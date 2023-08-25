LIVE! Music: Dazz & Brie ‘Lunch’ in Fayetteville

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

Rock ‘n soul woman-fronted duo Dazz and Brie will perform for the next Lunch Hour Concert hosted by KUAF. The Emmy-nominated duo will perform a “tiny desk style concert” at noon Sept. 1 at McDonald’s on Joyce Boulevard. Lunch and performance are free with the McDonald’s app.

Dazzmin Murry, also known as King Honey, and Kabrelyn Brie Boyce received an Emmy nomination in 2022 for their theme song to “Rise and Shine,” produced for Arkansas PBS. Check out “thinkTOOmuch” or “Paranoia” by Dazz & Brie on Spotify. King Honey’s “Liberate” is a lot of fun to dance around to as well. Keep up with Dazz & Brie at facebook.com/girlgangent and learn more about the Lunch Hour Series at kuaf.com/thelunchhour.

BENTONVILLE

• Still on the Hill and Vidya Ramachandhiramani present: Exploring the Junction of Carnatic and Ozark Music from 3 to 4 p.m. Aug. 27 at Kalaloka Institute of Fine Arts, 1380 S.W. Westpark Drive, Suite 2. Tickets are free for members of Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation and $10 for nonmembers. Find out more at flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTg1OTcw

• Alvvays with special guest Julia Jacklin performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 9; Format Festival with headliners LCD Soundsystem, Alanis Morrisette, Modest Mouse and Leon Bridges along with a giant lineup of more happens Sept. 22-24; Rina Sawayama performs Oct. 6; Wilco on Oct. 27; and Wu-Tang Clan on Oct. 28 at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. will take place at the Momentary Sept. 22-24.

• City Grey Presents: ‘I Don’t Want You To Leave’ Single Release with Then To The Dogs, Theody and Midnight Wagon at 7 p.m. Sept. 2; Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice open for Taj Farrant at 7 p.m Sept. 15; Bellwether Sirens play at 8 p.m. Sept. 16; Songwriters in the Round with Effron White, Lauren Blaine and Derrick and Jodi Mears (March to August) starts at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21; Metal Night with The Salesman, Grand Inquisitor, Under A Spell and Dissentious happens at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Justin Larkin plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 25; Alyssa Galvan plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 26; Lucas Dalton plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 1; TrajaVu happens at 7 p.m. Sept. 2; Shelly Watson performs at 5 p.m Sept. 3 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren.

• The Cate Brothers play at 6 p.m. Aug. 26; Salsa Night — with a free beginner salsa class taught by Melonlight, Latin beats spun by DJ Testube and a chips & salsa taste-off — starts at 7 p.m. Sept. 1; Drumming in the Park starts at 6 p.m. Sept. 2; Jason Kyle Wyles Band performs at 6 p.m. Sept. 9 in Basin Park next to the Basin Park Hotel at 12 Spring St.

• The ShotGun Billys perform a free concert at 8 p.m. Sept. 20 at The Aud, 36 S. Main St.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Dazz & Brie perform from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 1 for KUAF’s The Lunch Hour at McDonald’s on Joyce Boulevard. Free for McDonald’s app users. kuaf.com/summerconcerts.

• Lawrence performs at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29; Steve Aoki performs at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8; Pecos & the Rooftops perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 14; Switchfoot plays at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; Cradle of Filth & Devildriver perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10; Death Grips play at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Chris Arcana plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 25; Circle of Thirds performs at 8 p.m. Aug. 26; Amber Violet performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 29 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville.

• Happy hour with Ultra Suede starts at 6 p.m. followed by a Cowboy Mania Party at 9 p.m. Aug. 25; Ozark Riviera plays at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 26; Float Like A Buffalo happens at 7 p.m. Aug. 28; Jordy Searcy performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 31; 5” Collectively plays the 9:30 p.m. show Sept. 1 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Nick Mancini Collective featuring John Daversa performs at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26; The Music of Sam Cooke — The King of Soul starring Bradd Marquis happens Sept. 7; Scythian: Ukraine to Appalachia happens Sept. 10 for the 10×10 Series; Shaun Jones performs comedy Sept. 21; Monte Montegomery plays Sept. 22; and The Beach Boys perform a sold-out show Sept. 27 at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. waltonartscenter.org

• A special Welcome To Night Vale show starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive. (linktr.ee/onthemapshows)

•Protohive, Salesman and Fight Dream perform at 9 p.m. Aug. 26; then Jude Brothers, Creekbed Carter and Mckain Lakey perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 27 at Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St.

• Indiana Watford performs at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25; Nick Vallese & the Misfit Toys perform at 10 p.m. Aug. 25-26; Caleb Orr performs at 6:30 p.m Aug. 26; Matt Bennett plays at 10 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 1; Sam Rife plays at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 1 and 2 at Tin Roof, 430 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. tinrooffayetteville.com

LOWELL

• Lynne Koplitz performs Aug. 25-26; and Coleman Green performs Sept. 1-2 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• Hillberry Presents Bluegrass Night with Opal Agafia and Spillwater Drive at 6:45 p.m. Aug. 25; Deadhead Productions Presents Grateful Dead Night with Friends of the Phamily and Shakedown Strings at 6:45 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Railyard Live Concert series on the Butterfield Stage next to Railyard Park, 101 E. Cherry St., Rogers. railyardlive.com.

• Peso Pluma performs two nights at 8 p.m. Sept. 3-4; 3 Doors Down and Candlebox play at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5; Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back In Concert happens at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8; Tenacious D performs on Sept. 11; Jason Aldean with Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver happens Sept. 14; Queens of the Stone Age perform with Viagra Boys and Jenny Beth 7 p.m. Sept. 26; Koe Wetzel, Tanner Usrey and Wade Bowen perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road.

RIVER VALLEY

• The Blackwood Quartet performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at King Opera House, 427 Main St. in Van Buren.

• Mud Lung, Mammoth Caravan, Stash Hag and Ghost Hollow play at 8 p.m. Aug. 26 at Hero’s, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

• Flatland Cavalry plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 20; Phillip Phillips performs Oct. 27; Josh Abbott Band plays at 8 p.m. Nov. 3; Donnie Baker performs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• The Bynum Project with Jackie Darlene performs at 8 p.m. Aug. 26 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Breaking Grass plays at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St.

• Gone So Long performs at 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at the Chaffee Crossing Farmers & Artisans Market, 7317 Terry St. in Fort Smith.

SPRINGDALE

• Fayetteville Jazz Collective performs at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31 for the LIVE! at Turnbow Concert Series at Turnbow Park on the Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

• Black Apple Comedy starts at 8 p.m. withCori Stewart and Tiel Pierce on Aug. 31 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E Emma Ave.

• Sip and Sing starts at 7 p.m. with Old Dime Box Aug. 25; Mountain Gypsies at 7 p.m. Aug. 26; One for the Money Sept. 1; Dr. Choice & the Bad Decisions Sept. 2 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington St. tontitownwinery.com.

• Sam Albright performs at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25 for the Johnson Square Summer Series on Johnson Square at 5519 Hackett St. in Johnson. Food and drinks are available from local restaurants, and the park is an outdoor beverage district.

WINSLOW

• Brick Fields Duo performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 26; and Squirrel Jam starts at 5 p.m. Aug. 27 at Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71 North. ozarkfolkways.org

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.