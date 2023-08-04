LIVE! Music: Lifeguard and Horsegirl head to Fayetteville; Jon Wolfe hosts free show August 4, 2023

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

Chicago sounds will vibrate throughout George’s Majestic Lounge as Chicago based label mates Horsegirl and Lifeguard perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 9.

The all teenage band Lifeguard will open the show with post-punk, Fugazi vibes, followed by Horsegirl. The shoe-gazey, noisy best friend trio released “Versions of Modern Performance” last year and will share stages with the likes of Modest Mouse and The Breeders later this year. Fans of Sleater-Kinney, Stereolab and Sonic Youth will find a reason to tap their toes.

Also coming up at George’s Majestic Lounge are the Bel Airs at 6 p.m. followed by Green Acres at 9 p.m Aug. 4. Ozark Mountain Soul with Opal Agafia, Aaron Kamm & the One Drops, Brickfields Duo, Patti Steel Band, & Michael Schembre’s Hip Hop Fiddle starts at 8 p.m. Aug. 5. Fred Armisen’s “Comedy for Musicians But Every One Is Welcome” is sold out for Aug. 6, but Mildenhall and Ted Hammig & the Campaign perform at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 10 whether you’re funny or not. Catch more shows at georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

Jon Wolfe

Oklahoma’s Jon Wolfe brings an evening of country music to West Siloam Springs. The “It All Happened in a Honky Tonk” crooner hits the stage at 8 p.m. Aug. 3 at SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel.

Wolfe made his Grand Ole Opry debut this past September. He has released four studio albums, two live albums and an EP, with singles taking over Texas radio. His latest album, “Dos Corazones,” was produced by Grammy-nominated producer Dave Brainard. More information at www.JonWolfeCountry.com.

Wolfe’s Aug. 3 show is free and open to the public ages 21 and older. The casino is located off U.S. 412 and Arkansas 59 at the Arkansas-Oklahoma state line. More information on this and other shows at cherokeecasino.com.

BENTONVILLE

• Mike Mains & The Branches and Kyle Jackson perform a house show at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3 hosted by City Sessions. More information at citysessions.org.

• Justin Logan performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 4; TownHouseFire perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 5; Ashtyn Barbaree and Jacob Campbell perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 11; Bellwether Sirens and Gardensnakes play at 7 p.m. Aug. 18; Fight Dream performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 for the free Live on the Patio Concert Series at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 61.

• Alvvays with special guest Julia Jacklin performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 9; Rina Sawayama performs Oct. 6; Wilco on Oct. 27; and Wu-Tang Clan on Oct. 28 at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. Format Festival will take place at the Momentary Sept. 22-24.

• Bubba Sparxxx performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 11; Riley Downing and Nikki & The Phantom Callers perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 13; Songwriters in the Round returns at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17 with David Starr, Ashtyn Barbaree, Alvin Lopez and Dominic B. Roy; “A Run for More” film screening happens at 5 p.m. Aug. 19; Oreo Blue with Blew Reed and the Flatheads perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 18 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Townsend performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 4; Bryan Copeland plays at 7 p.m Aug. 5; Shelly Watson performs at 5 p.m. Aug. 6 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren.

• Drumming in the Park happens at 6 p.m. Aug. 5; Alyssa Galvan plays at 4 p.m. Aug. 11; Dandelion Heart plays at 4 p.m. Aug. 12 in Basin Park next to the Basin Park Hotel at 12 Spring St.

• Kristine W performs at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 5; John McEuen and The Circle Band perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12; Joe Nichols plays at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Aud, 36 S. Main St.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Colt Ford and Midnight South perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3; Alter Bridge and Sevendust play at 8 p.m. Aug. 17; Steve Aoki performs at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8. Coming up later this year are Pecos & the Rooftops, Switchfoot, Avatar, Chris Renzema, Cradle of Filth and Devildriver, Death Grips, Greensky Bluegrass with special guest Lindsay Lou, Drake White and William Clark Green and Kevin Gates at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Buddy Shute plays from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 4; Charlie Memphis plays from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 12 at Jammin Java on the Fayetteville square.

• Peter Rexford plays at 6 p.m Aug. 3; Bryan Bielanski plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 8; Todd Arkyn plays at 6 p.m Aug. 9; Tyler George plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville.

• Florist and Skullcrusher perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive. (linktr.ee/onthemapshows)

• Step Mom, Audio Book Club and The Phlegms play at 9 p.m. Aug. 12; Thru It All plays at 9 p.m. Aug. 17; Jude Brothers, Creekbed Carter and Mckain Lakey perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 27 at Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St.

