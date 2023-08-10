8 Days a Week

Aug. 10 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “No Cats Allowed” by Miranda James, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Recess — Embossed aluminum art, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Artist Demo — Wren of Talisman Hall, 11 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Open House — For the CSA Preschool for the Creative Arts, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Central Presbyterian Church, 2901 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. Free. 434-2020.

The Book Was Better Book Club — 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Social Sewing Circle — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Cocktail Tour — Art & Words, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Eating Smart, Being Active — A series of nutrition classes, 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 10, 17 & 24 and Sept. 7, 14 & 21, Springdale Public Library. Free. fregister at springdalelibrary.org.

“Ain’t I A Woman” — A one-person show by Na’Tosha De’Von, 7 p.m. Aug. 10-11, 2 p.m. Aug. 12, UA Global Campus Theater, 2 E. Center St. in Fayetteville. $15-$25. eventbrite.com.

__

Aug. 11 (Friday)

Partners in Play — For ages 6 & younger, 10 a.m.-noon, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. Included in daily admission of $12. amazeum.org.

Art Trail Tour — Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

LEGOS for Adults — 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Social Dance Night — Ballroom & cha-cha with Dance With Me Studio, 7 p.m.-midnight, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12.50. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Aug. 12 (Saturday)

Little Tinkerers — Woodworking for ages 3-6, 9-10:30 a.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $12 per child, $12 per adult caregiver. amazeum.org

Local Author Story Time — With Matt & Melissa Cooper, authors of “Benny in the Garden,” 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Local Love — With Chef Heather Artripe, 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Diana Fritillary Project — Comparing the Arkansas state butterfly to the Monarch, 10 a.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $30 at bgozarks.org.

Game Day Saturday — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Studio Demo — Cobblestone Farms, 1-4 p.m., The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Crafts — Turkish water marbling, 1:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Closing Reception — For 2023 ceramics artists-in-residence Lisa Crews and Stefani Christianson, 4-6 p.m., Founders Building at Eureka Springs School of the Arts. Free. 253-5384, dawn@essa-art.org.

__

Aug. 13 (Sunday)

Botanical Sketchers of the Ozarks — 10 a.m.-noon, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $5. bgozarks.org.

Sunday Reset — Balance Flow with Cocoon Yoga Lab, 10:30 a.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $10. Reservations at themomentary.org.

Sunday Music — With John & Betsy Tako, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

__

Aug. 14 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk — “The Postman Always Rings Twice” by James Cain, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Stitch Together — For those who crochet, knit or do other needlework, 1-2:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Not Your Mama’s Romance Book Club — 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Auditions — For “Arsenic and Old Lace,” 7 p.m., Fort Smith Little Theatre. Director Brandon Bolin; show dates Sept. 21-30. fslt.org.

__

Aug. 15 (Tuesday)

Terrific Tuesday Night — Local music, 5-8:30 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. Register at bgozarks.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Bingo for Books — 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

We Know Whodunit Book Club — “Wrong Place Wrong Time” by Gillian McAllister, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

__

Aug. 16 (Wednesday)

Motion Is Lotion — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Between Friends — Coffee and conversations with book lovers, 10-11 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Brainteasers — 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Mystery Book Club — 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Elemental Flow Yoga — 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Bookflix at Six — For families, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Trivia — Based on the TV show “Supernatural,” 6:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

__

Aug. 17 (Thursday)

The Book Lover’s Club — Read whatever you like, fiction or non-fiction, and give a short report on up to three titles, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Recipe Swap — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Artist Demo — With Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

We’re Hooked — A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Gallery Talk — With Janet Sobel, 1 p.m., Modern Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop In & Draw — 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Open Mic Night — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dewey’s Cafe at the Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Cocktail Tour — Organic Architecture in the Bachman-Wilson House, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Eating Smart, Being Active — 6-7:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

__

Aug. 18 (Friday)

Art Trail Tour — Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art By The Glass — Mixed Media with Marlie Allgood, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Friday Date Night — Pottery Wheel, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 18 & Aug. 25, Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $48 per person. communitycreativecenter.org.

__

Aug. 19 (Saturday)

Friends’ Book Sale — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

Investigation Station — Fingerprints, 10 a.m.-noon & 1-3 p.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. Free. usmmuseum.org.

Game Day Saturday — Board games for all ages, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Ozarks Bug Crawl — A team-based collection competition to record the abundance of insect life in the area, with activities for kids, food trucks and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Historic Cane Hill College. Free, but registration requested at historiccanehillar.org.

Discover the Grounds — Permaculture, 11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

RAM Saturday — Make & take art projects for all ages, noon-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Painting With Coffee — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Fall Wreath Make & Take — 4-6 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $80. bgozarks.org.

Saturday Date Night — Pottery Wheel, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 19 & Aug. 26, Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $48 per person. communitycreativecenter.org.

__

Aug. 20 (Sunday)

Sunday Music — With Woven, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Landmark Lessons — “The Art of Van Buren” with speaker Tom Wing, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

__

On Show

Paint & Sip — “The Splash” by David Hockney, with Petra Radcliffe, 5-7 p.m. Aug. 25, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $35. fsram.org.

New Artifacts — Including a pair of Haudenosaunee wampum wristbands, a wampum belt fragment, two pipe tomahawks, a hand-carved stone pipe, a Penobscot crown, and five Dutch trade bottles, new to the permanent collection, Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. monah.org or 273-2456.

“Hang” — With sculptures by John Eck (Kansas City), Ben Edwards (Bentonville), Landon Perkins (Bella Vista) Chris Vanndy (Tulsa) and Isaac Younis (Bella Vista), through Aug. 20, Gallery on 6th in Bentonville. Email kate@galleryon6thbentonville.com.

“Organic Abstractions” — By Jeffry Cantu, through Aug. 31, Startup Junkie in Fayetteville. Hosted by Art Ventures. Free. www.artventures-nwa.org.

“Monster!” — Sculpture by Tom Bartel, through Sept. 23, Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. Free. Search CCC on Facebook.

“Flagged for Discussion” — A focus exhibition that embraces disparate representations of the United States flag from across time, posing questions and creating space for conversation within the gallery, through Sept. 25, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Dear Friend” — A focus exhibition featuring a selection of artworks created by artist Leah Grant and local community members in 2022 as part of the museum’s CB to You Mobile Art Lab program, through Nov. 27, Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Seeing One Another” — “New Views on the Alfred Stieglitz Collection,” through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Toys Well Played” — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Jan. 13, Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

“HUMAN ONE” — A unique kinetic sculpture by digital artist Mike Winkelmann, better known as Beeple, through January 2024, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Architecture at Home” — Five prototypes for homes intended to spark a dialogue about contemporary housing, through March 6, 2024, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Trace Me Back” — An experiential installation by Marie Bannerot McInerney, through April 22, Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com