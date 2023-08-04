Unique kinetic sculpture by Beeple on show Friday at Crystal Bridges August 4, 2023

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

bmartin@nwaonline.com



It’s described as “four video screens (16k resolution), polished aluminum metal, mahogany wood frame, dual media servers and endless video.”

It was sold at Christie’s auction house in 2021 for $29 million.

And it’s being shown for the first time in the United States at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, following exhibitions at M+ in Hong Kong and Castello di Rivoli in Italy.

“Human One” was created by digital artist Mike Winkelmann, better known as Beeple, and is on loan to the Bentonville museum from its owner, Swiss venture capitalist Ryan Zurrer.

According to Crystal Bridges, “Human One” stays in motion 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“The environment’s lighting changes in response to the time of day, and scenic updates are made by Beeple, who has committed to making these changes for the rest of his life, every time the work is installed in a new location,” the museum website explains.

“Human One” asks viewers “to look closely at the worlds they encounter,” the museum states. “The explorer walks through imagined landscapes ranging from those inspired by terrains in our own world, like alpine mountains, to those that reach deep into the worlds of dreams and popular culture to reimagine what forms landscapes can take.”

There is no charge to view the sculpture, which will be located in the Contemporary Gallery through January 2024.