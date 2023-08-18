LIVE! Music: The Steel Wheels announce concert to boost Folk School; concerts galore happening in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley August 18, 2023

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

The Steel Wheels are rolling into town Sept. 13 from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia to boost Folk School of Fayetteville before they head off to the Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, Kan.

Led by lead singer Trent Wagler on guitar and banjo, the Americana string band also includes Jay Lapp on vocals, guitars and mandolin, Eric Brubaker on vocals and fiddle and Kevin Garcia on percussion and keys.

They’ve performed since 2005 with albums as The Steel Wheels and earlier recordings under Trent Wagler’s name. Most recently, The Steel Wheels produced albums for their “Everyone a Song” project composed of songs commissioned by fans and an accompanying podcast, “We Made You A Song.”

Folk School of Fayetteville, located in the historic Walker Stone House near the Fayetteville square, is helmed by Bryan and Bernice Hembree of Smokey and the Mirror. The 501(c)3 nonprofit music organization was founded in May 2023 after the beloved Fayetteville Roots Festival was paused. The Hembrees are continuing in that spirit in their new downtown digs with space for lessons, classes, workshops, jams and more.

Both the band and host venue George’s Majestic Lounge are donating a portion of the proceeds to boost the nonprofit. Tickets are $20. Purchase tickets and find out more about the offerings at the Folk School of Fayetteville at folkschooloffayetteville.org.

BENTONVILLE

• Still on the Hill and Vidya Ramachandhiramani present: Exploring the Junction of Carnatic and Ozark Music from 3 to 4 p.m. Aug. 27 at Kalaloka Institute of Fine Arts, 1380 S.W. Westpark Drive, Suite 2, in Bentonville. Tickets are free for members of Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation and $10 for nonmembers. Find out more at flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTg1OTcw

• Bellwether Sirens and Gardensnakes play at 7 p.m. Aug. 18; Fight Dream performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 for the free Live on the Patio Concert Series at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 61.

• Alvvays with special guest Julia Jacklin performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 9; Format Festival with headliners LCD Soundsystem, Alanis Morrisette, Modest Mouse and Leon Bridges along with a giant lineup of more happens Sept. 22-24; Rina Sawayama performs Oct. 6; Wilco on Oct. 27; and Wu-Tang Clan on Oct. 28 at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. will take place at the Momentary Sept. 22-24.

• Songwriters in the Round returns at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17 with David Starr, Ashtyn Barbaree, Alvin Lopez and Dominic B. Roy at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com.

• Live music starts Aug. 24 for the three-day Testicle Festival at Benton County Fairgrounds, 7640 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. Performing are: Bryan Martin, Justin Champagne, BIG PO, Charlie Farley, Cypress Spring, Dusty Leigh, Austin Tolliver, Dusty Black, Magnificent Mullets, Ty March, Phillip Good, Jo Tyler, Kingery, TimmyRay, Eureka Strings, Mountain Sprout and The Dirty Strings. The event features bonfires, beard contests, wet T-shirt contests and more. Learn more at testyfest.us.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• 96 Miles plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 18; Hex Peddlers perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 19; Justin Larkin plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 25; Alyssa Galvan plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren.

• Double Wide Trailer performs at 4 p.m. Aug. 18; Mountain Gypsies perform at 4 p.m. Aug. 19; The Cate Brothers play at 6 p.m. Aug. 26; Salsa Night — with a free beginner salsa class taught by Melonlight, Latin beats spun by DJ Testube and a chips & salsa taste off — starts at 7 p.m. Sept. 1; Drumming in the Park starts at 6 p.m. Sept. 2; Jason Kyle Wyles Band performs at 6 p.m. Sept. 9 in Basin Park next to the Basin Park Hotel at 12 Spring St.

• Joe Nichols plays at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; The ShotGun Billys perform a free concert at 8 p.m. Sept. 20 at The Aud, 36 S. Main St.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Dazz & Brie perform from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 1 for KUAF’s The Lunch Hour at McDonald’s on Joyce Boulevard. Free for McDonald’s app users. kuaf.com/summerconcerts.

• Alter Bridge and Sevendust play at 8 p.m. Aug. 17; Steve Aoki performs at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8; Pecos & the Rooftops perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 14; Switchfoot play at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• JerGriffin Combo performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 17; Kizomba Dance Nights with Keke & Skye starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 20; Asher Perkins performs at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24; Chris Arcana plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 25; Circle of Thirds performs at 8 p.m. Aug. 26; Amber Violet performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 29 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville.

