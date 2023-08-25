8 Days a Week



Aug. 24 (Thursday)

Anyone Can Learn to Letter — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Artist Demo — Wren of Talisman Hall, 12:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

“The Birth and History of Western Swing” — Film and dance, part of the Fort Smith International Film Festival, 5 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. $10 suggested donation. FortSmithFilm.com.

Silent Book Club — 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Intro to Karate — 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

True Crime Club — 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Exploring the Power of Art — On Ukraine’s Independence Day, 5:30-8 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gardening 101 — Growing vegetables in your back yard, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Paper Crafters Unite! 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Latina Ladies Book Club — “Mil Soles Esplendidos” by Khaled Hosseini, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Cocktail Tour — Gallery Games, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Eating Smart, Being Active — 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

High School Film Showcase — Part of the Fort Smith International Film Festival, 6 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. $10 suggested donation. FortSmithFilm.com.

__

Aug. 25 (Friday)

Creative Mornings — A breakfast series for the creative community, 7:45 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Face Planters — 11:30 a.m. Aug. 25 or Aug. 26, Terra Studios in Durham. $35. usingart.org.

Art Trail Tour — Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fort Smith International Film Festival — Doors open 4:30 p.m., TempleLive in Fort Smith. $20 day of; $100 VIP pass. FortSmithFilm.com.

Paint & Sip — “The Splash” by David Hockney, with Petra Radcliffe, 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $35. fsram.org.

Social Dance Night — An Afro-Fusion Affair, 6:30 p.m.-midnight, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12.50-$25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

In Concert — Natasha Korsakova, 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at Butterfield Trail Village performance hall in Fayetteville & 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at First Presbyterian Church, 116 N. 12th St. in Fort Smith. $20 in Fayetteville; free in Fort Smith. To buy tickets for Fayetteville, email rstamps@btvillage.org.

__

Aug. 26 (Saturday)

Fort Smith International Film Festival — Doors open 10 a.m., TempleLive in Fort Smith. Awards ceremony 11:30 p.m. $20 day of; $100 VIP pass. FortSmithFilm.com.

Game Day Saturday — With board games all day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Nonfiction Book Sale — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 16 & 1-5 p.m. Aug. 27, Fort Smith Main Library. 50 cents-$1; bag day Aug. 28. 783-0229.

Play Music on the Porch — With Southern Strings, 10:15 a.m., on and around the porch of the Settler’s Cabin on the grounds of the Bella Vista Historical Museum. Another group of musicians will play along the trails around the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel from 9-10:30 a.m. Free. Email patkirby49@gmail.com.

Fall Plant Swap — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., on the veranda at Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Watercolor on the Weekend — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Book Launch — With Joyce Faulkner, author of “Julia & Maud,” 12:30 p.m., Bookish at the Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bookishfs.com.

Table Read — For award-winning filmmaker Spade Robinson’s “Late Bloomers,” 1 p.m., TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. Email teamlatebloomers@gmail.com.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Upholstery for Beginners — With Laura Jane, 1-4 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $60. ozarkfolkways.org.

Volunteer Orientation — 1:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Apply at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

An Introduction to Bitcoin & Digital Assets — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drawing for Beginners — 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

VW Weekend Parade — 3 p.m., Upper Historic Loop in Eureka Springs. Free. eurekaspringschamber.com.

In Concert — Brick Fields Duo, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Miscast Cabaret — Presented by Theatre Collective of NWA, 7 p.m. Aug. 26 & 2 p.m. Aug. 27, The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. $15-$20. theatrecollectivenwa.org.

__

Aug. 27 (Sunday)

Art Lab — Butterfly Origami, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $2. usingart.org.

Sunday Music — With Zane Jeffrey, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

“Dial M for Murder” — With a new twist, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through Sept. 10, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $44 & up. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Circuit Block Party — Create and tinker with your Circuit Block Kit from the museum store, 2-4 p.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $12 regular admission. amazeum. org.

Summer Concert — With the Bella Vista Men’s Chorus, 3 p.m., Bella Vista Community Church. $10 at the door. Email jmatt0952@gmail.com.

