LIVE! Music: Celtic-Americana Fusion Comes To WAC

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

Celtic-Americana fusion band Scythian kicks off Walton Arts Center’s 10×10 Arts Series at 7 p.m. Sept. 10.

“Scythian: Ukraine to Appalachia” is their immigrant story woven with the Carpathian lore of their ancestors and the music of their newfound home in Appalachia. While the melodies and the tones play out differently, it’s the spirit that remains the same, and Scythian weaves these traditions into an interactive and uplifting musical experience bound to bring audiences together and on their feet.

The foursome is made up of brothers Alexander Fedoryka (vocals, fiddle, mandolin, harmonica) and Danylo Fedoryka (vocals, guitar, accordion) along with Ethan Dean (vocals, upright and electric bass, percussion, guitar) and Johnny Rees (vocals, drums, percussion), who bring their various influences together to create a conglomerate which is technically precise and steeped in various folk traditions.

The classically trained Fedoryka brothers grew up on Ukrainian folk music and bluegrass, while Dean was raised on the greats of ’60s and ’70s folk-rock. Lafayette, La.-raised Rees brings a Cajun backbeat to the Celtic-Americana fusion, giving Scythian yet another dimension.

All tickets are $10 and are available now at waltonartscenter.com, by calling 443-5600 or by visiting the box office weekdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Nick Mancini Collective featuring John Daversa happens at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 in Starr Theatre at Walton Arts Center as part of Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society’s Summer Jazz. Tickets are $30-$45 at digjazz.com/nick-mancini-quartet.

BENTONVILLE

• Anvil Fest, a community creative connection event, happens at 6 p.m. Aug. 18 and Aug. 19 with live music from Ashtyn Barbaree & the Barbarians, Jess Harp, The Big Sad, Sad Palomino, John Charles, The Phlegms, TV Preacher, Fight Dream, Bellwether Sirens and Protohive at CACHE Studios, 1004 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville. The festival is free and open to all ages. Anvil Fest is a fundraiser for Holy Anvil Recording Co. Donations are encouraged. holyanvilrecordingco.com; youtube.com/@holyanvilrecordingco

• Ashtyn Barbaree and Jacob Campbell perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 11; Bellwether Sirens and Gardensnakes play at 7 p.m. Aug. 18; Fight Dream performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 for the free Live on the Patio Concert Series at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 61.

• Alvvays with special guest Julia Jacklin performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 9; Format Festival with headliners LCD Soundsystem, Alanis Morrisette, Modest Mouse and Leon Bridges along with a giant lineup of more happens Sept. 22-24; Rina Sawayamaperforms Oct. 6; Wilco on Oct. 27; and Wu-Tang Clan on Oct. 28 at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. will take place at the Momentary Sept. 22-24.

• Bubba Sparxxx performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 11; Riley Downing with Nikki & The Phantom Callers happens at 7 p.m. Aug. 13; Songwriters in the Round returns at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17 with David Starr, Ashtyn Barbaree, Alvin Lopez and Dominic B. Roy at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com.

• Live music starts Aug. 24 for the three-day Testicle Festival at Benton County Fairgrounds, 7640 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. Performing are: Bryan Martin, Justin Champagne, BIG PO, Charlie Farley, Cypress Spring, Dusty Leigh, Austin Tolliver, Dusty Black, Magnificent Mullets, Ty March, Phillip Good, Jo Tyler, Kingery, TimmyRay, Eureka Strings, Mountain Sprout and The Dirty Strings. The event features bonfires, beard contests, wet T-shirt contests and more. Learn more at testyfest.us.

EUREKA SPRINGS

•Los Roscoes perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 10; Bryan Copeland plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 11; March to August performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 12; 96 Miles plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 18; Hex Peddlers perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 19; Justin Larkin plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 25; Alyssa Galvan plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren.

• Alyssa Galvan plays at 4 p.m. Aug. 11; Dandelion Heart plays at 4 p.m. Aug. 12; Double Wide Trailer performs at 4 p.m. Aug. 18; Mountain Gypsies perform at 4 p.m. Aug. 19; The Cate Brothers play at 6 p.m. Aug. 26; Salsa Night starts at 7 p.m.; Drumming in the Park starts at 6 p.m. Sept. 2; Jason Kyle Wyles Band performs at 6 p.m. Sept. 9 in Basin Park next to the Basin Park Hotel at 12 Spring St.

• John McEuen and The Circle Band perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12; Joe Nichols plays at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; The ShotGun Billys perform a free concert at 8 p.m. Sept. 20 at The Aud, 36 S. Main St.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Common Roots perform from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 11 at Inn at Carnall Hall on the UA campus.

• Charlie Memphis plays from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 12 at Jammin Java on the Fayetteville square.

• Dazz & Brie perform from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 1 for KUAF’s The Lunch Hour at McDonald’s on Joyce Boulevard. Free for McDonald’s app users. kuaf.com/summerconcerts.

• The Head and the Heart recently announced a Nov. 16 show with Yoke Lore. Tickets are $39.50 and up. Alter Bridge and Sevendust play at 8 p.m. Aug. 17; Steve Aoki performs at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8; Pecos & the Rooftops perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 14; Switchfoot play at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Rachel B Band performs at 5 p.m. Aug. 11; Michael Bewley plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 12; acoustic picking circle with JerGriffin Music starts at noon followed by Kizomba Dance Nights with Keke & Skye at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville.