• The Phase performs at 8 p.m. Aug. 17; Full House and Thanks for Nothing perform at 6 p.m. then Dana Louise opens for Anna Moss & the Nightshades at 9 p.m. Aug. 18; The Gin & Juice ’90s Hip Hop and R&B Party starts at 7 p.m. Aug. 19; Scorned with Du Vide and Endfall happens at 7 p.m. Aug. 20, then Bit Brigade performs “The Legend of Zelda” and “DuckTales” at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Nick Mancini Collective featuring John Daversa perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26; The Music of Sam Cooke — The King of Soul starring Bradd Marquis happens Sept. 7; Scythian: Ukraine to Appalachia happens Sept. 10 for the 10×10 Series; Shaun Jones performs comedy Sept. 21; Monte Montegomery plays Sept. 22; and The Beach Boys perform a sold out show Sept. 27 at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. waltonartscenter.org

• Florist and Skullcrusher perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 19; a special Welcome To Night Vale show starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive. (linktr.ee/onthemapshows)

• Thru It All plays at 9 p.m. Aug. 17; Jude Brothers, Creekbed Carter and Mckain Lakey perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 27 at Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St.

• Charlie Memphis and Clancy Jones Band play at 9 p.m. Aug. 17; Korey McKelvy Band and The Birthday Boyz perform at 8 p.m Aug. 18 at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave.

• Woven perform at noon Aug. 20 at Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Road (in Durham).

LOWELL

• CJ Star performs Aug. 18-19; Lynne Koplitz performs Aug. 25-26; and Coleman Green performs Sept. 1-2 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• All Things Led Zeppelin: A Tribute to John Bonham happens at 8 p.m. Aug. 18; Benjamin Del Shreve Band performs at 8 p.m. Aug. 19; Ying Yang Twins and Paul Wall with DJ Raquel perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 20; Hillberry Presents Bluegrass Night with Opal Agafia and Spillwater Drive at 6:45 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Railyard Live Concert series on the Butterfield Stage next to Railyard Park, 101 E. Cherry St., Rogers. railyardlive.com.

• Beck and Phoenix with Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe on Aug. 18; KidzBop Never Stop tour on Aug. 19; Sam Hunt with Brett Young & Lily Rose on Aug. 20; Jelly Roll and Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis with host Josh Adam Meyers on Aug. 24 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road.

• Danny Kamins plays sopranino and soprano sax and Jamison Williams plays baritone sax for a “Sax Solos” concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at The Creamery, 216 W. Birch in Rogers. trilliumsalonseries.com

RIVER VALLEY

• Tylo May performs for KUAF’s The Lunch Hour concert series from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 18 at McDonald’s, 8311 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. Free for McDonald’s app users. kuaf.com/summerconcerts.

• The Blackwood Quartet performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at King Opera House, 427 Main St. in Van Buren.

• Thru It All plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 18; Shady Oak Tree plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 19; Mud Lung, Mammoth Caravan, Stash Hag and Ghost Hollow play at 8 p.m. Aug. 26 at Hero’s, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

• Buck Cherry plays at 6:30 p.m Aug. 23; Flatland Cavalry plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 20; Phillip Phillips performs Oct. 27; Josh Abbott Band plays at 8 p.m. Nov. 3; Donnie Baker performs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Triston Marez plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 19; The Bynum Project with Jackie Darlene performs at 8 p.m. Aug. 26 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Hotel California happens at 7:30 p.m Aug. 19; Breaking Grass at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St.

• Oreo Blue performs at 1 p.m. Aug. 20 for the monthly blues jam at The Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith.

• Gone So Long performs at 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at the Chaffee Crossing Farmers & Artisans Market, 7317 Terry St. in Fort Smith.

SPRINGDALE

• Fayetteville Jazz Collective performs at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31 for the LIVE! at Turnbow Concert Series at Turnbow Park on the Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

• Black Apple Comedy starts at 8 p.m. with Stef Bright on Aug. 17; Dayton Bissett Aug. 24; Cori Stewart and Tiel Pierce on Aug. 31 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E Emma Ave.

• Sip and Sing starts at 7 p.m. with The Rumours Aug. 18; The Atlantics Aug. 19; Old Dime Box Aug. 25 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington St. tontitownwinery.com.

• Sam Albright performs at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25 for the Johnson Square Summer Series on Johnson Square at 5519 Hackett St. in Johnson. Food and drinks are available from local restaurants, and the park is an outdoor beverage district.

WINSLOW

• Brick Fields Duo performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 26; and Squirrel Jam starts at 5 p.m. Aug. 27 at Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71 North. ozarkfolkways.org

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.