercury Experience, 9 p.m. Dec. 29; Arkansauce & Friends with Opal Agafia, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 3o; NYE Bash with Arkansauce & Friends with Feed the Dog, 9 p.m. Dec. 31; happy hour with Boston Mountain Playboys, 6 p.m. and 1Oz Jig, 9 p.m. Jan. 5; Ozark Blues Society Bound for Beale Street, 6 p.m. Jan. 7; Musicians for Suicide Awarenss, 6 p.m. Jan. 8.

Walton Arts Center — Squirrel Nut Zippers, 7 p.m. Dec. 19; A Very Mariachi Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 21. Live music starts at 6:30 p.m. for Winter Nights with Devanee Williams, Dec. 14; Drew Rogers, Dec. 15; Jason Burrow, (piano) Dec. 16; TJ Scarlett, Dec. 21; Jason Burrow (piano), Dec. 22. waltonartscenter.org.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — Tyler George, 7 p.m. Dec. 14; Michael Rowan, 7 p.m. Dec. 15; DJ Soulfree, 8 p.m. Dec. 16; 3levated Dance, 6 p.m. Dec. 17; Ben Harris, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20; JerGriffin Live, 7 p.m. Dec. 21; Chris Arcana, 6 p.m. Dec. 22; Woven, 7 p.m. Dec. 23; open mic, Dec. 26; Asher Perkins, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 28; Awayne, 7 p.m. Dec. 29; New Years “Eve” with Brian Reding and Montel Chan, 7-9 p.m. Dec. 30; Meadowlark, 7 p.m. Feb. 16.

Mount Sequoyah Center — The Undertones, 5 p.m. Dec. 14; Ukulele Jam, 5 p.m. first and third Sundays. mountsequoyah.org.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Tony Furtado with Luke Price on fiddle, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14; Holiday Carol Singing on the Lawn, 5 p.m. Dec. 15; Ernie Hill presents Story Songs with special guests Still on the Hill and Smokey and the Mirror, 5 p.m. Dec. 17; Old Time Jam, 6 p.m. Dec. 19; Robert Ellis songwriting workshop and concert, Jan. 27. folkschooloffayetteville.org.

Fayetteville Square — Will Gunselman, 6 p.m., School Band, 7:30 p.m. and Jon Dooly, 8:15 p.m. Dec. 15; Christmas Carolers, 6 p.m., Ashtyn Barbaree, 6:45 p.m., Elite Dance Group, 7:30 p.m. and Leyton Robinson, 8:15 p.m. Dec. 22.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Kristen Lindner and Barry Lamnick, Dec. 15-16; magician Andy Gross, Dec. 22-23; La Ron Wright, Dec. 29-30; Tony Deyo, Jan. 5-6; Claude Stuart, Jan. 12-13; Adam Hunter, Jan. 19-20; Kevin McCaffery, Jan. 26-27; Mike Palascak, Jan. 31; David Koechner, Feb. 1-3 and Office Trivia with Todd Packer, 4 p.m. Feb. 3; Paul Varghese, Feb. 9-10; Lynne Koplitz, Feb. 14; Michael Longfellow, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16-17.

RIVER VALLEY

Skokos Performing Arts Center — David Phelps, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Ryan and Ryan, 4 p.m. Feb. 4; Portrait of Aretha, 7:30 p.m. March 2.

Club Kinkead’s — All Of Her, 8 p.m. Dec. 20; Vanessa’s Talent Night, 8 p.m. Dec. 21; Comedy Night, 8 p.m. Dec. 26; Austin Calvillo, 8 p.m. Dec. 27. Dragged out Thursdays and Sunday’s Best with Polly start at 8 p.m. facebook.com/ClubKinkeadsFtSmith.

Fort Smith Brewing Company — Comedy with Sean Patton, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20. facebook.com/rivervalleycomics

TempleLive — Josey Scott’s Saliva, 7 p.m. Dec. 16; Tyler Halverson, 7 p.m. Jan. 26; Tracy Byrd, 7 p.m. Feb. 9; Saint Asonia & Black Stone Cherry, 8 p.m. Feb. 16; That Arena Rock Show, 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Marty Stuart, 8 p.m. Feb. 22; Blackberry Smoke, 7 p.m. March 1; Frank Foster, 8 p.m. March 16; Shenandoah, 8 p.m. March 21; Croche Plays Croche 50th Anniversary, 7 p.m. March 26; Hairball, 8 p.m. March 6; Creed Fisher, 8 p.m. May 3; Zach Rushing, 7:30 p.m. May 31.