• Happy Hour Concert with Earl & Them and Swade Diablos starts at 6 p.m. followed by The Ultimate Prince TributeEncore at 9 p.m. Aug. 11; Drummers in the House Master Class starts at 1:30 with a showcase at 8 p.m. Aug. 12; Freddy Todd performs at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 13; Sunfo & Pomegranate Tea with Always Tired and Idle Valley happens at 8 p.m Aug. 14; Tiffany Christopher play at 8 p.m. Aug. 16; The Phase performs at 8 p.m. Aug. 17 at at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Nick Mancini Collective featuring John Daversa happens at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 in Starr Theatre at Walton Arts Center as part of Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society’s Summer Jazz Series. Tickets are $30-$45 at digjazz.com/nick-mancini-quartet.

• Florist and Skullcrusher perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 19; a special Welcome To Night Vale show starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive. (linktr.ee/onthemapshows)

• Step Mom, Audio Book Club and The Phlegms play at 9 p.m. Aug. 12; Thru It All plays at 9 p.m. Aug. 17; Jude Brothers, Creekbed Carter and Mckain Lakey perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 27 at Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St.

• Chucky Waggs & the Company of Raggs play at 9 p.m. Aug. 11; Charlie Memphis and Clancy Jones Band play at 9 p.m. Aug. 17; Korey McKelvy Band and The Birthday Boyz perform at 8 p.m Aug. 18 at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave.

LOWELL

• Connor Larsen performs Aug. 11-12; CJ Star performs Aug. 18-19; Lynne Koplitz performs Aug. 25-26; and Coleman Green performs Sept. 1-2 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• Charlie Redd & the Full Flava Kings with Branjae perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Railyard Live Concert series on the Butterfield Stage next to Railyard Park, 101 E. Cherry St., Rogers. railyardlive.com.

• Pantera with Lamb of God plays Aug. 15; Beck and Phoenix with Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe on Aug. 18; KidzBop Never Stop tour on Aug. 19; Sam Hunt with Brett Young & Lily Rose on Aug. 20; Jelly Roll and Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis with host Josh Adam Meyers on Aug. 24 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road.

• Brickfields perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 11; Tiko Brooks Band performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at The Music Depot, 206 W Walnut St. musicmovesar.com/events.

RIVER VALLEY

• Tylo May performs for KUAF’s The Lunch Hour concert series from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 18 at McDonald’s, 8311 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. Free for McDonald’s app users. kuaf.com/summerconcerts.

• Loud and Local Fest with Sabertooth, Fist of Rage, South Aberdeen, FaceDancer, Oklahoma Blood and Dragons Keepstarts at 5 p.m Aug. 11 at the Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St., Muskogee, Okla. Tickets are $12. facebook.com/MuskogeeCivicCenter

• The Blackwood Quartet performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at King Opera House, 427 Main St. in Van Buren.

• Troy Marlin plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 11; Thru It All plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 18; Shady Oak Tree plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 19; Mud Lung, Mammoth Caravan, Stash Hag and Ghost Hollow play at 8 p.m. Aug. 26 at Hero’s, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

• Buck Cherry plays at 6:30 p.m Aug. 23; Flatland Cavalry plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 20; Phillip Phillips performs Oct. 27; Josh Abbott Band plays at 8 p.m. Nov. 3; Donnie Baker performs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Trey Taylor and Who Shot JR perform for an Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fundraiser starting at 6 p.m. Aug. 12; Christian Parker plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 14; Triston Marez plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 19; The Bynum Project with Jackie Darleneperforms at 8 p.m. Aug. 26 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Hotel California happens at 7:30 p.m Aug. 19; Breaking Grass at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Arc Best Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St.

• Oreo Blue performs at 1 p.m. Aug. 20 for the monthly blues jam at The Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith.

• Robert Rauch Band plays at 9 p.m. Aug. 11 at Cherokee Casino & Hotel, 109 Cherokee Blvd. in Roland, Okla.

• Gone So Long performs at 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at the Chaffee Crossing Farmers & Artisans Market, 7317 Terry St. in Fort Smith.

SPRINGDALE

• Fayetteville Jazz Collective performs at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31 for the LIVE! at Turnbow Concert Series at Turnbow Park on the Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

• Black Apple Comedy starts at 8 p.m. with Stef Bright on Aug. 17; Dayton Bissett Aug. 24; Cori Stewart and Tiel Pierceon Aug. 31 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E Emma Ave.

• Jenna and the Soul Shakers play Aug. 11; Jacob Paul and the Family Aug. 12; The Rumours Aug. 18; The AtlanticsAug. 19; Old Dime Box Aug. 25 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington St. tontitownwinery.com.

• Sam Albright performs at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25 for the Johnson Square Summer Series on Johnson Square at 5519 Hackett St. in Johnson. Food and drinks are available from local restaurants, and the park is an outdoor beverage district.

WINSLOW

• One Penny Shy performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 12; Squirrel Jam starts at 5 p.m. Aug. 27; and Brick Fields Duo performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71 North. ozarkfolkways.org

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.