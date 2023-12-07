LIVE! Music: Deana Carter plays free shows; Exile brings 60th anniversary tour to Fayetteville December 7, 2023

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

Deana Carter may or may not shave her legs for two upcoming free shows.

Carter performs at 9 p.m. Dec. 15 at SEVEN Bar located inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs and at 9 p.m. Dec. 16 at Lee Creek Tavern located in Cherokee Casino & Hotel in Roland, Okla.

Carter is the renowned artist behind her debut album “Did I Shave My Legs for This?” and the mega hits “Strawberry Wine,” “How Do I Get There” and “You & Tequila” received critical acclaim, including CMA and Grammy nominations. Tickets and more information on this free show are at cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs (800-754-4111) and cherokeecasino.com/roland, (800-256-2338).

Exile

Exile performs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 in the Starr Theater at the Walton Arts Center. America’s s longest-running self-contained band are on their 60th anniversary tour celebrating their chart-topping success on both the pop and country charts with “I Don’t Want To Be A Memory” and “Give Me One More Chance.” The band toured with renowned acts including Aerosmith, Fleetwood Mac, The Oak Ridge Boys, Kenny Rogers and The Judds.

Tickets are $48 for tiered seating and $68 for cabaret tables at waltonartscenter.org.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Sawyer Hill with Mildenhall, 8 p.m. Dec. 8; Bad Habit, 8 p.m. Dec. 9; Amy Winehouse Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 16-17; Songwriters in the Round with John Henry Holthus, Shilah Molina, Brennan Johnson and Adam Johnston, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21; Randall Shreve and Molly Healey, 8 p.m. Dec. 23; New Years Eveee with Fight Dream, Sloeth’n Steady, Bootleg Royal, The Big Sad, The Misdemeanors and Samantha Hunt, 7 p.m. Dec. 30. meteorguitargallery.com

The Momentary — Beer and Carols with Beer & Hymns, 5 p.m. Dec. 10; ROSSY & Mija, 8 p.m. Dec. 16; Adeem the Artist and Dylan Earl, 8 p.m. Jan. 5; eTown Live Radio Taping: Langhorne Slim and Briscoe, 7 p.m. Jan. 10 and with James McMurtry and Erin Rae, 7 p.m. Jan. 12; Soccer Mommy, 8 p.m. Jan. 13; Astral Project, 7 p.m. Jan. 26; Junior Brown, 7 p.m. Jan. 27. themomentary.org.

Undercroft — Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; Vinyl Nights with Bentonville Radio, 7 p.m. Thursdays. undercroftbar.com/events/.

The Record — Golden Dawn Arkestra and Ted Hammig & The Campaign, 7 p.m. Dec. 8. www.SonicGuild.org

CACHE Studios — Jingle Jam Dance Party, 7 p.m. Dec. 8.

EUREKA SPRINGS

The Aud — Free Christmas movies every Friday and Christmas Eve; Ozarks Chorale Sounds of the Season Holiday Concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 10. visiteurekasprings.com/events/category/the-aud/

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar — Sprungbilly, 6 p.m. Dec. 4; 96 Miles, 7 p.m. Dec. 8; Patti Steel Trio, 7 p.m. Dec. 15; Justin Larkin, 7 p.m. Dec. 16; Shelly Watson Holiday Show, 7 p.m. Dec. 22; Mountain Alice, 7 p.m. Dec. 23; Whiskey Menders, 7 p.m. Dec. 29; Dominic Bryan Roy, 7 p.m. Dec. 30; New Year’s Eve Party with Lead Pipe Conservatory Band, 8 p.m. Dec. 31. facebook.com/wanderoolodge/events

FAYETTEVILLE

JJ’s Live — From Ashes to New, The Word Alive, Catch Your Breath, and Ekoh, 7 p.m. Dec. 5; Kevin Gates, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Sleigh My Name Drag Brunch, noon Dec. 9; Now That’s What I Call a New Year’s Party, 8 p.m. Dec. 31; Fit for a King and The Devil Wears Prada, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17; Breaking Benjamin Unplugged, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20. jjslive.com