Hero’s — Frailstate, JoyBomb and Spacer, 8 p.m. Dec. 15; War Pony, 8 p.m. Dec. 16; Ozark Riviera, 8 p.m. Dec. 22; Kiyoko Lee, Steddy Beats and Sweetmotions, 8 p.m. Dec. 23.

Majestic Fort Smith — Nolan Taylor, 7 p.m. Dec. 30; Craig Wayne Boyd, 7 p.m. Jan. 12.

AACLive! — Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Feb. 1. aaclive.com.

Riverwind Casino — Lee Brice, 8 p.m. Dec. 15; Ron White, 7 p.m. Dec. 30; Midland, 9 p.m. Dec. 31; Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Jan. 12; Clay Walker, 8 p.m. Jan. 13; Joy Koy, 7 p.m. Jan. 27; Air Supply, 8 p.m. Feb. 3; Scotty McCreery, 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Jay Leno, 8 p.m. March 15. riverwind.com/events/category/entertainment/

Ava’s at Fianna — Rhythm Coalition, 8 p.m. Dec. 31.

Choctaw Pocola CenterStage — Paul Wall, 8 p.m. Dec. 29. choctawcasinos.com/events/paul-wall/

Bricktown Brewery — Some Guy Named Robb, 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and Jan. 27. sgnrobb.com

La Huerta on Garrison — JJ & Tristan of JJ Taylor and Bourbon Highway, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15.

Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland — Muddy Boots Line Dancing, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14; Libby Starks, 5 p.m. and Lyle Parman and The Slidebar Band, 9 p.m. Dec. 15; Deana Carter, 9 p.m. Dec. 16; Sammy Kershaw, 9 p.m. Dec. 29.

JJ’s Fort Smith — Jocko, Dec. 13; Robert Rauch Band, Dec. 15; The Clicks, Dec. 16; Robert Rauch, Dec. 19; Brett & Terri, Dec. 20; Mark Albertson, Dec. 22; Barenaked J-Birds, Dec. 23; Cole Huddleston, Dec. 26; Trey Russell, Dec. 27; Git in the Truck, Dec. 29 and Dirty Flannel Shirt, Dec. 30.

ROGERS

The Music Depot — Funk Factory, 7 p.m. Dec. 15; Michael Fields Jr., 7 p.m. Dec. 22; Steve Dixon, 7 p.m. Dec. 23; The Expressions featuring Quantae, 7 p.m. Dec. 30; Arkansas Film and Music Expo, Feb. 9-10. Tuesday Night Jams each week from 6:30-8:30 p.m. musicmovesar.com/events/

SPRINGDALE

Black Apple Hard Cider — Stand-up comedy starts at 8 p.m. on Thursdays with Thomas Nichols, Dec. 14; Home for the Holidays Showcase, Dec. 21; and Zach Peterson, Dec. 28. facebook.com/NaturalStateComedy

The Medium — Happy Holy Gays Winter Concert with Ginger Doss and Lover Lover, 7 p.m. Dec. 15; Off Tha Top | On Tha Spot with Eddie Canyon, Dec. 16; Mixtape Music Series with Conner Brogan and Yuni Wa, Jan. 17; Jacob McCoy Burton and The Adorners, Feb. 14; Matteo Cassi and Craig Colorusso, March 13; Cameron Summer and Theresa Delaplain, April 17; Joe Distrom and Patti Steel, May 15; Pura Coco and Avery Bruce, June 12.

Tontitown Winery — Tater, Butter Bean and Hart, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15; JR Neal Christmas Sip and Sing, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Benton County Line, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 22; The 44 Proof, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29; Kevin & Murray, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5. tontitownwinery.com

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

Cherokee Casino & Hotel — Deana Carter, 9 p.m. Dec. 15; Sammy Kershaw, 8 p.m. Dec. 28.

