Scarecrow Showdown Heralds Autumn In The Garden August 25, 2023

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



FAQ – The Scarecrow Showdown

WHAT — Individuals, families, artists, schools, organizations, businesses, and more are invited to join The Scarecrow Showdown, a temporary art installation and competition at at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville.

WHEN — Aug. 31 deadline to register; scarecrows will be on display Oct. 1-31

WHERE — Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville.

COST — $25 amateur (individuals, families, schools and nonprofits); $50 for professionals (individual/team showcasing professional skills); $100 for-profit businesses.

INFO — Register, get tips for scarecrow making and more at bgozarks.org/event/scarecrow-showdown