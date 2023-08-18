8 Days a Week



Aug. 17 (Thursday)

Farmers Market — And Third Thursday Art Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway. https://tinyurl.com/49eu5j9t

The Book Lover’s Club — Read whatever you like, fiction or non-fiction, and give a short report on up to three titles, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Recipe Swap — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Artist Demo — With Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

We’re Hooked — A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Gallery Talk — With Janet Sobel, 1 p.m., Modern Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop In & Draw — 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Open Mic Night — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dewey’s Cafe at the Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Cocktail Tour — Organic Architecture in the Bachman-Wilson House, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Eating Smart, Being Active — 6-7:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Aug. 18 (Friday)

Art Trail Tour — Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Soar NWA — With a balloon glow, tethered rides, a beer garden, car exhibit, kids’ zone, live music & more, 5-10 p.m. Aug. 18 & noon-10 p.m. Aug. 19, Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. $5-$25. Proceeds to Open Avenues. soarnwa.com.

Art By The Glass — Mixed Media with Marlie Allgood, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Friday Date Night — Pottery Wheel, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 18 & Aug. 25, Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $48 per person. communitycreativecenter.org.

“Dial M for Murder” — With a new twist, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through Sept. 10, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $44 & up. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Aug. 19 (Saturday)

Fort Smith Farmers Market — 7 a.m., Garrison Avenue in downtown Fort Smith.

Friends’ Book Sale — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

Investigation Station — Fingerprints, 10 a.m.-noon & 1-3 p.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. Free. usmmuseum.org.

Game Day Saturday — Board games for all ages, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Ozarks Bug Crawl — A team-based collection competition to record the abundance of insect life in the area, with activities for kids, food trucks and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Historic Cane Hill College. Free, but registration requested at historiccanehillar.org.

Discover the Grounds — Permaculture, 11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

RAM Saturday — Make & take art projects for all ages, noon-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Painting With Coffee — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

WCHS Ice Cream Social — 3-6 p.m., on the lawn of Headquarters House Museum, 118 E. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. $2.50-$5-$15. bit.ly/wchsicecream.

Fall Wreath Make & Take — 4-6 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $80. bgozarks.org.

Saturday Date Night — Pottery Wheel, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 19 & Aug. 26, Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $48 per person. communitycreativecenter.org.

Aug. 20 (Sunday)

Sunday Music — With Woven, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Landmark Lessons — “The Art of Van Buren” with speaker Tom Wing, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Ozark Chinquapin Trees — With bird expert Joe Neal, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Aug. 21 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Stitch Together — For those who crochet, knit or do other needlework, 1-2:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Books on Main — “Hillbilly Elegy” by J.D. Vance, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Aug. 22 (Tuesday)

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Chess Club — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Sleuth or Consequences — “Knots and Crosses” by Ian Rankin, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Aug. 23 (Wednesday)

We Talk Books Book Club — 9:30 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Motion Is Lotion — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Elemental Flow Yoga — 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Bookflix at Six — 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Aug. 24 (Thursday)

Anyone Can Learn to Letter — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Artist Demo — Wren of Talisman Hall, 12:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Silent Book Club — 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Intro to Karate — 5-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

True Crime Club — 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Exploring the Power of Art — On Ukraine’s Independence Day, 5:30-8 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gardening 101 — Growing vegetables in your back yard, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Paper Crafters Unite! 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Latina Ladies Book Club — “Mil Soles Esplendidos” by Khaled Hosseini, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Cocktail Tour — Gallery Games, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Eating Smart, Being Active — 6-7:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Aug. 25 (Friday)

Creative Mornings — A breakfast series for the creative community, 7:45 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Face Planters — 11:30 a.m. Aug. 25 or Aug. 26, Terra Studios in Durham. $35. usingart.org.

Art Trail Tour — Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Social Dance Night — An Afro-Fusion Affair, 6:30 p.m.-midnight, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12.50-$25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Aug. 26 (Saturday)

Game Day Saturday — With board games all day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Nonfiction Book Sale — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 16 & 1-5 p.m. Aug. 27, Fort Smith Main Library. 50 cents-$1; bag day Aug. 28. 783-0229.

Play Music on the Porch — With Southern Strings, 10:15 a.m., on and around the porch of the Settler’s Cabin on the grounds of the Bella Vista Historical Museum. Another group of musicians will play along the trails around the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel from 9-10:30 a.m. Free. Email patkirby49@gmail.com.

Fall Plant Swap — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., on the veranda at Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Watercolor on the Weekend — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Book Launch — With Joyce Faulkner, author of “Julia & Maud,” 12:30 p.m., Bookish at the Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bookishfs.com.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Upholstery for Beginners — With Laura Jane, 1-4 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $60. ozarkfolkways.org.

Volunteer Orientation — 1:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Apply at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

An Introduction to Bitcoin & Digital Assets — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drawing for Beginners — 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

In Concert — Brick Fields Duo, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Aug. 27 (Sunday)

Art Lab — Butterfly Origami, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $2. usingart.org.

Sunday Music — With Zane Jeffrey, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Squirrel Jam — 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

On Show

New Artifacts — Including a pair of Haudenosaunee wampum wristbands, a wampum belt fragment, two pipe tomahawks, a hand-carved stone pipe, a Penobscot crown, and five Dutch trade bottles, new to the permanent collection, Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. monah.org or 273-2456.

“Hang” — With sculptures by John Eck (Kansas City), Ben Edwards (Bentonville), Landon Perkins (Bella Vista) Chris Vanndy (Tulsa) and Isaac Younis (Bella Vista), through Aug. 20, Gallery on 6th in Bentonville. Email kate@galleryon6thbentonville.com.

Paint & Sip — “The Splash” by David Hockney, with Petra Radcliffe, 5-7 p.m. Aug. 25, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $35. fsram.org.

“Organic Abstractions” — By Jeffry Cantu, through Aug. 31, Startup Junkie in Fayetteville. Hosted by Art Ventures. Free. www.artventures-nwa.org.

“Monster!” — Sculpture by Tom Bartel, through Sept. 23, Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. Free. Search CCC on Facebook.

“Flagged for Discussion” — A focus exhibition that embraces disparate representations of the United States flag from across time, posing questions and creating space for conversation within the gallery, through Sept. 25, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Dear Friend” — A focus exhibition featuring a selection of artworks created by artist Leah Grant and local community members in 2022 as part of the museum’s CB to You Mobile Art Lab program, through Nov. 27, Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Seeing One Another” — “New Views on the Alfred Stieglitz Collection,” through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Toys Well Played” — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Jan. 13, Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

“HUMAN ONE” — A unique kinetic sculpture by digital artist Mike Winkelmann, better known as Beeple, through January 2024, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Architecture at Home” — Five prototypes for homes intended to spark a dialogue about contemporary housing, through March 6, 2024, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Trace Me Back” — An experiential installation by Marie Bannerot McInerney, through April 22, Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