Squirrel Jam — 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

__

Aug. 28 (Monday)

Partners in Play — “Build It!,” for ages 6 and younger, 10 a.m.-noon, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $12 regular admission. amazeum. org.

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Stitch Together — For those who crochet, knit or do other needlework, 1-2:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

BPL In the Community — Adult Book Club, 5 p.m., Best Friends Pet Resource Center in Bentonville. Book will be “Fly Girls” by Keith O’Brien. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

NWA Genealogical Society — 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Aug. 29 (Tuesday)

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Auditions — For “Shadows of Fear,” a radio drama by the Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, 7-9 p.m. Aug. 29 & 31, First Presbyterian Church in Springdale. Show dates Oct. 5-8. Email NWAAudioTheater@gmail.com.

__

Aug. 30 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Priceless Night — Pay as you wish, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum. org.

Bookflix at Six — 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

The Workplace, Reimagined — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Aug. 31 (Thursday)

Artist Demo — Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Garden Soils — 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

__

Sept. 1 (Friday)

B.O.B. Month — Bring overdue books back at no cost, all month, all Fort Smith Public Library locations. 783-0229.

Bookmark Craft — In celebration of National Library Card Sign-up Month, Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. 484-5650.

Adopt a Reading Buddy — Stop by the Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Tiny Art Show Registration — For ages 6-12, all day, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Art Trail Tour — Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

First Friday Film — “Dodsworth” (1936), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Intro to Karate — 5-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Art Trail at Night Glow Party — 8-11 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free; no ticket required. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Sept. 2 (Saturday)

September Artist — Photos by Jim Anderson, Dewey’s Cafe, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Sew Simple — Zippered pencil case, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Intermediate Genealogy — Published State & County Histories, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Medieval/Fantasy LARP Day — With Amtgaard from the Kingdom of the Emerald Hills, a local live-action role-playing group, workshops 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Craft Around the World — Make a chameleon craft, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Talk — With Jerry Hogan, author of “Forgotten Fayetteville,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“I Haunt You” — A new production by Melonlight Theatre, 7 p.m. Sept. 2, Sept. 8-9, Sept. 15-16, Melonlight Ballroom above Brews in Eureka Springs. $30-$47. melonlight.com.

__

Sept. 3 (Sunday)

Foraging Hike — And cooking demo with Tim Hammer, 9 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Family Day — Summer of STEAM, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Labor Day Picnic — With games, inflatables, fireworks, music & food, 4:30-9:30 p.m., Big Cedar Lodge, Branson. Free. bigcedar.com.

__

On Show

New Artifacts — Including a pair of Haudenosaunee wampum wristbands, a wampum belt fragment, two pipe tomahawks, a hand-carved stone pipe, a Penobscot crown, and five Dutch trade bottles, new to the permanent collection, Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. monah.org or 273-2456.

“Organic Abstractions” — By Jeffry Cantu, through Aug. 31, Startup Junkie in Fayetteville. Hosted by Art Ventures. Free. www.artventures-nwa.org.

“Monster!” — Sculpture by Tom Bartel, through Sept. 23, Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. Free. Search CCC on Facebook.

“Flagged for Discussion” — A focus exhibition that embraces disparate representations of the United States flag from across time, posing questions and creating space for conversation within the gallery, through Sept. 25, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Dear Friend” — A focus exhibition featuring a selection of artworks created by artist Leah Grant and local community members in 2022 as part of the museum’s CB to You Mobile Art Lab program, through Nov. 27, Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Seeing One Another” — “New Views on the Alfred Stieglitz Collection,” through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Toys Well Played” — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Jan. 13, Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

“HUMAN ONE” — A unique kinetic sculpture by digital artist Mike Winkelmann, better known as Beeple, through January 2024, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Architecture at Home” — Five prototypes for homes intended to spark a dialogue about contemporary housing, through March 6, 2024, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Trace Me Back” — An experiential installation by Marie Bannerot McInerney, through April 22, Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com