• Chucky Waggs & the Company of Raggs play at 9 p.m. Aug. 11; Charlie Memphis and Clancy Jones Band play at 9 p.m. Aug. 17; Korey McKelvy Band and The Birthday Boyz perform at 8 p.m Aug. 18 at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave.

LOWELL

• Matthew Broussard performs Aug. 4-5; Connor Larsen performs Aug. 11-12; CJ Star performs Aug. 18-19; Lynne Koplitz performs Aug. 25-26; and Coleman Green performs Sept. 1-2 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• Railyard Live’s Jazz & Blues Block Party starts at 5:45 p.m. Aug. 4 with Michael Fields Jr., King Cabbage Brass Band, Dawn Cate Band and Abstract Citizen and picks back up at 4 p.m. Aug. 5 with Rodney Block, Jimmie Bratcher, YoungJoo Song Quartet, Jeremy Thomas Quartet, and Austin Farnam Trio; Charlie Redd & the Full Flava Kings with Branjae perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Railyard Live Concert series on the Butterfield Stage next to Railyard Park, 101 E. Cherry St., Rogers. Shows are free; tables and chairs are available for reservation. railyardlive.com.

• Magic Tuber and Austin Cash perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 9 at The Creamery, 216 W. Birch in Rogers. RSVP at trilliumsalonseries.com/news/2023/7/20/experimental-folk-in-the-creamery.

• Three Doors Down and Candlebox play Aug. 9; Luke Bryan with Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean and DJ Rock on Aug. 10; Pantera with Lamb of God on Aug. 15; Beck and Phoenix with Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe on Aug. 18; KidzBop Never Stop tour on Aug. 19; Sam Hunt with Brett Young & Lily Rose on Aug. 20; Jelly Roll and Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis with host Josh Adam Meyers on Aug. 24 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road.

RIVER VALLEY

• Loud and Local fest with Sabertooth, Fist of Rage, South Aberdeen, FaceDancer, Oklahoma Blood and Dragons Keep starts at 5 p.m Aug. 11 at the Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St., Muskogee, Okla. Tickets are $12. facebook.com/MuskogeeCivicCenter

• The Blackwood Quartet performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at King Opera House, 427 Main St. in Van Buren.

• All of Her plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 4; War Pony plays at 8 p.m Aug. 5; Troy Marlin plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 11; Thru It All plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 18; Shady Oak Tree plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 19; Mud Lung, Mammoth Caravan, Stash Hag and Ghost Hollow play at 8 p.m. Aug. 26 at Hero’s, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

• Buck Cherry plays at 6:30 p.m Aug. 23; Flatland Cavalry plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 20; Phillip Phillips performs Oct. 27; Josh Abbott Band plays at 8 p.m. Nov. 3; Donnie Baker performs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Kody West and Trent Fletcher perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 4; Trey Taylor and Who Shot JR perform for an Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fundraiser starting at 6 p.m. Aug. 12; Christian Parker plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 14; Triston Marez plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 19; The Bynum Project with Jackie Darlene performs at 8 p.m. Aug. 26 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Hotel California happens at 7:30 p.m Aug. 19; Breaking Grass at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Arc Best Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St.

• Oreo Blue performs at 1 p.m. Aug. 20 for the monthly blues jam at The Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith.

• Robert Rauch Band plays at 9 p.m. Aug. 11 at Cherokee Casino & Hotel, 109 Cherokee Blvd. in Roland, Okla.

• Gone So Long performs at 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at the Chaffee Crossing Farmers & Artisans Market, 7317 Terry St. in Fort Smith.

SPRINGDALE

• Fayetteville Jazz Collective performs at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31 for the LIVE! at Turnbow Concert Series at Turnbow Park on the Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

• Black Apple Comedy starts at 8 p.m. with Julie Drake on Aug. 3; Katie Bowman on Aug. 10; Stef Bright on Aug. 17; Dayton Bissett Aug. 24; Cori Stewart and Tiel Pierce on Aug. 31 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E Emma Ave.

• Sip & Sing starts at 7 p.m. with Take Cover and 96 Miles during the Grape Fest Aug. 4-5; Jenna and the Soul Shakers Aug. 11; Jacob Paul and the Family Aug. 12; The Rumours Aug. 18; The Atlantics Aug. 19; Old Dime Box play Aug. 25 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington St. tontitownwinery.com.

• Sam Albright performs at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25 for the Johnson Square Summer Series on Johnson Square at 5519 Hackett St. in Johnson. Food and drinks are available from local restaurants, and the park is an outdoor beverage district.

WINSLOW

• One Penny Shy performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 12; Squirrel Jam starts at 5 p.m. Aug. 27; and Brick Fields Duo performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71 North. ozarkfolkways.org

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.