Morano’s — Jim Mills Easy Sunday, 5 to 7 p.m. Sundays; Brick Fields, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Underground Springhouse, 8 p.m. Dec. 5; happy hour with Ultra Suede, 6 p.m., Gar Hole-idays with Sabine McCalla, Dylan Earl and Two Runner, 9 p.m. Dec. 8; Gar Hole-idays with Esther Rose, Chris Acker, Bonnie Montgomery and Maddy Kirgo, 8 p.m. Dec. 9; Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country & Egg, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 12; Mike Dillion & Punkadelick with Patti Steel, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 13; Andy Frasco and Maggie Rose, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Brick Fields, 6 p.m. Dec. 20; happy hour with The Cate Brothers and the Nance Brothers, 6 p.m. Dec. 22; Grateful Talking Deadheads, Dec. 22-23; Protohive album release concert with Phlegms, Modeling and Mildenhall, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 28; Isayah’s Allstars, 6 p.m. Dec. 29; The Fabulous Freddie Mercury Experience, 9 p.m. Dec. 29; Arkansauce & Friends with Opal Agafia, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 3o; NYE Bash with Arkansauce & Friends with Feed the Dog, 9 p.m. Dec. 31 georgesmajesticlounge.com

Walton Arts Center — Greg Morton, Dec. 7; Exile, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8; A Very SoNA Christmas, 2 & 7 p.m. Dec. 9; Squirrel Nut Zippers, 7 p.m. Dec. 19; A Very Mariachi Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 21. Live music starts at 6:30 p.m. for Winter Nights with TJ Scarlett (guitar/voice), Dec. 7; William Reyes (guitar), Dec. 8-9; Devanee Williams, Dec. 14; Drew Rogers, Dec. 15; Jason Burrow, (piano) Dec. 16; TJ Scarlett, Dec. 21; Jason Burrow (piano), Dec. 22. waltonartscenter.org.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — James “Daddy” Miller, 6 p.m. Dec. 5; Todd Arkyn, 7 p.m. Dec. 6; Peter Rexford, 6 p.m. Dec. 7; Michael Bewley, 7 p.m. Dec. 9; Tyler George, 7 p.m. Dec. 14; Michael Rowan, 7 p.m. Dec. 15; DJ Soulfree, 8 p.m. Dec. 16; 3levated Dance, 6 p.m. Dec. 17; Ben Harris, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20; JerGriffin Live, 7 p.m. Dec. 21; Chris Arcana, 6 p.m. Dec. 22; Woven, 7 p.m. Dec. 23; open mic, Dec. 26; Asher Perkins, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 28 facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar

Mount Sequoyah Center — The Undertones, 5 p.m. Dec. 14; Ukulele Jam, 5 p.m. first and third Sundays. mountsequoyah.org.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Tony Furtado with Luke Price on fiddle, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14; Holiday Carol Singing on the Lawn, 5 p.m. Dec. 15; Ernie Hill presents Story Songs with special guests Still on the Hill and Smokey and the Mirror, 5 p.m. Dec. 17; Old Time Jam, 6 p.m. Dec. 5 & Dec. 19; Soldier Songs & Voices Jam and gathering, 2 p.m. and the 21 and Under Jam, 5 p.m. Dec. 10; Irish Jam, 6 p.m. Dec. 11; Original Songs Open Mic, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12; Robert Ellis songwriting workshop and concert, Jan. 27. folkschooloffayetteville.org.

Faulkner Performing Arts Center — Graduate recital: Yoshio Yamashita; University Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4; Schola Cantorum, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5; Inspirational Chorale, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. faulkner.uark.edu/events.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Trae Crowder, Dec. 7-9; Kristen Lindner and Barry Lamnick, Dec. 15-16; Magician Andy Gross, Dec. 22-23; La Ron Wright, Dec. 29-30. tickettailor.com/events/thegrovecomedy.

RIVER VALLEY

Club Kinkead’s — Troy Marlin Edwards, 8 p.m. Dec. 6, Pollyoke, 8 p.m. Dec. 10 Skinny Dennis, 8 p.m. Dec. 13, All Of Her, 8 p.m. Dec. 20; Vanessa’s Talent Night, 8 p.m. Dec. 21; Comedy Night 8 p.m. Dec. 26 and Austin Calvillo, 8 p.m. Dec. 27. Dragged out Thursdays and Sunday’s Best with Polly start at 8 p.m. facebook.com/ClubKinkeadsFtSmith.

Fort Smith Brewing Company — Comedy with Sean Patton, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20. facebook.com/rivervalleycomics

TempleLive — Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow, 8 p.m. Dec. 7; Heather Land, 8 p.m. Dec. 8; Josey Scott’s Saliva, 7 p.m. Dec. 16; Tracy Byrd, 7 p.m. Feb. 9; That Arena Rock Show, 7 p.m. Feb. 17. fortsmith.templelive.com.

Hero’s — Rhythm Coalition & The Struggle, 8 p.m. Dec. 8; The Swade Diablos, 8 p.m. Dec. 9; Ozark Riviera, 8 p.m. Dec. 22. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events

Majestic Fort Smith — Giovanni and the Hired Guns with David Adcock, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7; Sundance Head, 8 p.m. Dec. 8; Craig Wayne Boyd, 7 p.m. Jan. 12 majesticfortsmith.com.

AACLive! — Travis Linville, Dec. 7; Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Feb. 1. aaclive.com.

Riverwind Casino — Pete Davidson, 8 p.m. Dec. 3; Jake’s Jingle Jam, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Lee Brice, 8 p.m. Dec. 15; Ron White, 7 p.m. Dec. 30; Midland, 9 p.m. Dec. 31; Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Jan. 12; Joy Koy, 7 p.m. Jan. 27. riverwind.com/events/category/entertainment/

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Rhonda Vincent Christmas, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. fortsmithconventioncenter.org/events

Ava’s at Fianna — Rhythm Coalition, 8 p.m. Dec. 31.

Choctaw Pocola CenterStage — Paul Wall, 8 p.m. Dec. 29. choctawcasinos.com/events/paul-wall/

Bricktown Brewery — Some Guy Named Robb, 6 p.m. Dec. 30. sgnrobb.com

Alma Performing Arts Center — David Phelps, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Ryan and Ryan, 4 p.m. Feb. 4. skokospac.org

ROGERS

The Music Depot — Haywood King, 7 p.m. Dec. 8; Sarah Nicole Band, 7 p.m. Dec. 9; Funk Factory, 7 p.m. Dec. 15; Michael Fields Jr., 7 p.m. Dec. 22; Steve Dixon, 7 p.m. Dec. 23; The Expressions featuring Quantae, 7 p.m. Dec. 30; Arkansas Film and Music Expo, Feb. 9-10. Tuesday Night Jams each week from 6:30-8:30 p.m. musicmovesar.com/events/

SPRINGDALE

Black Apple Hard Cider — Stand-up comedy starts at 8 p.m. on Thursdays with Brandon Davidson, Dec. 7; Thomas Nichols, Dec. 14; Home for the Holidays Showcase, Dec. 21; and Zach Peterson, Dec. 28. facebook.com/NaturalStateComedy

The Medium — Off Tha Top | On Tha Spot with Eddie Canyon, Dec. 16; Mixtape Music Series with Conner Brogan and Yuni Wa, Jan. 17; Jacob McCoy Burton and The Adorners, Feb. 14; Matteo Cassi and Craig Colorusso, March 13; Cameron Summer and Theresa Delaplain, April 17; Joe Distrom and Patti Steel, May 15; Pura Coco and Avery Bruce, June 12. themedium.art

Tontitown Winery — Jenna & Tony, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8; Dead Horse Mountain Band, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9; Tater, Butter Bean and Hart, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15; JR Neal Christmas Sip and Sing, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Benton County Line, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 22; The 44 Proof, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29; Kevin & Murray, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5. tontitownwinery.com

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com.